Advance wins 12 awards in press contest

RALEIGH — The Daily Advance won a total of 12 press awards in the D division of the 2022 North Carolina Press Association’s News, Editorial & Photography and Advertising Contest.

The awards were announced Thursday evening during the N.C. Press Association’s annual conference held at the Raleigh Hilton North Hills.

The newspaper won eight awards in the contest’s advertising category and four awards in the news, editorial and photography category.

Lisa Bailey and the newspaper’s creative staff won two first-place awards, one for an Allegiant Pest Control service ad in a niche publication, the other for a Forbes Plumbing & Septic institutional ad.

Bailey and the creative staff also won two second-place awards, one for a Hudson & Son Garage, Inc. institutional ad, the other for an Albemarle Lanes entertainment ad.

Rich Houghton and the creative staff also won two second-place awards, one for a Northeastern Flooring retail ad in a niche publication, the other for a Taylor Mueller Realty real estate ad.

Houghton also won two third-place awards, one for a small ad for The Plant Park, the other a real estate ad for Taylor Mueller Realty.

In the editorial category, Staff Writer Reggie Ponder won a first-place award for breaking news coverage. Ponder won the award for his coverage of the April 21, 2021 fatal shooting of Andrew Brown Jr. by Pasquotank sheriff’s deputies.

Managing Editor Julian Eure also won a first-place award for editorial writing.

Multimedia Editor Chris Day won a third-place award for sports feature photography.

The newspaper also won a second-place award for its community coverage.

Judges for the NCPA’s 2022 contest were supplied by the Iowa Press Association.