NCAA Football: San Diego State at San Jose State

San Diego State's Brady Hoke and A.D. Walk Out Of Presser After Araiza Civil Suit Question
Former San Diego State punter Matt Araiza is one of the defendants in a civil suit alleging the gang-rape of a 17-year-old girl while he was in college. He was then immediately cut from the Buffalo Bills following the charges. San Diego State head coach Brady Hoke and Athletic Director JD Wicker had press conference on Monday prior to the Aztecs’ season-opening game against Arizona. Wicker and Hoke both began the presser reading prepared statements...
“It’s hard when the training you provide may not have been enough”: San Diego State University officials comment on Matt Araiza civil lawsuit
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Officials from San Diego State University (SDSU) are speaking out Monday after a civil lawsuit accused three of their former players of raping a 17-year-old girl in October 2021. This lawsuit includes former Buffalo Bills punter Matt Araiza. According to his civil defense attorney, Araiza is back in San Diego after […]
Brady Hoke, J.D. Wicker Give Shameful Press Conference Discussing Matt Araiza Rape Case
Brady Hoke and athletic director J.D. Wicker addressed the Matt Araiza case and looked horrible in doing so.
KPBS
Students react to SDSU's handling of rape allegations
This should be an exciting time for SDSU students. They’re heading into a fresh school year with a new stadium just days away from opening. But many now feel like their reputation is tarnished because of how recent rape allegations have been handled. KPBS reporter Kitty Alvarado has more.
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Former San Diego State punter released by Bills in wake of rape allegations | San Diego News
Former San Diego State punter released by Bills in wake of rape allegations. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. In the face of a major public...
San Diego gets another chance to defend itself in the trip-and-fall case that initially awarded woman $900,000
SAN DIEGO — A Superior Court Judge is giving the city of San Diego another chance to defend itself in a trip-and-fall lawsuit filed by a 74-year-old woman who stepped in a pothole outside of the Clairemont Mesa Post Office. As first reported by CBS 8, the city had...
CBS News
Woman unexpectedly bitten on feet along San Diego coast
Tiny sea creatures are biting people along the San Diego shoreline. A woman says she was walking along De Anza Cove in Mission Bay recently when she decided to put her feet in the water. Within seconds, something bit her ankles and feet hard enough to draw blood.
Some beach bonfires in San Diego may soon be banned
San Diego is considering banning wood beach bonfires outside of city-designated rings.
L.A. Weekly
Rider Injured in Motorcycle Accident on West Point Loma Boulevard [San Diego, CA]
SAN DIEGO, CA (August 29, 2022) – Thursday evening, one rider sustained injuries in a motorcycle accident on West Point Loma Boulevard. The collision happened around 7:00 p.m., at the intersection of West Point Loma Boulevard and Ebers Street. Investigators said a man driving a Jeep Wrangler attempted to...
Highest and lowest paying education jobs in San Diego
Stacker compiled the highest paying education jobs in San Diego-Carlsbad, CA using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Voiceof San Diego
San Diego’s Food Waste Recycling Program
“What ever happened to …” These topics were once front page news, but have since slipped out of the spotlight. So we’re checking back in. At the start of this year, a state deadline for cities to collect food waste from homes and apartments came and went. It’s now August and the city of San Diego hasn’t yet equipped residents to start this new recycling stream, which is projected to significantly help California eliminate harmful greenhouse gases.
riviera-maya-news.com
Tijuana customs finds $46,000 USD stashed inside passenger door of San Diego vehicle
Tijuana, Baja California — Mexican Customs in Tijuana located a driver who attempted to cross into Mexico with more than $46,000 USD. The cash was found during a random inspection of a private vehicle Sunday when they tried to cross the Baja California land border. Elements of the National...
L.A. Weekly
One Killed in Motorcycle Collision on Coronado Avenue [San Diego, CA]
SAN DIEGO, CA (August 30, 2022) – On Monday morning, an unidentified rider lost his life in a motorcycle collision on Coronado Avenue. The accident happened on August 15th, at around 6:15 a.m., on Coronado Avenue, near east of Interstate 5. According to California Highway Patrol, the events leading...
When is the City going to fixed damaged streets in Rancho Bernardo?
SAN DIEGO — People living in Rancho Bernardo and Poway were pleased to see the construction, until they found out it was for the sidewalks and not the streets that have been in poor condition. CBS 8 reporter Ariana Cohen spoke with a construction worker in Rancho Bernardo who...
UC San Diego engineers surf the wave of citizen science with Smartfin
With the rising tide of citizen science, UC San Diego engineers have developed a fin-shaped surfboard attachment that enables them to harness the popularity of surfing to further scientific research.
coolsandiegosights.com
Mass grave seen from San Diego trolley.
Ride the San Diego Trolley’s Orange Line through Mt. Hope Cemetery and you might observe something strange. A group of collected headstones is set in concrete just south of the tracks. This very unusual memorial is the site of a mass grave–a “grave” filled with discarded gravestones!...
Forecasters warn of prolonged California heat wave
LOS ANGELES (AP) — California is facing a prolonged late-summer heat wave this week, with widespread triple-digit temperatures starting in the south and spreading northward, the National Weather Service said Monday. Excessive heat watches will go into effect Wednesday morning and remain in effect through Sunday evening in a large swath of Southern California, including […]
Thrillist
Where to Find the Best Fish Tacos in San Diego
If you're craving fish tacos, there’s no shortage of places offering their own takes around San Diego. As Mexico’s northern neighbor, we’re spoiled with a plethora of top-notch Mexican eateries, from fine-dining spots to casual California burritos, and including fish tacos, a batter-fried delicacy that originated in Baja California. From there, the dish swam upstream to San Diego where it’s beloved by locals as well as out-of-towners looking for flaky fish nestled inside soft, warm tortillas. From Oceanside to Encinitas, here’s where to find the best fish tacos in San Diego:
Voiceof San Diego
Morning Report: About That Skydiving Facility-Turned-Homeless Services Hub
In 2018, the city made an unconventional call to buy a shuttered skydiving facility in East Village in hopes of transforming it into a homeless service hub. In the latest chapter of our series following up on stories that once made big headlines, our Lisa Halverstadt checked in on the facility now known as the homelessness response center.
Comments / 0