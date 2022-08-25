ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Joya, TX

Dulce Renee Sosa
4d ago

I believe from a statement released by a local teacher the aunt forgot him in the vehicle. Then realized he didn’t return home from school on the bus she found him in the vehicle. I’m not sure if this is the same boy but I believe it is. My prayers go out to that family.

ValleyCentral

Doctor stresses car safety after boy dies in hot car

LA JOYA, Texas (ValleyCentral) – Police and school administrators in La Joya continue to investigate the tragedy of a 5-year-old student who died in a hot car at Dr. Americo Paredes Elementary. The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s department received an emergency call about an unresponsive child in a car at the school at around 4 oclock […]
LA JOYA, TX
spectrumlocalnews.com

Texas 5-year-old dies after being found in hot car near elementary

MISSION, TEXAS — Another Texas child who was left in a hot car has died, according to the Texas Heatstroke Task Force,. The 5-year-old was located Thursday in a car parked outside an elementary school in Mission, Texas, which is in Hidalgo County. Texas Heatstroke Task Force further reported...
MISSION, TX
La Joya, TX
Hidalgo County, TX
Mission, TX
Hidalgo County, TX
Mission, TX
La Joya, TX
ValleyCentral

5 arrested, driver wanted after car chase, DPS says

PALMVIEW, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Five people are in custody after a car chase that occurred in Palmview and ended near Mission. Texas Department of Public Safety confirmed the attempted smuggling chase happened Monday morning, beginning near 83 and Goodwin and ended on Mile 12 and Western Road. The suspects were in a blue Ford F-150. […]
PALMVIEW, TX
News Channel 25

South Texas 5-year-old dies after being left in hot car parked outside school

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas — A 5-year-old boy was declared dead after being found unconscious in a hot car parked at a La Joya ISD elementary school. On Thursday around 4:05 p.m., Hidalgo County sheriff's deputies arrived at Dr. Americo Paredes Elementary School on request by the La Joya ISD police. Police told the deputies the unnamed boy was found in a car of a staff member 'unconscious and not breathing,' according to officials. EMS arrived and declared the boy dead at the scene despite CPR attempts.
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
KRGV

Parents concerned about busy intersection near school in Pharr

Parents are concerned about a busy intersection near a school in Pharr. Parents say car accidents happen often at the intersection of Fir Street and Minnesota Road, which is near the IDEA Owassa campus. "The stop sign is way back there," said parent Irma Trevino. "There's a whole line of...
PHARR, TX
ValleyCentral

BPD: Woman arrested for DWI after wrecking with police

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A woman accused of driving while intoxicated was arrested early Sunday after colliding with another vehicle driven by a Brownsville police officer. Kadisha Nicole Avilez, 24, was driving a black Mazda and failed to stop in time at a red light on Old Port Isabel Road. Avilez rear-ended an unmarked pickup […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

5-year-old Child Dies in a Car in the Parking Lot at a South Texas Elementary School

MISSION — A 5-year-old child died in a car at Dr. Americo Paredes Elementary School in Mission Thursday afternoon and the tragic death is under investigation. Information released from La Joya ISD said the district’s police department and medical personnel responded to an emergency call about an unresponsive child found in a car Thursday. “Medical personnel was not able to resuscitate (the) child and the child passed away,” the release said. According to the district, the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death. Sheriff Eddie Guerra said he did not have any details…
MISSION, TX
NBC News

5-year-old who was left in car dies outside Texas elementary school

A 5-year-old died in a vehicle outside his Texas elementary school Thursday as triple-digit heat was recorded in the region, officials said. The boy is related to a staff member at Dr. Americo Paredes Elementary School in Mission, a city of around 85,700 on the U.S.-Mexico border near McAllen, the school district police chief said Friday.
ValleyCentral

Winds spread Primera fire from garage to house

PRIMERA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Harlingen Fire Department battled a house fire near Primera Road and Hand Road late Sunday afternoon. Harlingen Fire Chief Rafael Balderas tells ValleyCentral, a detached garage at the home caught fire late this afternoon, but the high winds caused the flames to spread to the home nearby. He said the […]
HARLINGEN, TX
US105

Child Dies After Being Found Left In A Car in Mission, TX

The Mission, Texas community is mourning the loss of a young child left in a car. According to KENS5 news, the child was found dead inside a vehicle outside of an elementary school. The child has not yet been identified, but what we do know is the child was at least five years of age.
MISSION, TX
kurv.com

Homicide Investigation Begun After Pharr Woman Found Dead In Donna

Donna police homicide investigators are looking for suspects and a motive in the death of a Pharr woman whose body was found in a parking lot near a local business. Police were called to the 1000 block of West Business 83 at around 9 Saturday morning by an employee of the business who first saw the woman’s body. She’s been identified as 43-year-old Monica Coronado De Leon.
DONNA, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Child found dead in car at south Texas school

LA JOYA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An unresponsive child in a car died at La Joya Independent School District on Thursday. On Aug. 25, the La Joya ISD Police Department responded to an emergency call regarding an unresponsive child in a car at Dr. Americo Paredes Elementary, said the district’s media release. Medical personnel was called […]
LA JOYA, TX
KRGV

DPS: 10-year-old boy dies after ATV crash north of Palmview

A 10-year-old boy died after an ATV crash north of Palmview Sunday morning, according to a news release from the Texas Department of Public Safety. The crash happened at approximately 12:11 a.m on Abram Road north of Olympus St. north of Palmview. DPS says two male occupants on the ATV...
PALMVIEW, TX
ValleyCentral

5-year-old La Joya student found dead in car

LA JOYA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Administrators with the La Joya Independent School District say a 5-year-old student was found dead inside a vehicle parked at Paredes Elementary on Thursday afternoon. At a news conference Friday morning, LJISD police chief Raul Gonzalez said the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Department received a call at 4 p.m about an […]
LA JOYA, TX

