Woman sentenced for boyfriend’s 2018 stabbing death
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A woman, who was found guilty of second degree murder in connection to the stabbing death of her boyfriend, was sentenced. Hinds County District Attorney Jody Owens said 27-year-old Nakia Wilson was sentenced to 30 years in prison with five years suspended. Earlier this month, Wilson was convicted by a jury […]
Vicksburg Post
Vicksburg Police Reports: Two arrests made on Monday, swimming suspects, and stolen guns
The Vicksburg Police Department made two arrests on Monday, one for aggravated assault and burglary of a dwelling, the other for receiving stolen property. Between Thursday and Saturday, the Department also received a report of a possible burglary of a home in which it appears the suspects went for a swim in the backyard pool. Multiple reports of handguns stolen from unlocked vehicles were also taken.
WLBT
Woman who ‘viciously stabbed’ fiancée to death sentenced to 25 years
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The woman who stabbed her fiancée to death in 2018 has been sentenced to 25 years behind bars. Back in August, Wilson, 27, was found guilty of second-degree murder in the death of Eric Gilmer, 26. Hinds County District Attorney, Jody E. Owens said this...
WLBT
Man shot, killed on Highway 49 in Simpson County
SIMPSON CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A man was shot and killed on Highway 49 in Simpson County on Saturday night. Simpson County Sheriff Paul Mullins says the 28-year-old victim was found shot in the torso around 11:20 p.m. According to Simpson County Coroner Terry Tutor, the victim is undergoing an...
WLBT
Brookhaven teenager charged with murdering relative of Hinds Co. deputy
BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WLBT) - A Brookhaven teenager is behind bars charged as an adult with the July murder of Jerrivonte “Spud” Harris. Police say Zetaveion Donlarions Porter, 17, is charged with murder. Detectives believe he killed 20-year-old Jerrivonte Harris, also known as “Spud”, on Tuesday, July 12....
WLBT
Teen injured during ‘skirmish’ at Henley-Young-Patton Juvenile Justice Center
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A teen was taken to the hospital and at least one employee is facing possible termination following a fight at the Henley Young Patton Juvenile Justice Center. The incident occurred around midnight on Saturday. It was contained in about 10 minutes. Hinds County sheriff’s deputies responded...
kicks96news.com
Food Thief in Leake and a Wreck in Carthage
9:58 a.m. – Carthage Police responded to reports of a minor accident in the parking lot of Discount Depot on Hwy 35 North. 2:22 p.m. – Leake Deputies received a call reporting that someone stole all the food from an outdoor freezer at a residence on Horn Rd off Mars Hill Rd.
Brandon police chief to resign effective Sept. 30
BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) – William Thompson announced he will resign his position as the Chief of Police for Brandon, Mississippi, effective September 30, 2022. According to Thompson, he accepted an opportunity to work and travel internationally. He has been with the Brandon Police Department for the past nine years. Previously, he was with the Jackson […]
WLBT
Man wanted for grand larceny in Copiah County
COPIAH CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A man is wanted for grand larceny in Copiah County. The Copiah County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating Alex Harper. If anyone has any information regarding Harper’s whereabouts, contact the Copiah County Sheriff’s Office at (601) 894-3011.
legalreader.com
Being Confronted by the Police After a Car Accident
Accident scenes are constantly changing so the sooner a person begins gathering evidence, the better it is for their case. For drivers who have never gotten into a car accident before, it can be nerve wrecking to think about their upcoming encounter with police officers and it only makes sense to be curious about what will take place during that initial post-accident confrontation. Police officers have been trained in accident scene investigation and when these figures of authority arrive at the area of collision, drivers should make sure they cooperate with them fully. However, this does not entail that a person has to excessively give details to the officer.
Man accused of setting woman on fire in Warren County
WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A man is behind bars after a woman was burned during a domestic assault in Warren County on Saturday, August 27. Vicksburg Daily News reported staff with Merit Health River Region hospital notified the sheriff’s office around 10:30 a.m. about a woman who had arrived at the emergency room with […]
WLBT
Three students aboard JPS bus when it gets stuck in pothole
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Jackson Public School bus got stuck in a pothole with three students on board Monday. Authorities say the incident occurred at 7:18 a.m. on Fortification and Prentiss. The bus driver attempted to avoid the pothole, however, the back tire hit it. According to authorities, a...
bobgermanylaw.com
Vicksburg, MS - Injuries Prompted by Vehicle Crash at Hwy 27 and Clay St
Vicksburg, MS (August 28, 2022) - On Friday, August 26th, a two-car accident in the area of Clay Street and Highway 27 caused injuries and serious delays in the already heavy traffic heading to the Red Carpet Bowl. Reports show that multiple injuries were caused by the incident, the nature...
Man dies after shooting at Ellis Avenue gas station
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after a 43-year-old man was shot and killed at a gas station. The shooting happened in the 1700 block of Ellis Avenue on Thursday, August 25. Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn said the victim, Ray Keys, was found lying on the parking lot near the air pump. […]
Man captured after police chase ends on Northside Drive
RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – Ridgeland police arrested a suspect after a chase into Jackson. The chase happened on Thursday, August 25 and ended on Northside Drive. Ridgeland Police Chief Brian Myers said the suspect initially rammed a patrol car and fled. He later crashed his vehicle into a tree and fled into the woods. Myers […]
WAPT
Witnesses report hearing gunshot, man running from scene of Jackson's latest homicide
JACKSON, Miss. — A 43-year-old man was shot to death Thursday, marking Jackson's 90th homicide of 2022. Ray Keys was found lying near an air pump in the parking lot of a gas station in the 1700 block of Ellis Avenue, according to Jackson police officials. Witnesses reported hearing a single gunshot and then seeing a man wearing all black running from the scene, Deputy Chief Deric Hearn said in a news release.
LIST: Water giveaways in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – There is little to no water pressure in the City of Jackson after the Pearl River flood caused issues at the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Facility. Some organizations will provide water to Jackson citizens. Water will be provided the following locations: Hawkins Field Airport – 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. on […]
Gluckstadt to hold bottled water drive for Jackson
GLUCKSTADT, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Gluckstadt will partner with the Gluckstadt Madison Business Alliance to hold a bottled water drive for neighbors in the City of Jackson. Gluckstadt neighbors are asked to donate cases of bottled water or unopened gallon jugs to help provide Jackson citizens with clean water for drinking, cooking and […]
mageenews.com
Jackson Felon Sentenced to Over Five Years in Federal Prison for Possession of Firearm
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Jackson, Miss. – A Jackson man was sentenced to 62 months in federal prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm, announced U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca and Special Agent in Charge Jermicha Fomby of the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Jackson Field Office.
WLBT
Academy Sports in Flowood, Madison to give out free cases of bottled water to Jackson residents
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Academy Sports + Outdoors announced its Flowood and Madison locations will give out free cases of bottled water to Jackson residents. According to a press release, the giveaway will begin at 10 a.m. on August 31 and will continue until supplies run out. The press release...
