ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Advance wins 12 awards in press contest

By From staff reports
The Daily Advance
The Daily Advance
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JjZgw_0hVhvqST00

RALEIGH — The Daily Advance won a total of 12 press awards in the D division of the 2022 North Carolina Press Association’s News, Editorial & Photography and Advertising Contest.

The awards were announced Thursday evening during the N.C. Press Association’s annual conference held at the Raleigh Hilton North Hills.

The newspaper won eight awards in the contest’s advertising category and four awards in the news, editorial and photography category.

Lisa Bailey and the newspaper’s creative staff won two first-place awards, one for an Allegiant Pest Control service ad in a niche publication, the other for a Forbes Plumbing & Septic institutional ad.

Bailey and the creative staff also won two second-place awards, one for a Hudson & Son Garage, Inc. institutional ad, the other for an Albemarle Lanes entertainment ad.

Rich Houghton and the creative staff also won two second-place awards, one for a Northeastern Flooring retail ad in a niche publication, the other for a Taylor Mueller Realty real estate ad.

Houghton also won two third-place awards, one for a small ad for The Plant Park, the other a real estate ad for Taylor Mueller Realty.

In the editorial category, Staff Writer Reggie Ponder won a first-place award for breaking news coverage. Ponder won the award for his coverage of the April 21, 2021 fatal shooting of Andrew Brown Jr. by Pasquotank sheriff’s deputies.

Managing Editor Julian Eure also won a first-place award for editorial writing.

Multimedia Editor Chris Day won a third-place award for sports feature photography.

The newspaper also won a second-place award for its community coverage.

Judges for the NCPA’s 2022 contest were supplied by the Iowa Press Association.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Raleigh, NC
Sports
City
Advance, NC
City
Raleigh, NC
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Photography#Business Industry#Linus Business#Allegiant Pest Control#Forbes Plumbing Septic#Albemarle Lanes#Pasquotank
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
The Daily Advance

The Daily Advance

Elizabeth City, NC
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
187K+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Advance is published in Elizabeth City, N.C. and serves an area of five mostly rural counties in the northeastern corner of North Carolina. They include Currituck, Camden, Pasquotank, Perquimans, and Chowan counties. Because of the business and developmental links in the region, The Daily Advance coverage also frequently reaches into Gates and Dare counties

 https://www.dailyadvance.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy