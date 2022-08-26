Read full article on original website
AfroCAN Fest Returns to Tampa Bay this Labor Day WeekendAloha MelaniSaint Petersburg, FL
5 Affordable Weekend Getaways in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
How Affordable is the Tampa Bay Area for Retirees?L. CaneTampa, FL
3 Small Florida Cities Make List of Top Cities People Want to Move to in 2022L. CaneFlorida State
Dorms at USF are Filled to Capacity This FallAloha MelaniTampa, FL
Lakeland Regional Set To Welcome Patients To $46 Million Behavioral Health Facility
In the next few weeks, Lakeland Regional Health Medical Center’s Behavioral Health unit will leave two cramped spaces in a building that is more than 50 years old and move into a new, $46 million facility filled with natural light, artwork, special in-patient units, and multiple courtyards. The Harrell...
Gov DeSantis Awards More Than $68 Million for Electric Transit and School Buses
In the state’s efforts to modernize public transit and reduce air pollutants caused by diesel emissions, Governor Ron DeSantis celebrated another step Through a settlement with Volkswagen on Monday. The Department of Environmental Protection is awarding more than $68 million that will secure 227 electric transit buses in 13...
No Comment After Hillsborough School Tax Levy Fails
Recount shows levy was defeated by 590 votes
Free online class will help you save on your electric bill
The IFAS Extension Polk County will host a free “Zap Your Utility Bill” webinar at 12 p.m. on Zoom to share a long list of cost-saving tips.
bulletin-news.com
Incumbent Kathy Castor claims victory in congressional district race
On Tuesday, Kathy Castor and Alan Cohn easily won the congressional districts 14 and 15, respectively. A five-person race in District 15, which includes portions of Polk, Hillsborough, and Pasco, was won by Cohn with 33% of the vote. The main election in November will pit Cohn against Laurel Lee,...
floridapolitics.com
Poll: Brian Scott within margin to flip Pat Gerard’s Commission seat
A recent poll found the pair tied among likely voters. The District 2 seat on the Pinellas County Commission is well within reach for Republican Brian Scott, according to new polling. The only person in his way — incumbent Democrat Pat Gerard. Scott, who works as president of Escot...
Bay News 9
A valuable leader of the "packing crew" who says he is just one of many
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A Pinellas County retiree has not slowed down when it comes to working. And as a volunteer, Roy Whipp has helped a St. Petersburg non-profit make major and positive changes. The lead volunteer at the St. Petersburg Free Clinic, Whipp’s group of volunteers is often...
Hillsborough County school tax referendum fails after recount
The Hillsborough County Canvassing Board certified the second unofficial results for the school board millage increase and judicial race group 14 Sunday morning.
amisun.com
Is Florida the new New York?
What’s happened in the last two years with the rise of COVID-19 has changed our culture, our housing and our geography so much that it’s hard to wrap your brain around it. Everything we do has the cloud of the pandemic over it in small and big ways. But eventually, those changes will fade and some of the cultural changes will also start to fade. What then?
Longboat Observer
Lakewood Ranch CDDs aim to keep budgets steady amid inflation
If residents of Lakewood Ranch's five Community Development Districts have been worried about seeing their new CDD bills, they might be able to let out a sigh of relief. Despite rampant inflation throughout the country, the Lakewood Ranch CDDs mostly will see raises on a par with other years. According...
stpetecatalyst.com
St. Pete to consider smoking ban
August 29, 2022 - A new ordinance can allow St. Petersburg to ban smoking at public parks and beaches. Gov. Ron DeSantis signed House Bill 105 into law in June, allowing cities and counties the right to ban smoking at parks and beaches. The St. Petersburg City Council is expected to review the proposed ban in September.
Mysuncoast.com
Law enforcement still desired profession despite increasing dangers
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sunday brought a third deputy involved incident within the past couple of weeks. Sunday morning a man pulled a gun on Sarasota County Deputies who were responding to reports of the suspect threatening his girlfriend with the firearm. According to Sarasota County’s Sheriff Hoffman, the man...
wfla.com
VIDEO: Group displays Nazi symbols on Pinellas County bridge
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — A video taken Saturday showed a group displaying Nazi symbols on a bridge in Pinellas County. In the video, a group of six people can be seen holding the Nazi flag and anti-abortion banners. One of the banners said “End abortion, Save white babies.”...
floridapolitics.com
Suspended Hillsborough State Attorney says he could be back in office in weeks
Andrew Warren is asking for supporters' help in fighting Ron DeSantis' 'illegal' order that took him out of office. Hillsborough County could have its elected State Attorney back in a matter of weeks the suspended State Attorney Andrew Warren said Friday in a release asking for supporters’ help and announcing an “expedited timeline” for resolving his suspension.
Tampa Bay News Wire
Local investors break ground on $1.5 million retail flex development in Bradenton
BRADENTON, Fla. (August 29, 2022) – A group of local investors has broken ground on a $1.5 million, 10,000-square-foot retail flex development located at 620 67th Street Cir E in Bradenton. The property, which will sit on 1.4 acres of land off State Road 64 and the Interstate 75 interchange, will address a growing need for flex space in the market.
Florida Indigenous groups say Tampa's Columbus statue will come down ‘one way or another’
The demand to remove the statue is decades old.
Mysuncoast.com
Most Sarasota County agencies closed for Labor Day
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Most Sarasota County Government offices will be closed Monday, Sept. 5 in observance of Labor Day. Trash, recycling and waste pickup will also be affected by the holiday. Closed Monday, Sept. 5:. Sarasota County Government offices. The Sarasota County Area Transit (SCAT) administration office and downtown...
Mysuncoast.com
Pine View School community mourns classmate killed following hit-and-run
OSPREY, Fla. (WWSB) - It was a solemn Monday morning for students and teachers heading into class at The Pine View School. “We’re all shocked, stunned, grieving. You didn’t have to know Lilly to understand the tragedy of this,” said Scott Wolfinger. He is a teacher at the school.
Neo-Nazis gave ‘Heil Hitler’ salutes at St. Pete Beach and waved flags around Pinellas County last weekend
The National Socialists of Florida also showed up at the Turning Point USA conference in Tampa last month.
More Anger After neo-Nazi Demonstrations
Beachgoers at St. Pete Beach Confronted by Demonstrators
