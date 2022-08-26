JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State football put up plenty of numbers Saturday in the season opener. The Red Wolves (1-0) rushed for 339 yards and 6 TD in a 58-3 victory over Grambling State (0-1). A-State racked up 577 total yards of total offense. James Blackman was 15 of 20 passing for 210 yards, he accounted for 4 total scores (2 passing, 2 rushing) in the win. Johnnie Lang paced the Red Wolves rushing attack, he had 13 carries for 124 yards and a score. AJ Mayer & Mike Sharpe II also recorded rushing TDs for the Red Wolves. Champ Flemings led the way in the receiving game, he had 7 grabs for 122 yards and a touchdown. Seydou Traore also found the end zone, the England native had a 13 yard snag and score in the 1st quarter.

JONESBORO, AR ・ 2 DAYS AGO