Atlanta, GA

fox5atlanta.com

Lithonia police seeking tips in K-9 shooting, death

LITHONIA, Ga. - A shooting in Lithonia left a K-9 officer critically injured, resulting in the decision to euthanize him. The Lithonia Police Department is now planning a memorial service for Perro, the beloved K-9 officer. They're also working to determine who shot the dog and why. Police say K-9...
LITHONIA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Gang member wanted in connection to two shootings arrested, police say

ATLANTA - A known gang member wanted for a series of violent crimes in the City of South Fulton is now in custody. Larry Little, 32, had multiple warrants for several separate violent incidents in South Fulton, according to South Fulton police. He was arrested in Atlanta on Tuesday by United States Marshals Service Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force (SERFTF) and South Metro SWAT.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Clayton County man charged with brother's murder, police say

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - A Clayton County man is in custody charged with the murder of his brother during the shooting over the weekend. Clayton County police tell FOX 5 that around 3:40 a.m. on Aug. 28, officers responded to a person shot call on the 600 block of Flint River Road in Riverdale.
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
Atlanta, GA
Crime & Safety
Dekalb County, GA
Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
City
Atlanta, GA
County
Dekalb County, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Suspect wanted for armed robbery at Decatur hotel arrested

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Police have made an arrest in the armed robbery of a man and a woman at a Decatur hotel. Angel Maria Nicole Macias, 29, of Stone Mountain was arrested by DeKalb County Sheriff's investigators on August 29. Arrest warrants charge Macias with armed robbery, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony related to incidents on August 25 at the American Best Inn on Covington.
DECATUR, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Man injured in shooting at DeKalb apartments dies

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A man who was shot at an apartment complex in DeKalb County later died from his injuries, according to police. The shooting happened around 11 a.m. at the Hidden Hills Apartments, located in the 3000 block of Belvedere Circle in Decatur. According to DeKalb County Police...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Police: Man killed in shooting at Lawrenceville family gathering

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - Investigators are working to see if they will press charges in a deadly shooting at a Lawrenceville home over the weekend. Gwinnett police say on Aug. 27, officers were called to the 1100 block of Rose Terrace Circle after reports of a person shot. At the scene,...
LAWRENCEVILLE, GA
fox5atlanta.com

New information about man found shot at Vinings apartment

VININGS, Ga. - A couple says they originally thought someone was breaking into their Vinings apartment early Sunday morning, but they now believe that man was trying to get help. "I'm startled instantly because it's basically 3:45 a.m. in the morning and we had gone to bed maybe two hours...
VININGS, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Man killed at Vinings apartment complex

Police are still looking for the suspect responsible for a shooting that killed one man at a Vinings apartment complex. A couple say they woke up to 'sporadic bang noises' coming from outside. After calling the police to investigate when they thought may be a break-in, they found the wounded man on their doorstep.
VININGS, GA
CBS 46

Woman arrested for armed robbery in Dekalb County

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A suspect has been arrested in connection with a robbery at a Decatur hotel in April. Angel Maria Nicole Macias was arrested Aug. 29 and charged with aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. Macias is accused of robbing Kelvin...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS 46

Dekalb County man arrested for child molestation

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A Dekalb County man has been arrested and charged with child molestation. Roderick C. Strickland was arrested by Dekalb County investigators Aug. 29 in Decatur. The warrant charges Strickland with “an immoral or indecent act to or in the presence of or with any child under...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Police: 1 arrested, 1 on the run for deadly shooting on 7-year-old girl

ATLANTA - Atlanta police have made an arrest and are searching for another suspect in the deadly shooting of 7-year-old girl at an apartment complex in the city's Sweet Auburn neighborhood Saturday night. According to authorities, Ava Phillips was killed by a stray bullet that struck her in the head...
ATLANTA, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Two found guilty of 2020 murder, both get life in prison

Two people were found guilty of murder in a trial on Friday in Coweta County. A jury found Mikelle Howard Harrison, 23, and Cody Lamar Mercer, 20, both of Columbus, guilty of malice murder, felony murder, criminal attempt to commit entering an automobile, aggravated assault, criminal attempt to commit armed robbery and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
NEWNAN, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Lithonia police on the hunt for K-9 killer

Lithonia police are searching for the suspect who shot K-9 Officer Perro. Members of the department are planning a memorial service for the dog. K-9 Officer Perro was put down due to critical injuries.
LITHONIA, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

2 arrested in homicide of infant in southwest Atlanta

ATLANTA — Police have arrested two people in the death of an infant in southwest Atlanta. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Police said they were called to a home on Beecher Rd. on Aug. 10 after reports of an unresponsive infant. The child was taken to the hospital, where the baby was pronounced dead.
ATLANTA, GA

