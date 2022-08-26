Read full article on original website
Related
Kait 8
Northeast Arkansas Labor Day tradition carries on
RECTOR, Ark. (KAIT) - Labor Day is about celebrating America’s workforce, and in one Northeast Arkansas town, an event surrounding that carries on. The annual Rector Labor Day Picnic was held on Monday at the community center and city park. It was a day of parades full of fire...
Kait 8
Jonesboro, Arkansas alum Austin Cook earns PGA Tour card for 2022-23 season
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A former Razorback and Golden Hurricane earned his PGA Tour card for the upcoming season. Austin Cook finished ninth in the Korn Ferry Tour Finals 25, his second straight season on the list. He finished tied for fourth in the Albertsons Boise Open, the first of...
Kait 8
Vote for the Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Week (9/2/22)
An Arkansas tradition continues: The Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Week. Here are the NEA nominees from games played on September 2nd, 2022. Nettleton (Curtez Smith go-ahead TD) Nominee #1 is Nettleton. Nominee number 1 is Nettleton. Curtez Smith keeps it for the go ahead touchdown with 3 minutes...
Kait 8
A-State soccer ties Little Rock in Sunday non-conference tilt
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State’s soccer team out-shot rival Little Rock 18-5 on Sunday afternoon at the A-State Soccer Park, but neither team found the net in a scoreless draw. Summit Dann led all players with five shots, including a pair on target, as A-State (1-2-2) fired five...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kait 8
A-State women’s golf climbs to second at USA Intercollegiate
MOBILE, Ala. (KAIT) - Posting the second lowest round in program history with a 4-under par 284, the Arkansas State women’s golf team climbed three spots and is second among 13 teams heading into the final round of the USA Intercollegiate at Magnolia Grove. Totaling 569 (-7) over the...
Kait 8
Holiday celebration soaks up final days of summer
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - There were Labor Day celebrations across the area including one in Jonesboro. Elks Lodge hosted their annual get-together which is also their nonmember weekend. Some of the highlights included games in the pool and watching some baseball but the common theme everyone talked about was the...
Kait 8
‘Wild Tales’ for developing minds
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Looking for a Saturday morning activity to spend with your kids? The Nature Center in Jonesboro has you covered. Wild Tales is hosted by the Jonesboro Public Library and features readings targeted toward younger kids. They get to learn about the wild while being surrounded by the wild.
Kait 8
Blackman accounts for 4 TD, Arkansas State beats Grambling 58-3 in season opener
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State football put up plenty of numbers Saturday in the season opener. The Red Wolves (1-0) rushed for 339 yards and 6 TD in a 58-3 victory over Grambling State (0-1). A-State racked up 577 total yards of total offense. James Blackman was 15 of 20 passing for 210 yards, he accounted for 4 total scores (2 passing, 2 rushing) in the win. Johnnie Lang paced the Red Wolves rushing attack, he had 13 carries for 124 yards and a score. AJ Mayer & Mike Sharpe II also recorded rushing TDs for the Red Wolves. Champ Flemings led the way in the receiving game, he had 7 grabs for 122 yards and a touchdown. Seydou Traore also found the end zone, the England native had a 13 yard snag and score in the 1st quarter.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Kait 8
Child found alone at park in DHS custody
BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - The Batesville Police Department identified the young boy found alone Sunday. The boy was found Sept. 4, at Riverside Park. He was possibly at a birthday party at the park. According to Batesville Police, the identity of the boy has been confirmed. The boy’s father came...
Kait 8
Concert crowd brings weekend safety concerns
HARDY, Ark. (KAIT) - A weekend full of festivities at Many Islands brought in hundreds of eager concertgoers and some safety concerns. Over 500 tickets were purchased for “The Float” which led to some possible safety concerns approaching the holiday weekend. Labor Day weekend is about spending time...
Kait 8
Sept. 5th: What you need to know
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8. Happy Labor Day Region 8. Things look mostly dry for the day, but I cannot rule out a spotty shower or thunderstorm in the afternoon, but that chance is only around 20%. Rain chances do...
Kait 8
Deputy with decades of service lost cancer battle
RANDOLPH COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A deputy that served the Randolph County community for decades lost his battle with cancer Sunday. Randolph County Sheriff Kevin Bell shared the death of Randolph County Deputy Wilburn Dean Kimble Jr., known as Willie, on Sept. 4. Kimble served the community for over 30...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Kait 8
Man drowns in North Fork River during Labor Day weekend
POTTERSVILLE, Mo. (KAIT) - A 21-year-old Moody man died after drowning in the North Fork River over the Labor Day weekend. A preliminary incident report from Missouri State Highway Patrol said around 3:45 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 4, Ryan T. McGee was wading in the water at Hammond Camp on the river when went in too deep.
Kait 8
1 dead, 1 arrested following early morning homicide
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - An early morning homicide is under investigation. The Jonesboro Police Department public information officer, Sally Smith, confirmed with Region 8 News there was a recent homicide in North Jonesboro. According to Smith, a JPD officer was patrolling near Spruce and Warren when the officer saw a...
Kait 8
Jonesboro murder suspect trial pushed back
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The trial for a murder suspect in a 2021 Jonesboro murder was pushed back. Online court records said a trial for Dangelo Lewis would take place on Nov. 28. Lewis was charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of Devonte Wesson in Nov. 2021. Jonesboro...
Kait 8
Sheriff: 2 dead in Northern California wildfire
WEED, Calif. (AP) — Two people have died in a blaze that ripped through a Northern California town, said Siskiyou County Sheriff Jeremiah LaRue. LaRue shared the news of the fatalities Sunday afternoon during a community meeting held at an elementary school north of Weed, the rural Northern California community charred by one of California’s latest wildfires. He did not immediately provide names or other details including age or gender of the two people who died.
Kait 8
Multiple injuries following pedestrian crash
JACKSON COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Multiple people are injured after a crash on Highway 18. According to Jackson County Sheriff, Jason Tubbs the crash happened Saturday afternoon. One vehicle and one pedestrian were involved in the crash on Highway 18 near county road Jackson 47, it is not clear how many people were involved.
Kait 8
1 dead, 9 missing after floatplane crashes in Puget Sound
LANGLEY, Wash. (AP) — One person was killed and nine people remained missing, including a child, after a floatplane crashed Sunday afternoon in Puget Sound in Washington state, the U.S. Coast Guard said. The agency said in a press release the plane was flying from Friday Harbor, a popular...
Kait 8
‘I didn’t give up on Ruby’: Show horse continues to compete after she loses sight from eye infection
SPOKANE, Wash. (KLEW) – A show horse in Washington state that went blind due to a severe eye infection continues to compete, her owner says. Ruby the horse was bred to be a Western pleasure show horse. However, in 2020 she went blind after a severe eye infection, according...
Comments / 0