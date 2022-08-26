Beto O'Rourke, the Democratic nominee for Texas governor, is taking a break from the campaign trail after suffering a bacterial infection, he said in a statement on Sunday. "After feeling ill on Friday, I went to Methodist Hospital in San Antonio where I was diagnosed with a bacterial infection," O'Rourke tweeted."While my symptoms have improved, I will be resting at home in El Paso in accordance with the doctors' recommendations," O'Rourke, 49, added.Neither O'Rourke nor his campaign said when he would be back on the trail. O'Rourke, who had been on a 49-day drive beginning in July with more than 70...

TEXAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO