kezi.com
Fire crews making progress against Cedar Creek Fire
WILLAMETTE NATIONAL FOREST, Ore. -- It's been more than one month since the Cedar Creek Fire, burning about 15 miles east of Oakridge, started. Since then, hundreds of people have been hard at work trying to contain the fire. "Our three values at risk are still relevant," Incident Commander in...
kezi.com
Residents evacuated after three-alarm apartment fire in Eugene
EUGENE, Ore. – Eugene Springfield Fire extinguished a three-alarm apartment fire in Eugene early Monday morning. "I woke up to like a boom sound and then I started hearing more explosions and that's when I left the apartment and called the fire department, Marin Neuhard, a resident in the Patterson House said.
kezi.com
Locals weigh in on Labor Day weekend
LANE COUNTY, Ore.-- For many people, Labor Day marks the last time to get out and relax before things ramp up heading into the fall. Many took to Armitage Park in Eugene to spend their day off with a good old-fashioned holiday barbecue. Eugene resident Casey Tennant came out early to start setting up for their big company barbecue of about 125 people.
kezi.com
EPD warning about online rental & real estate scams
EUGENE, Ore.- Another scam is in our midst; local officials are warning of rental scams in our area. According to officials with the Eugene Police Department, they have received several reports of citizens who have rented apartments or homes, often paying a deposit and the first month of rent. Often...
kezi.com
Springfield, Eugene police arrest assault suspect after standoff
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- Multiple officers with the Springfield and Eugene Police Departments were able to peacefully resolve a standoff at 21st Street and A Street, and reportedly arrested a man suspected of shooting a woman in the head. According to the Springfield Police Department, SPD officers responded to reported shooting...
kezi.com
Friday Night Blitz: Week 1
EUGENE, Ore. -- Week one of the high school football season saw Marist Catholic defeat Churchill in the Game of the Week. Sheldon head coach Josh Line and his Irish took down Glencoe, 56-0. In a battle between 5A powerhouses Thurston falls to Wilsonville 38-35. A full list of final scores can be found below.
kezi.com
Eugene police arrest suspected drug dealer, seize over $200k worth of drugs
EUGENE, Ore. -- A suspected narcotics dealer has been arrested and more than $210,000 worth of illegal drugs have been seized after a long investigation, the Eugene Police Department says. According to EPD, the suspect, Joe Anthony Harker, 38, had been arrested in May for several felony drug charges. Police...
kezi.com
Ducks can't complete comeback vs. Boise State
EUGENE, Ore. -- Oregon soccer's second-half efforts fell short in Sunday's 3-1 loss to Boise State. The Broncos scored a par of first-half goals and the Ducks couldn't recover . Oregon cut it to a one-score game after a Jordan Snyder goal in the 63rd minute. The Broncos responded with...
kezi.com
Ducks stumble in Atlanta, fall to Georgia
ATLANTA, GA. -- No. 11 Oregon falls to No. 3 Georgia, 49-3, in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Bulldogs score 21 unanswered points to start the game. Oregon's offense was stagnant throughout the contest. Ducks quarterback Bo Nix went 21-37 for 173 yards with two interceptions. Oregon...
