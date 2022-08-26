Read full article on original website
fox5atlanta.com
Lithonia police seeking tips in K-9 shooting, death
LITHONIA, Ga. - A shooting in Lithonia left a K-9 officer critically injured, resulting in the decision to euthanize him. The Lithonia Police Department is now planning a memorial service for Perro, the beloved K-9 officer. They're also working to determine who shot the dog and why. Police say K-9...
fox5atlanta.com
Gang member wanted in connection to two shootings arrested, police say
ATLANTA - A known gang member wanted for a series of violent crimes in the City of South Fulton is now in custody. Larry Little, 32, had multiple warrants for several separate violent incidents in South Fulton, according to South Fulton police. He was arrested in Atlanta on Tuesday by United States Marshals Service Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force (SERFTF) and South Metro SWAT.
fox5atlanta.com
Clayton County man charged with brother's murder, police say
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - A Clayton County man is in custody charged with the murder of his brother during the shooting over the weekend. Clayton County police tell FOX 5 that around 3:40 a.m. on Aug. 28, officers responded to a person shot call on the 600 block of Flint River Road in Riverdale.
DeKalb man charged with child molestation after ‘immoral’ act, deputies say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A DeKalb County man is behind bars after police say he committed an “immoral, indecent act.”. Roderick Strickland, 38, of Decatur was arrested on Monday and charged with child molestation. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Sheriff’s deputies say the...
fox5atlanta.com
Suspect wanted for armed robbery at Decatur hotel arrested
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Police have made an arrest in the armed robbery of a man and a woman at a Decatur hotel. Angel Maria Nicole Macias, 29, of Stone Mountain was arrested by DeKalb County Sheriff's investigators on August 29. Arrest warrants charge Macias with armed robbery, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony related to incidents on August 25 at the American Best Inn on Covington.
fox5atlanta.com
Man injured in shooting at DeKalb apartments dies
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A man who was shot at an apartment complex in DeKalb County later died from his injuries, according to police. The shooting happened around 11 a.m. at the Hidden Hills Apartments, located in the 3000 block of Belvedere Circle in Decatur. According to DeKalb County Police...
fox5atlanta.com
Police: Man killed in shooting at Lawrenceville family gathering
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - Investigators are working to see if they will press charges in a deadly shooting at a Lawrenceville home over the weekend. Gwinnett police say on Aug. 27, officers were called to the 1100 block of Rose Terrace Circle after reports of a person shot. At the scene,...
fox5atlanta.com
New information about man found shot at Vinings apartment
VININGS, Ga. - A couple says they originally thought someone was breaking into their Vinings apartment early Sunday morning, but they now believe that man was trying to get help. "I'm startled instantly because it's basically 3:45 a.m. in the morning and we had gone to bed maybe two hours...
fox5atlanta.com
Man killed at Vinings apartment complex
Police are still looking for the suspect responsible for a shooting that killed one man at a Vinings apartment complex. A couple say they woke up to 'sporadic bang noises' coming from outside. After calling the police to investigate when they thought may be a break-in, they found the wounded man on their doorstep.
CBS 46
Woman arrested for armed robbery in Dekalb County
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A suspect has been arrested in connection with a robbery at a Decatur hotel in April. Angel Maria Nicole Macias was arrested Aug. 29 and charged with aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. Macias is accused of robbing Kelvin...
Mother of 7-year-old girl shot at family gathering in Atlanta charged, denied bond
ATLANTA — The woman charged in connection to a 7-year-old girl's weekend death has been identified as the child's mother by Atlanta Police. She was denied bond during a court appearance on Monday. Kameka Springfield, 44, was charged with aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission...
fox5atlanta.com
2 couples get into dispute, exchange gunfire, DeKalb County police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - It was a shooting dispute that started at a house and ended up at a gas station a mile away, DeKalb County police say. Investigators are trying to determine the timeline of events at two locations where multiple shots were fired by various people and left up to four people injured.
CBS 46
Dekalb County man arrested for child molestation
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A Dekalb County man has been arrested and charged with child molestation. Roderick C. Strickland was arrested by Dekalb County investigators Aug. 29 in Decatur. The warrant charges Strickland with “an immoral or indecent act to or in the presence of or with any child under...
Fulton County D.A. Indicts 26 More Gang Members
On Monday, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis indicted 26 alleged gang members on criminal charges related to the home invasions, along with kidnappings, armed robberies and shootings. The 220-count indictment includes 16 victims in Fulton County and 16 incidents of violence dating back to 2018.
fox5atlanta.com
Police: 1 arrested, 1 on the run for deadly shooting on 7-year-old girl
ATLANTA - Atlanta police have made an arrest and are searching for another suspect in the deadly shooting of 7-year-old girl at an apartment complex in the city's Sweet Auburn neighborhood Saturday night. According to authorities, Ava Phillips was killed by a stray bullet that struck her in the head...
Atlanta police officer ‘relieved of duty’ after crashing police vehicle, DUI arrest, police say
ATLANTA — An off-duty Atlanta police officer was “relieved of duty” after he was arrested and charged with DUI after crashing his police SUV, police said. Carlos Thomas, 35, a seven year veteran of APD who was also a member of the Atlanta Proactive Enforcement & Interdiction (APEX) squad, was arrested on August 26.
Newnan Times-Herald
Two found guilty of 2020 murder, both get life in prison
Two people were found guilty of murder in a trial on Friday in Coweta County. A jury found Mikelle Howard Harrison, 23, and Cody Lamar Mercer, 20, both of Columbus, guilty of malice murder, felony murder, criminal attempt to commit entering an automobile, aggravated assault, criminal attempt to commit armed robbery and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
fox5atlanta.com
Lithonia police on the hunt for K-9 killer
Lithonia police are searching for the suspect who shot K-9 Officer Perro. Members of the department are planning a memorial service for the dog. K-9 Officer Perro was put down due to critical injuries.
2 arrested in homicide of infant in southwest Atlanta
ATLANTA — Police have arrested two people in the death of an infant in southwest Atlanta. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Police said they were called to a home on Beecher Rd. on Aug. 10 after reports of an unresponsive infant. The child was taken to the hospital, where the baby was pronounced dead.
fox5atlanta.com
Vinings couple details moments they found man shot on doorstep
A couple details the graphic moments a critically injured man came to their apartment for help. The 40-year-old had been shot multiple times and later died on the scene after police arrival.
