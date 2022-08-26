Read full article on original website
13 Sent to Prison for $27 Million Healthcare FraudLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Frisco ranked as third richest city in the U.SAsh JurbergFrisco, TX
Former Arlington PD Officer Found Not Guilty in Woman's Shooting DeathLarry LeaseArlington, TX
Texas Bullet-Train Developer Deals with Mass Leadership ExodusLarry LeaseHouston, TX
Carroll ISD Rejects New In God We Trust Signs Written in ArabicLarry LeaseSouthlake, TX
Employers From Plano And Richardson Among Texas’ Top 25 In Forbes Ranking
Forbes’ fourth annual America’s Best Employers By State ranking was released last Wednesday, August 24, and two Plano and Richardson employers made it to the top 25 out of 101 Texan employers. The city of Plano was ranked number 21 and the University of Texas at Dallas, located in Richardson, number 16.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Best Areas Of Dallas, Texas To Buy A House
Considering moving to the Dallas area? Check out the best Dallas neighborhoods to buy a home in.
Google reviews have a beef with DFW Whataburger locations
TEXAS, USA — Y'all, we're sick of North Texas food getting dragged through the mud. First, there was that list of "best BBQ cities" in the U.S. where San Antonio topped the list. Now, there's apparently a problem with our Whataburger spots. According to Google reviews, the second- and...
dallasexpress.com
‘Hot Girls’ Meet, Walk, and Talk in Dallas
Moving to a new city with few contacts can be isolating, but a new “Hot Girl” community is growing and helping those looking for new connections. Recent Texas A&M graduate Kylie Harris moved to Dallas from Austin, and during a scrolling session, she stumbled upon a TikTok using the hashtag “Hot Girl Walk.” The video showcased a woman who said she had lost weight and gained mental clarity from her daily walks.
dallasexpress.com
Fletcher’s Corny Dogs Become Permanent Downtown Attraction
Fletcher’s Corny Dogs will be available daily at its permanent spot in Klyde Warren Park beginning in October. The irresistible corny dog, previously only available at the Texas State Fair, random food truck pop-ups, and online retailer Goldbelly will now be open seven days a week in Downtown Dallas between Pearl and Olive Streets.
