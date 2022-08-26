ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

CBS DFW

Beto O'Rourke takes break from campaign trail following infection

Beto O'Rourke, the Democratic nominee for Texas governor, is taking a break from the campaign trail after suffering a bacterial infection, he said in a statement on Sunday. "After feeling ill on Friday, I went to Methodist Hospital in San Antonio where I was diagnosed with a bacterial infection," O'Rourke tweeted."While my symptoms have improved, I will be resting at home in El Paso in accordance with the doctors' recommendations," O'Rourke, 49, added.Neither O'Rourke nor his campaign said when he would be back on the trail. O'Rourke, who had been on a 49-day drive beginning in July with more than 70...
TEXAS STATE
The Associated Press

Crist picks Miami teachers union leader as running mate

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Democrat Charlie Crist on Saturday tapped Miami-Dade County teachers union president Karla Hernandez-Mats as his running mate as he challenges Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis in Florida. Crist, a congressman who served as the state’s Republican governor a decade ago, announced United Teachers of Dade President...
FLORIDA STATE
WESH

WATCH: Gov. Ron DeSantis holds news conference

SUWANNEE COUNTY, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis held a news conference in Suwannee County Tuesday afternoon. Deputy Secretary of Commerce, Laura DiBella joined DeSantis along with Suwannee County commissioners. He presented a $1.9 million check to Suwannee County to expand water distribution along with infrastructure and treatment facilities. "We...
SUWANNEE COUNTY, FL
fox10phoenix.com

A look at Arizona's wild monsoon season

It was a very active monsoon season in the month of August. From heavy rain and flooding to giant dust storms, FOX 10 Meteorologist Krystal Ortiz has a look back at the crazy weather.
ARIZONA STATE
spectrumlocalnews.com

Mothers Against Greg Abbott publish controversial ads hoping to unseat incumbent

AUSTIN, Texas — As the new school year ushers students back into their home classrooms and among friends, school safety remains a top concern for many across Texas. And Mothers Against Greg Abbott sent a message with its back-to-school ad featuring a young boy dressed in body armor — “our children are not soldiers.”
TEXAS STATE
Axios Des Moines

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz blasts the Iowa State Fair

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz took a jab at the Iowa State Fair this week, saying "I always appreciate Iowa kind of doing a little warm up, like the minor league state fair so Minnesota can bring in the major leagues."Driving the news: The Minnesota State Fair starts today and the governor had some fiery words to say about Iowa while he was chatting with our Axios Twin Cities colleagues.Our thought bubble: This is gold coming from a fair whose pinnacle is its all-you-can-drink milk stand. (Ew.)
MINNESOTA STATE
fox10phoenix.com

NY bans sale of cans of whipped cream to those under 21 years old

NEW YORK - Store owners are being warned about a little-known law prohibiting the sale of whipped cream chargers to people under the age of 21 in New York. The law went into effect in November 2021, but few people are aware of it being on the books. The legislation...
POLITICS
CBS Miami

Governor DeSantis suspends four Broward School Board members

TALLAHASSEE - Governor Ron DeSantis on Friday suspended Broward School Board Members Patricia Good, Donna Korn, Ann Murray and Laurie Rich Levinson from office. The move followed recommendations of the Twentieth Statewide Grand Jury to suspend these board members due to their "incompetence, neglect of duty, and misuse of authority." The suspensions are effective immediately. Page five references the grand jury report that "each committed malfeasance, misfeasance, neglect of duty, and incompetence" in handling a campus safety program.A program the Governor stated could have saved lives at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.The order says, "each hereby suspended from the public office that they...
FLORIDA STATE
thecentersquare.com

This Is the City With the Most Gun Stores in Michigan

There are over 393 million guns in circulation in the U.S., according to estimates from the Small Arms Survey, far outnumbering the national population of 327 million. In the United States - the only country in the world home to more civilian-owned guns than people - guns are big business.
MICHIGAN STATE
Kansas Reflector

Kansas GOP sends text message asking voters to withdraw support for Dennis Pyle

TOPEKA — The Kansas Republican Party instructed voters via text message Thursday to remove their names from the signatures gathered by state Sen. Dennis Pyle in his independent campaign for governor. Pyle, who thinks Republican nominee Derek Schmidt isn’t conservative enough, denounced the “evil path” taken by “left-wing” Republicans to keep Pyle off the November […] The post Kansas GOP sends text message asking voters to withdraw support for Dennis Pyle appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE

