Dulce Renee Sosa
4d ago
I believe from a statement released by a local teacher the aunt forgot him in the vehicle. Then realized he didn’t return home from school on the bus she found him in the vehicle. I’m not sure if this is the same boy but I believe it is. My prayers go out to that family.
4
Doctor stresses car safety after boy dies in hot car
LA JOYA, Texas (ValleyCentral) – Police and school administrators in La Joya continue to investigate the tragedy of a 5-year-old student who died in a hot car at Dr. Americo Paredes Elementary. The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s department received an emergency call about an unresponsive child in a car at the school at around 4 oclock […]
Texas 5-year-old dies after being found in hot car near elementary
MISSION, TEXAS — Another Texas child who was left in a hot car has died, according to the Texas Heatstroke Task Force,. The 5-year-old was located Thursday in a car parked outside an elementary school in Mission, Texas, which is in Hidalgo County. Texas Heatstroke Task Force further reported...
South Texas 5-year-old dies after being left in hot car parked outside school
HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas — A 5-year-old boy was declared dead after being found unconscious in a hot car parked at a La Joya ISD elementary school. On Thursday around 4:05 p.m., Hidalgo County sheriff's deputies arrived at Dr. Americo Paredes Elementary School on request by the La Joya ISD police. Police told the deputies the unnamed boy was found in a car of a staff member 'unconscious and not breathing,' according to officials. EMS arrived and declared the boy dead at the scene despite CPR attempts.
5-year-old student found dead in car outside of South Texas elementary school
The child was related to a campus staff member.
5-year-old Child Dies in a Car in the Parking Lot at a South Texas Elementary School
MISSION — A 5-year-old child died in a car at Dr. Americo Paredes Elementary School in Mission Thursday afternoon and the tragic death is under investigation. Information released from La Joya ISD said the district’s police department and medical personnel responded to an emergency call about an unresponsive child found in a car Thursday. “Medical personnel was not able to resuscitate (the) child and the child passed away,” the release said. According to the district, the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death. Sheriff Eddie Guerra said he did not have any details…
5-year-old who was left in car dies outside Texas elementary school
A 5-year-old died in a vehicle outside his Texas elementary school Thursday as triple-digit heat was recorded in the region, officials said. The boy is related to a staff member at Dr. Americo Paredes Elementary School in Mission, a city of around 85,700 on the U.S.-Mexico border near McAllen, the school district police chief said Friday.
Child Dies After Being Found Left In A Car in Mission, TX
The Mission, Texas community is mourning the loss of a young child left in a car. According to KENS5 news, the child was found dead inside a vehicle outside of an elementary school. The child has not yet been identified, but what we do know is the child was at least five years of age.
Child found dead in car at south Texas school
LA JOYA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An unresponsive child in a car died at La Joya Independent School District on Thursday. On Aug. 25, the La Joya ISD Police Department responded to an emergency call regarding an unresponsive child in a car at Dr. Americo Paredes Elementary, said the district’s media release. Medical personnel was called […]
5-year-old La Joya student found dead in car
LA JOYA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Administrators with the La Joya Independent School District say a 5-year-old student was found dead inside a vehicle parked at Paredes Elementary on Thursday afternoon. At a news conference Friday morning, LJISD police chief Raul Gonzalez said the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Department received a call at 4 p.m about an […]
