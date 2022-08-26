Read full article on original website
Related
Georgia House 153 candidate says Herschel Walker endorsement provides a boost
ALBANY — Albany firefighter and state House candidate Tracy Taylor was enthused after a visit from U.S. Senatorial candidate Herschel Walker but said he was even more excited by the endorsement from the former University of Georgia football standout. Walker, the Republican nominee seeking to unseat Democratic Sen. Raphael...
Detroit News
Virginia Gov. Youngkin: Haven't had chance to think about running for president
Lansing — Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin said Saturday he hadn't "had a chance to even think about" running for president after a campaign appearance on behalf of Michigan Republicans. Youngkin, a businessman who gained national attention by flipping Virginia's top office in 2021, said he had traveled to Michigan...
Beto O'Rourke takes break from campaign trail following infection
Beto O'Rourke, the Democratic nominee for Texas governor, is taking a break from the campaign trail after suffering a bacterial infection, he said in a statement on Sunday. "After feeling ill on Friday, I went to Methodist Hospital in San Antonio where I was diagnosed with a bacterial infection," O'Rourke tweeted."While my symptoms have improved, I will be resting at home in El Paso in accordance with the doctors' recommendations," O'Rourke, 49, added.Neither O'Rourke nor his campaign said when he would be back on the trail. O'Rourke, who had been on a 49-day drive beginning in July with more than 70...
Crist picks Miami teachers union leader as running mate
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Democrat Charlie Crist on Saturday tapped Miami-Dade County teachers union president Karla Hernandez-Mats as his running mate as he challenges Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis in Florida. Crist, a congressman who served as the state’s Republican governor a decade ago, announced United Teachers of Dade President...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and...
WESH
WATCH: Gov. Ron DeSantis holds news conference
SUWANNEE COUNTY, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis held a news conference in Suwannee County Tuesday afternoon. Deputy Secretary of Commerce, Laura DiBella joined DeSantis along with Suwannee County commissioners. He presented a $1.9 million check to Suwannee County to expand water distribution along with infrastructure and treatment facilities. "We...
fox10phoenix.com
A look at Arizona's wild monsoon season
It was a very active monsoon season in the month of August. From heavy rain and flooding to giant dust storms, FOX 10 Meteorologist Krystal Ortiz has a look back at the crazy weather.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Mothers Against Greg Abbott publish controversial ads hoping to unseat incumbent
AUSTIN, Texas — As the new school year ushers students back into their home classrooms and among friends, school safety remains a top concern for many across Texas. And Mothers Against Greg Abbott sent a message with its back-to-school ad featuring a young boy dressed in body armor — “our children are not soldiers.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox10phoenix.com
Pennsylvania man wins $2.08 million from Michigan Lottery ticket bought while visiting family
WARREN, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Pennsylvania man won $2.08 million after buying a lottery ticket while visiting family in Michigan. The 59-year-old man, who chose to remain anonymous, bought the Lotto 47 ticket at Shoppers Market Plus on East Nine Mile in Warren last September, and came forward this month to claim the prize before it expires.
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz blasts the Iowa State Fair
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz took a jab at the Iowa State Fair this week, saying "I always appreciate Iowa kind of doing a little warm up, like the minor league state fair so Minnesota can bring in the major leagues."Driving the news: The Minnesota State Fair starts today and the governor had some fiery words to say about Iowa while he was chatting with our Axios Twin Cities colleagues.Our thought bubble: This is gold coming from a fair whose pinnacle is its all-you-can-drink milk stand. (Ew.)
Here are the key primary election results from Florida
Democrats have picked their nominees to take on Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis and GOP Sen. Marco Rubio. Several congressional seats are also open.
fox10phoenix.com
NY bans sale of cans of whipped cream to those under 21 years old
NEW YORK - Store owners are being warned about a little-known law prohibiting the sale of whipped cream chargers to people under the age of 21 in New York. The law went into effect in November 2021, but few people are aware of it being on the books. The legislation...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Governor DeSantis suspends four Broward School Board members
TALLAHASSEE - Governor Ron DeSantis on Friday suspended Broward School Board Members Patricia Good, Donna Korn, Ann Murray and Laurie Rich Levinson from office. The move followed recommendations of the Twentieth Statewide Grand Jury to suspend these board members due to their "incompetence, neglect of duty, and misuse of authority." The suspensions are effective immediately. Page five references the grand jury report that "each committed malfeasance, misfeasance, neglect of duty, and incompetence" in handling a campus safety program.A program the Governor stated could have saved lives at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.The order says, "each hereby suspended from the public office that they...
thecentersquare.com
This Is the City With the Most Gun Stores in Michigan
There are over 393 million guns in circulation in the U.S., according to estimates from the Small Arms Survey, far outnumbering the national population of 327 million. In the United States - the only country in the world home to more civilian-owned guns than people - guns are big business.
Lesbian turned Bi Esposito wins Republican nomination to face Engelhart in November
Who will be the voice of the new Florida House District 77?. Voters will decide in November when Republican Tiffany Esposito and Democrat Eric Engelhart face off. Esposito won the Republican primary nomination Tuesday with 71 percent of the vote, according to Lee County Elections. Her opponent, Ford O’Connell, got 29 percent.
fox10phoenix.com
Watch: Bull runs into rodeo crowd after escaping from pen at Florida State Fairgrounds
TAMPA, Fla. - A crowd at a rodeo at the Florida State Fairgrounds got a lot closer to the action than they bargained for this weekend. Christopher Thornton, who was attending his very first rodeo, said a bull had just been moved into a chute when it broke through the side and leaped toward the audience in the stands.
fox10phoenix.com
Megadrought: Lake Powell business owners say there's still plenty to do at the lake
The megadrought that is gripping the southwest means water levels at Lake Powell have dropped. As of August 29. the lake is at 26 percent capacity. Business owners in the area, however, say there's still a lot to do at the lake. FOX 10's Steve Nielsen reports.
Kansas GOP sends text message asking voters to withdraw support for Dennis Pyle
TOPEKA — The Kansas Republican Party instructed voters via text message Thursday to remove their names from the signatures gathered by state Sen. Dennis Pyle in his independent campaign for governor. Pyle, who thinks Republican nominee Derek Schmidt isn’t conservative enough, denounced the “evil path” taken by “left-wing” Republicans to keep Pyle off the November […] The post Kansas GOP sends text message asking voters to withdraw support for Dennis Pyle appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Comments / 0