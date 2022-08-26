Read full article on original website
Golf Channel
With hard work and sacrifice, Kevin Yu set to realize PGA Tour dream
For practically his entire life, 24-year-old Kevin Yu has been working toward his dream of playing on the PGA Tour. Since he was 5 years old, learning the game from his dad, Tommy, who played professionally before becoming a teaching pro and buying a driving range in Taiwan. Since he...
Golf Channel
Monday Scramble: Tale of two Sundays on two very different tours
More PGA Tour cards are handed out, Dustin Johnson pops some champagne, the Presidents Cup captains ready for their picks, the BMW PGA moves into the spotlight and more in this week's edition of Monday Scramble:. You’d be hard-pressed to find two more contrasting Sundays than what unfolded at the...
Golf Channel
Initial priority ranking for the 50 KFT graduates who earned their 2022-23 PGA Tour cards
With the final 25 PGA Tour cards for the 2022-23 season being handed out upon conclusion of the Korn Ferry Tour Championship, the list of 50 Korn Ferry Tour graduates for the Class of 2022 are set. Justin Suh, the four-time All-American at USC who turned pro in 2019 and...
Golf Channel
Report: LIV defectors told they’re ineligible for PGA Tour membership renewal
Former PGA Tour players who have moved to LIV Golf were informed Thursday that they are ineligible to renew their Tour memberships for the 2022-23 season, according to Golf Digest. With the new season set to begin in less than two weeks, approximately 22 LIV players who have not resigned...
Golf Channel
Brandon Matthews drives green on 432-yard par-4 at Korn Ferry Tour Championship
"People at home won’t understand how absurd this golf shot is." That's what Ben Griffin, who has a PGA Tour card for next season, tweeted about Brandon Matthews' tee shot on Victoria National's 432-yard, dogleg right par-4 18th Friday at the Korn Ferry Tour Championship. Matthews made a double...
Golf Channel
How to watch: Live stream schedule for BMW PGA Championship, Kroger Queen City
Here's how you can access live streams to Golf Channel's coverage this week. Click on the link for direct access to that event (all times ET). The times represent the live streams and the televised coverage. For events that are tape-delayed, the coverage times are also noted. All events listed...
Golf Channel
Nominees for 2021-22 PGA Tour Player and Rookie of the Year awards announced
The PGA Tour announced the nominees for the 2021-22 Jack Nicklaus Award (Player of the Year) and Arnold Palmer Award (Rookie of the Year) Monday morning. The three highest-ranked players in the world – Scottie Scheffler, Cameron Smith and Rory McIlroy – are the candidates for Player of the Year.
Golf Channel
Tano Goya one of many 18 holes away from PGA Tour dream at KFT Champ.
For many players, achieving a lifelong dream of playing on the PGA Tour has come down to 18 holes. Justin Suh holds the Korn Ferry Tour Championship's 54-hole lead at 17 under, but he won't be playing the final round with the anxiousness of not knowing his fate for next season — he already secured his Tour card.
Golf Channel
Day after breaking Pebble Beach course record, Stanford's Rose Zhang opens season with win
New season, same Rose Zhang. The Stanford superstar kicked off her sophomore season with a new course record and later dominating victory on one of world’s most iconic venues. Zhang shot 9-under 63 on Saturday at Pebble Beach Golf Links, site of the season-opening Carmel Cup, before shooting 72 Sunday to cap her five-shot win over teammate Megha Ganne.
Golf Channel
Oliver Wilson wins DP World Tour's Made in HimmerLand for 1st title in 8 years
FARSO, Denmark — English golfer Oliver Wilson holed two birdie putts from around 65 feet on the back nine Sunday to win the Made in HimmerLand and end a victory drought of almost eight years. Wilson, ranked No. 745, rolled in the long putts on No. 13 and then...
