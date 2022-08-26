ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Asian Community Concerned following Racist Rant

PLANO (WBAP/KLIF) – Anti-hate groups in Collin County are demanding change after a racist rant directed at a group of Indian women went viral. During an anti-hate rally over the weekend in downtown Plano local groups like the NAACP, the Collin County Democratic party and others said anti-Asian rhetoric won’t be tolerated.
COLLIN COUNTY, TX
oaklandnewsnowblog.com

The Riverfront Jazz Festival is coming back to Dallas

The Riverfront Jazz Festival is coming back to Dallas. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. The music festival will feature some of the best blues and...
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Poll: Dallas’ Population Decline Blamed on Crime, Homelessness

Recent polling by The Dallas Express revealed strong opinions among Dallas residents as to why their city shrank in the latest census while the surrounding metroplex area has experienced rapid growth. The top two responses from those who participated in our polling were high crime rates (29.91%) and an increase...
DALLAS, TX
dallasposttrib.com

“White Only” Sign

“It is history. It is not critical race theory. In the continental USA, John Wiley Price, the name and the man needs no introduction. His actions are clearly unmatched, dialogue unmistakably understood, his service to the people of Dallas County exemplary, and his ‘art of appearances’ ready for print in any couture magazine. On Thursday, August 18, 2022, under the watchful eye of the invited public, the legendary county servant, rededicated the ‘white only” Water Fountain Sign, in the newly renovated Dallas County Courthouse.
dallasexpress.com

Local Chicken ‘n Waffles Favorite Goes National

A locally famous chicken ‘n waffles recipe has jumped from relative obscurity to grocery store shelves nationwide. Nationally-known fitness guru and Carrollton resident Donna Richardson usually helps clients get fit. But when she is not training celebrities, presidents, or other VIPs, she caves into her weakness: her mother’s chicken ‘n waffles.
CARROLLTON, TX
oaklandnewsnowblog.com

I-35W closed after chase leads to deadly crash | Dallas News

– video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. One person has died and another is injured. via IFTTT. Note from Zennie62Media and OaklandNewsNow.com : this video-blog post demonstrates...
DALLAS, TX
wbap.com

Fort Worth Woman Sparks Nationwide Racist Callout

FORT WORTH – (WBAP/KLIF) – It took a tweet from a Fort Worth woman calling out racism in Utah to make the story go viral. The story began at a women’s volleyball game between Brigham Young and Duke Universities. Bystanders reported a 19 year old Black female...
FORT WORTH, TX
WFAA

Google reviews have a beef with DFW Whataburger locations

TEXAS, USA — Y'all, we're sick of North Texas food getting dragged through the mud. First, there was that list of "best BBQ cities" in the U.S. where San Antonio topped the list. Now, there's apparently a problem with our Whataburger spots. According to Google reviews, the second- and...
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

‘Hot Girls’ Meet, Walk, and Talk in Dallas

Moving to a new city with few contacts can be isolating, but a new “Hot Girl” community is growing and helping those looking for new connections. Recent Texas A&M graduate Kylie Harris moved to Dallas from Austin, and during a scrolling session, she stumbled upon a TikTok using the hashtag “Hot Girl Walk.” The video showcased a woman who said she had lost weight and gained mental clarity from her daily walks.
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Fletcher’s Corny Dogs Become Permanent Downtown Attraction

Fletcher’s Corny Dogs will be available daily at its permanent spot in Klyde Warren Park beginning in October. The irresistible corny dog, previously only available at the Texas State Fair, random food truck pop-ups, and online retailer Goldbelly will now be open seven days a week in Downtown Dallas between Pearl and Olive Streets.
DALLAS, TX
kiiky.com

15 Best Law Schools in Dallas Texas in 2022: Requirements, Scholarships

Being an ambitious law student, you would want to discover the best law schools in Dallas Texas. Choosing the right legal school is crucial. You want a university that will challenge you and prepare you for success after graduation. With the bar test as demanding as it is, getting a job in the law field might be even harder.
DALLAS, TX
papercitymag.com

Where to Eat Near SMU — Great Restaurants For Students, Alumni and Everyone Else

SMU students have moved back in. It's time to learn Where to Eat Near SMU. With Southern Methodist University (SMU) students back in school, it’s a good time to look at where the best spots to eat near campus are. Whether you’re a student, alumni or just find yourself near the vibrant university, knowing where to go is sometimes half the battle.
DALLAS, TX
californiaexaminer.net

Scottie Scheffler Net Worth: Is He A Golf Player?

Scottie Scheffler Net Worth: With Scottie Scheffler’s rising stardom in golf comes renewed interest in his financial status. There is a lot of difficulty in confirming the ties of renowned persons. Check out this piece if you’re interested in learning more about Scottie Scheffler Net Worth. Scottie Scheffler...
DALLAS, TX
Dallas Observer

Free Play Arcade Finally Makes It to the Dallas Level With New Trinity Grove Location

Ever since Free Play Arcade founder Corey Hyden opened his first location in Richardson in 2015, he's had his eye on Dallas. Hyden tried a couple of times to open a branch of his authentic arcade experience within Dallas proper with a pinball arcade in Oak Cliff in 2018 and again the following year with a new arcade location, but something always got in the way, whether it was red tape, real estate or a global pandemic.
DALLAS, TX
