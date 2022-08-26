ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Fox News

Biden touts support for law enforcement in fiery speech, glosses over Democrats who wanted to defund police

President Joe Biden traveled to Pennsylvania on Tuesday where he preached a pro-police message and reiterated his call for an "assault weapons" ban in America, despite the many Democrats who called to defund the police, and the Democrat-controlled House's inability to pass legislation that would enhance funding for state and local police departments.
WILKES-BARRE, PA
Biden turns Pa. policy speech into political event, urges audience to vote for slate of Democrat candidates

President Biden traveled to Pennsylvania on Tuesday to hold an event to tout his "Safer America" agenda and his administration's policies surrounding support for law enforcement and crime, but instead shifted his tone and attacked Republicans as he urged those in attendance to vote for Democratic candidates running for positions in the Keystone State.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Jason Chaffetz: That was pretty low even for Joe

Jason Chaffetz highlighted President Biden's disparaging comments about Republicans and Americans during his speech in Pennsylvania Tuesday on "The Ingraham Angle." JASON CHAFFETZ: There was a time in politics when disparaging half of your fellow countrymen, especially if you sought to lead them, was political suicide. …. But of course, for...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Biden blasted for mocking ‘brave’ Second Amendment defenders: 'You need an F-15' to fight America, not a gun

President Biden took another swipe at supporters of the Second Amendment during his speech in Pennsylvania on Wednesday. Biden appeared in the battleground state to tout his latest "Safer America" agenda to promote efforts to support law enforcement and deter crime. Although his speech was primarily focused on his policies, Biden later turned his attention towards his political opponents, attacking Republicans for opposing actions on gun control.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Democrat Josh Shapiro receives additional support from Republicans in Pennsylvania gubernatorial race

Additional Republicans are tossing their support behind Josh Shapiro, the Democratic nominee for governor of Pennsylvania, as he seeks to defeat Trump-backed GOP nominee Doug Mastriano in the state's November gubernatorial election. The group of seven Republicans who endorsed Shapiro this week, according to Shapiro's campaign, includes former Bush-era Homeland...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
TUCKER CARLSON: California's leaders know nothing about energy

On April 24 of last year, and you may have missed this, the state of California finally achieved what the Green Movement has dreamt about for decades. It happened. The State Energy Authority in California was able to generate 95% of its total power from entirely renewable sources. They said it couldn't be done. We said it couldn't be done, but just months into the Joe Biden administration, California did it.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

