Accident scenes are constantly changing so the sooner a person begins gathering evidence, the better it is for their case. For drivers who have never gotten into a car accident before, it can be nerve wrecking to think about their upcoming encounter with police officers and it only makes sense to be curious about what will take place during that initial post-accident confrontation. Police officers have been trained in accident scene investigation and when these figures of authority arrive at the area of collision, drivers should make sure they cooperate with them fully. However, this does not entail that a person has to excessively give details to the officer.

JACKSON, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO