Trust linked to Gavin Newsom's in-laws made contribution to DeSantis PAC
EXCLUSIVE: Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom has been a vocal critic of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, in recent weeks, but Newsom's in-laws seem to approve of the popular Republican. According to contribution records on the Friends of Ron DeSantis PAC website, the Siebel Family Revocable Trust made a $5,000 contribution...
Rep. Gallego ‘glad’ Biden’s no longer ‘holding back’ on GOP’s ‘fascism’
Rep. Ruben Gallego D-Ariz., spoke on Tuesday's episode of "All In with Chris Hayes" about President Biden saying Trump supporters' ideology is "like semi-fascism" at a Thursday fundraiser in Maryland. MSNBC host Chris Hayes recalled the event to his guest, asking, "What do you make of the president seeming now...
Biden touts support for law enforcement in fiery speech, glosses over Democrats who wanted to defund police
President Joe Biden traveled to Pennsylvania on Tuesday where he preached a pro-police message and reiterated his call for an "assault weapons" ban in America, despite the many Democrats who called to defund the police, and the Democrat-controlled House's inability to pass legislation that would enhance funding for state and local police departments.
Biden turns Pa. policy speech into political event, urges audience to vote for slate of Democrat candidates
President Biden traveled to Pennsylvania on Tuesday to hold an event to tout his "Safer America" agenda and his administration's policies surrounding support for law enforcement and crime, but instead shifted his tone and attacked Republicans as he urged those in attendance to vote for Democratic candidates running for positions in the Keystone State.
Democratic PAC pours thousands into ad boosting far-right, pro-Trump candidate in latest meddling attempt
Democrats are once again meddling in the midterms through ad campaigns highlighting pro-Trump candidates before their primaries in an apparent effort to boost the candidate seeking the Republican nomination. The latest effort came from Democrats Serve, a new Democratic PAC that supports candidates with a background in public service, which...
Biden again says ‘vote against' candidates who oppose assault weapons ban—even though five Dems did just that
Three Democrat representatives who voted against the assault weapon ban and are seeking are re-election this fall are staying silent after President Biden told Americans for the second time Tuesday to "vote against" any candidate opposes a ban. Biden traveled to Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, Tuesday to talk about his Safer American...
Jason Chaffetz: That was pretty low even for Joe
Jason Chaffetz highlighted President Biden's disparaging comments about Republicans and Americans during his speech in Pennsylvania Tuesday on "The Ingraham Angle." JASON CHAFFETZ: There was a time in politics when disparaging half of your fellow countrymen, especially if you sought to lead them, was political suicide. …. But of course, for...
Pirro blasts Biden's Wilkes-Barre speech touting new focus on policing: 'Hogwash!'
President Biden appeared to strike a new tone in regard to crime and drug trafficking during a speech in Wilkes-Barre, Pa., on Tuesday, Judge Jeanine Pirro said on Fox News, adding it is nothing more than a cynical election-season ploy as the Scranton native battles low poll numbers. "I love...
President Biden botches AR-15 facts while stumping against gun violence in Pennsylvania
President Joe Biden made gun-related gaffes during a campaign-style event in Pennsylvania on Tuesday afternoon. Biden travelled to Wilkes-Barre to promote his "Safer America" agenda, which is focused on deterring crime and helping law enforcement. Biden's policies are also geared towards toughening up gun laws and expanding background checks. During...
Biden blasted for mocking ‘brave’ Second Amendment defenders: 'You need an F-15' to fight America, not a gun
President Biden took another swipe at supporters of the Second Amendment during his speech in Pennsylvania on Wednesday. Biden appeared in the battleground state to tout his latest "Safer America" agenda to promote efforts to support law enforcement and deter crime. Although his speech was primarily focused on his policies, Biden later turned his attention towards his political opponents, attacking Republicans for opposing actions on gun control.
Democrat Josh Shapiro receives additional support from Republicans in Pennsylvania gubernatorial race
Additional Republicans are tossing their support behind Josh Shapiro, the Democratic nominee for governor of Pennsylvania, as he seeks to defeat Trump-backed GOP nominee Doug Mastriano in the state's November gubernatorial election. The group of seven Republicans who endorsed Shapiro this week, according to Shapiro's campaign, includes former Bush-era Homeland...
Biden pledges more gun control, funding for police in ‘Safer America Plan’ during Pennsylvania speech
President Biden appeared at Wilkes University in Pennsylvania Tuesday to roll out his "Safer America Plan" to tackle crime in the U.S. After warming up the crowd, the president invoked the simpler times of his childhood, when families didn’t have to worry about crime or drugs on the street.
Louisiana Republicans unload on White House over climate change tweet on Katrina anniversary
FIRST ON FOX: Louisiana Republicans unloaded on the White House for using the anniversaries of the two most damaging hurricanes in state history to "push their radical Green New Deal." August 29 marked the anniversaries of both Hurricanes Katrina and Ida making landfall in the Pelican State, each storm the...
Civil rights attorney blasts Biden's Wilkes-Barre remarks as a 'racist 1955 time-warp'
Los Angeles civil rights attorney Leo Terrell ripped President Biden for what he considered hackneyed or "racist" remarks during a campaign-style stump speech in Wilkes-Barre, Pa., earlier Tuesday. Biden spoke just down US-11 from his hometown of Scranton, and regaled the crowd with references to his childhood while making political...
Teen Vogue declares it's time to 'fight like hell' for Stacey Abrams
Teen Vogue pleaded readers to "fight like hell" for Democrat Stacey Abrams in the Georgia gubernatorial election on Tuesday because "lives are at stake" from the state’s abortion restrictions. Columnist Jameelah Nasheed penned an article insisting that "[n]ow is the time to get loud for Stacey Abrams" as she...
California Assembly passes bill to become 'a refuge state for trans kids and their parents'
The California State Assembly passed a bill on Monday that would establish the state as a "refuge" for transgender children and their families. The bill was introduced earlier this year by state Sen. Scott Wiener, a Democrat who represents San Francisco and parts of San Mateo County. "California must stand...
Gov. Youngkin vows to fight 'ludicrous' law tying Virginia to California ban on gas-powered cars
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin on Tuesday vowed to fight back against a law that would require Virginians to follow California’s "ludicrous" plan to ban gasoline-powered cars and require all new vehicles in the state to run on electricity by 2035. Youngkin's predecessor, Democrat Ralph Northam, signed legislation in 2021...
TUCKER CARLSON: California's leaders know nothing about energy
On April 24 of last year, and you may have missed this, the state of California finally achieved what the Green Movement has dreamt about for decades. It happened. The State Energy Authority in California was able to generate 95% of its total power from entirely renewable sources. They said it couldn't be done. We said it couldn't be done, but just months into the Joe Biden administration, California did it.
Minnesota bail fund promoted by Kamala Harris freed convict now charged with murder
A bail fund backed by Vice President Kamala Harris sprung a convicted criminal who allegedly killed his nemesis over a "beef" he had with the man. Harris promoted the far-left Minnesota Freedom Fund amid the George Floyd-related riots in 2020 that saw parts of Minneapolis burn. Harris encouraged Twitter users...
3-legged alligator in Florida unexpectedly goes viral on TikTok: 'Definitely shocking'
A three-legged alligator in Florida has gained some viral fame after appearing in a TikTok video. The gator was spotted by Amanda Leigh Demuth, a longtime Cape Coral resident, as she was on her way to the entertainment destination Topgolf Fort Myers, Demuth told Fox News Digital. Demuth, 28, said...
