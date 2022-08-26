ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bradenton, FL

bulletin-news.com

Incumbent Kathy Castor claims victory in congressional district race

On Tuesday, Kathy Castor and Alan Cohn easily won the congressional districts 14 and 15, respectively. A five-person race in District 15, which includes portions of Polk, Hillsborough, and Pasco, was won by Cohn with 33% of the vote. The main election in November will pit Cohn against Laurel Lee,...
amisun.com

Is Florida the new New York?

What’s happened in the last two years with the rise of COVID-19 has changed our culture, our housing and our geography so much that it’s hard to wrap your brain around it. Everything we do has the cloud of the pandemic over it in small and big ways. But eventually, those changes will fade and some of the cultural changes will also start to fade. What then?
Longboat Observer

Lakewood Ranch CDDs aim to keep budgets steady amid inflation

If residents of Lakewood Ranch's five Community Development Districts have been worried about seeing their new CDD bills, they might be able to let out a sigh of relief. Despite rampant inflation throughout the country, the Lakewood Ranch CDDs mostly will see raises on a par with other years. According...
stpetecatalyst.com

St. Pete to consider smoking ban

August 29, 2022 - A new ordinance can allow St. Petersburg to ban smoking at public parks and beaches. Gov. Ron DeSantis signed House Bill 105 into law in June, allowing cities and counties the right to ban smoking at parks and beaches. The St. Petersburg City Council is expected to review the proposed ban in September.
Mysuncoast.com

Law enforcement still desired profession despite increasing dangers

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sunday brought a third deputy involved incident within the past couple of weeks. Sunday morning a man pulled a gun on Sarasota County Deputies who were responding to reports of the suspect threatening his girlfriend with the firearm. According to Sarasota County’s Sheriff Hoffman, the man...
wfla.com

VIDEO: Group displays Nazi symbols on Pinellas County bridge

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — A video taken Saturday showed a group displaying Nazi symbols on a bridge in Pinellas County. In the video, a group of six people can be seen holding the Nazi flag and anti-abortion banners. One of the banners said “End abortion, Save white babies.”...
floridapolitics.com

Suspended Hillsborough State Attorney says he could be back in office in weeks

Andrew Warren is asking for supporters' help in fighting Ron DeSantis' 'illegal' order that took him out of office. Hillsborough County could have its elected State Attorney back in a matter of weeks the suspended State Attorney Andrew Warren said Friday in a release asking for supporters’ help and announcing an “expedited timeline” for resolving his suspension.
Tampa Bay News Wire

Local investors break ground on $1.5 million retail flex development in Bradenton

BRADENTON, Fla. (August 29, 2022) – A group of local investors has broken ground on a $1.5 million, 10,000-square-foot retail flex development located at 620 67th Street Cir E in Bradenton. The property, which will sit on 1.4 acres of land off State Road 64 and the Interstate 75 interchange, will address a growing need for flex space in the market.
Mysuncoast.com

Most Sarasota County agencies closed for Labor Day

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Most Sarasota County Government offices will be closed Monday, Sept. 5 in observance of Labor Day. Trash, recycling and waste pickup will also be affected by the holiday. Closed Monday, Sept. 5:. Sarasota County Government offices. The Sarasota County Area Transit (SCAT) administration office and downtown...
