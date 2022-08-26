ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NCAA Football: San Diego State at San Jose State

By Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 15, 2021; San Jose, California, USA; San Diego State Aztecs kicker Matt Araiza (2) punts during the fourth quarter against the San Jose State Spartans at CEFCU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

San Diego State's Brady Hoke and A.D. Walk Out Of Presser After Araiza Civil Suit Question

Former San Diego State punter Matt Araiza is one of the defendants in a civil suit alleging the gang-rape of a 17-year-old girl while he was in college. He was then immediately cut from the Buffalo Bills following the charges. San Diego State head coach Brady Hoke and Athletic Director JD Wicker had press conference on Monday prior to the Aztecs' season-opening game against Arizona. Wicker and Hoke both began the presser reading prepared statements...
"It's hard when the training you provide may not have been enough": San Diego State University officials comment on Matt Araiza civil lawsuit

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Officials from San Diego State University (SDSU) are speaking out Monday after a civil lawsuit accused three of their former players of raping a 17-year-old girl in October 2021. This lawsuit includes former Buffalo Bills punter Matt Araiza. According to his civil defense attorney, Araiza is back in San Diego after […]
Students react to SDSU's handling of rape allegations

This should be an exciting time for SDSU students. They're heading into a fresh school year with a new stadium just days away from opening. But many now feel like their reputation is tarnished because of how recent rape allegations have been handled. KPBS reporter Kitty Alvarado has more.
