'Like taking a step back in time': Secret mural discovered by revitalization group in Sparta
HANCOCK COUNTY, Ga. — It's not unusual for things to become forgotten and lost to time. However, one revitalization group in Hancock County uncovered a decades-old art piece that’s stirring up memories around town. "It is very much like being able to step back in time and talk...
Mayor Miller explains anti-violence campaign, homeless relief efforts, plans for future GDOT summit
MACON, Ga. — When combatting Macon-Bibb County’s climbing homicide rate, Mayor Lester Miller said the benefits of the Macon Violence Prevention program will likely take years to manifest. “This is not going to be instantaneous where you stop bullets from flying,” Miller said during the August edition of...
Rose Hill Cemetery offering $1,000 after gate tampered with overnight
MACON, Ga. — Editors note: The video in this article is from a previous story about cleanup efforts at Rose Hill Cemetery. Rose Hill Preservation & Restoration Inc. is asking for the communities help to find out who tampered with the cemetery's gate overnight on Sunday. The non-profit say...
'People have no respect for the past': Rose Hill Cemetery offers $1,000 reward to catch vandals
MACON, Ga. — Terri Yeomans loves spending her days at Rose Hill Cemetery. She said the cemetery is a sanctuary for her. This past weekend, her sanctuary was damaged. A suspect was caught on camera messing with the gate. The person broke the gate's arm. There was also a car in the footage.
Forsyth parks now open 24 hours a day
FORSYTH, Ga. — There is no need to leave the park at sunset anymore now that the city of Forsyth is letting you enjoy the amenities 24/7. City manager Janice Hall says the new hours affect four of the six parks. Hall says Kynette Park, Milledge Circle, Country Club...
'Build your emergency kit and stay informed': Macon-Bibb plans event to encourage emergency preparedness
MACON, Ga. — In Central Georgia, weather in the spring can be rough, but the fall can also provide some difficult situations. To make sure you're ready, Macon-Bibb's emergency management department will host an emergency preparedness fair September 17. Using some of their tips, we went on our own shopping trip to stock up on supplies.
'The shirt is more than just a shirt it has a meaning on it": Student business promotes non-violence in Bibb County
MACON, Ga. — These days many people are looking for ways to make extra money. A group of kids here in Macon are launching a product line they hope will earn some extra cash while also making a difference. "Love people while they are here don't wait until they...
Safety improvements at Macon's Lake Tobesofkee hit snag
MACON, Ga. — In July, Macon-Bibb commissioners announced new safety measures on Lake Tobesofkee. After two deaths this summer, they made it a requirement for parents to watch their children under 14 in the water. They also voted to give the lake's director the ability to make more safety rules enforceable by the county code. They had more plans, like lowering the speed limit for boats on the lake, but those have hit a snag. Mayor Lester Miller says any changes like that need to go through the state.
'A blessing for this county': Houston County Schools plans to open student support center at end of September
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — An old school in Houston County is getting new life. The old Lindsey Elementary School is going to be a new support center, and at least one Houston County student thinks that's a good thing. The Houston County School District closed Lindsey at the end...
“This is very big”, McDonough High School Choir invited to perform at Carnegie Hall
MCDONOUGH, Ga — In Ms. Neal’s classroom at McDonough High, Tileiah Hurt and more than 60 colleagues want to be pitch-perfect. “This is very big, especially for our high school,” Tileiah said. Channel 2′s Berndt Petersen was at McDonough High as they prepare for a moment of...
Central Georgia's top news stories for 8/30/22
We now know the name of a woman killed in a stabbing inside a Macon home. Bibb Coroner Leon Jones says 27-year-old Brittany Wright was stabbed to death Monday night.
Vintage market in Perry draws customers from all over
PERRY, Ga. — Shoppers in middle Georgia got their hands on some cool items at one of the biggest vintage markets in the area over the weekend. "Vintage Market Days of Central Georgia" opened up last Friday, and carried on until 3-o'clock on Sunday. Shoppers chose from all kinds...
jacksonprogress-argus.com
Highest and lowest paying education jobs in Macon
Stacker compiled the highest paying education jobs in Macon, GA using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Two Columbus residents among 28 newly-graduated Georgia Juvenile Correctional Officers
GEORGIA (WRBL) — The Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice (DJJ) held a graduation ceremony for 28 Georgia Juvenile Correctional Officers on Friday, August 26, at the Georgia Public Safety Training Center in Forsyth, Ga. Two Columbus natives were included in this graduating class — Regina Brooks and Ashlee Harris, who work at the Columbus facilities. […]
heraldadvocate.com
The Pull of the Macon Music Scene
I find my mind drifting back to Macon, and then I find myself driving kudzu-bordered roads. Macon, Georgia sits in the middle of Georgia. It’s not an easy drive from Columbia, South Carolina, to Macon but I’ve made it several times. Macon memories…. In earlier times I went...
mercer.edu
For this family, attending Mercer has become a family tradition
When freshman twins Matthew and William Smith started their fall semester classes at Mercer University, they continued what has become a family tradition. Their parents, Dr. Alan Smith and Dr. Susan (Turk) Smith, are both alumni, and their older sister, Emily Smith, is a senior majoring in finance. Their older brother, Harrison, went to West Point.
Spring Street will close next week for demolition of the overpass on I-16
MACON, Ga. — Spring Street in Macon will be closed for part of next week to demolish the overpass bridge on Interstate 16. A release by the Georgia Department of Transportation said starting Wednesday, Aug. 31, the road will be closed from 10 p.m. - 5 a.m. each night.
'I'm believing that it's going to happen for me': Warner Robins opens application for home-repair grants
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — The City of Warner Robins is offering grants for homeowners in the northeast section of town whose houses need a fix-up. It's a federally-funded home-repair grant we told you about in May. The Warner Robins Community and Economic Development Department has been working to get this grant application ready for you.
Here's the 'Good News' happening across Central Georgia (August 21-28)
MACON, Ga. — 1. 'I call them family,': Baldwin Co. Fire Department helps teen fight for his dream. 18-year-old Garry Mitchem has always dreamed of becoming a firefighter for Baldwin County. His disability doesn't stop him from achieving that dream, or helping his community. "I love this fire department, I love Milledgeville, I love both the county and the community," he said.
Fort Valley woman celebrates 100th birthday
FORT VALLEY, Ga. — On Sunday, families and friends made their way to Fort Valley to help Mrs. Jessie Mae-Hill celebrate 100 years of living. Mrs. Hill is originally from Eastman, and she moved to Fort Valley with her 2 sisters who are now her neighbors. She had a...
