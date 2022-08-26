ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
With hard work and sacrifice, Kevin Yu set to realize PGA Tour dream

For practically his entire life, 24-year-old Kevin Yu has been working toward his dream of playing on the PGA Tour. Since he was 5 years old, learning the game from his dad, Tommy, who played professionally before becoming a teaching pro and buying a driving range in Taiwan. Since he...
TEMPE, AZ
Monday Scramble: Tale of two Sundays on two very different tours

More PGA Tour cards are handed out, Dustin Johnson pops some champagne, the Presidents Cup captains ready for their picks, the BMW PGA moves into the spotlight and more in this week's edition of Monday Scramble:. You’d be hard-pressed to find two more contrasting Sundays than what unfolded at the...
BOSTON, MA
Brandon Matthews drives green on 432-yard par-4 at Korn Ferry Tour Championship

"People at home won’t understand how absurd this golf shot is." That's what Ben Griffin, who has a PGA Tour card for next season, tweeted about Brandon Matthews' tee shot on Victoria National's 432-yard, dogleg right par-4 18th Friday at the Korn Ferry Tour Championship. Matthews made a double...
GOLF
How to watch: Live stream schedule for BMW PGA Championship, Kroger Queen City

Here's how you can access live streams to Golf Channel's coverage this week. Click on the link for direct access to that event (all times ET). The times represent the live streams and the televised coverage. For events that are tape-delayed, the coverage times are also noted. All events listed...
GOLF
Nominees for 2021-22 PGA Tour Player and Rookie of the Year awards announced

The PGA Tour announced the nominees for the 2021-22 Jack Nicklaus Award (Player of the Year) and Arnold Palmer Award (Rookie of the Year) Monday morning. The three highest-ranked players in the world – Scottie Scheffler, Cameron Smith and Rory McIlroy – are the candidates for Player of the Year.
GOLF
Tano Goya one of many 18 holes away from PGA Tour dream at KFT Champ.

For many players, achieving a lifelong dream of playing on the PGA Tour has come down to 18 holes. Justin Suh holds the Korn Ferry Tour Championship's 54-hole lead at 17 under, but he won't be playing the final round with the anxiousness of not knowing his fate for next season — he already secured his Tour card.
GOLF
