Jackson, NJ

New Jersey State
Jackson, NJ
ocscanner.news

BRICK: ACCIDENT WITH DOWNED POLE AND FIRE

Emergency personnel are on the scene of an accident at the intersection of Lanes Mill Rd and Lanes Mill Rd (not a typo) where a utility pole has been taken down in the accident and one car caught fire. We have no information on injuries.
BRICK, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Extraordinary hidden gem— pick-your-own farm and preserve in NJ

Earlier this spring I had about an hour to kill waiting for a relative at an appointment and decided to drive down River Road in Cinnaminson in Burlington County. If you come to the light at Taylors Lane, you can turn right into civilization toward Route 130 or make a left onto a gravel road into the wilderness. There are some signs that there is something down that road, but you have to read the signs to be sure what is ahead.
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
ocscanner.news

TOMS RIVER: BRUSH FIRE ON GSP USE CAUTION

Emergency responders are tending to a brush fire on the Garden State Parkway in Toms River. The brush fire is near the old Chase Bank on Highland Parkway. Use caution driving in this area.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
News 12

USGS: 2 earthquakes shake homes in parts of northern New Jersey

Two earthquakes rumbled in New Jersey Tuesday evening, leaving some residents shaken up. The first quake struck a little after 5 p.m. The United States Geological Survey says this was a 2.3-magnitude earthquake just west of Morris Plains. It was about 5 km deep. A 1.7-magnitude aftershock hit near Lake...
MORRIS PLAINS, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

NJ bear caught on Ring doorbell camera

I've been telling you about the uptick in bear sightings around the Jersey Shore lately. This one in Monmouth County had you guys surprised. But there was another recent sighting, this time in Rockaway, and let's just say it was a little too close to home. This bear was spotted...
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
ocscanner.news

MANCHESTER: FLASHING SIGNAL TO BECOME FULL TRAFFIC SIGNAL

On or about August 31, 2022, the flashing signal at the intersection of Commonwealth Boulevard and Northampton Boulevard in Pine Lake Park will be changed to a full traffic signal. Please utilize additional caution while approaching this intersection and follow all traffic controls.
MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, NJ
Travel Maven

The Clearest Lake in New Jersey is a Must Visit

New Jersey lakes are picturesque spots where you can cool down, take a swim, and spend some much-needed time outdoors relaxing. NJ is actually home to over 1,500 lakes that each offer something special and unique. Some are known for their sandy shoreline while others are known for their pristine landscape. Atsion Lake is known for having the clearest water.
HAMMONTON, NJ
thelakewoodscoop.com

BREAKING: Multiple people injured in Six Flags Great Adventures in Jackson

Multiple people are reportedly injured in Six Flags Great Adventures this evening, TLS has learned. We are receiving reports the injuries occurred on the El Toro ride. Up to eight people are reportedly injured, six who may need to be hospitalized. None of the injuries are said to be life-threatening.
JACKSON, NJ
New Jersey Monthly

Sea Hear Now, Asbury Park's Giant Beach Bash, Ready to Rock Again

Shortly after New Year's Day in 2013, Tim Donnelly and Danny Clinch hosted a Hurricane Sandy benefit in Asbury Park. Donnelly, a music journalist turned event promoter, and Clinch, a renowned rock photographer, invited a small group of bands, led by My Morning Jacket, to play. The successful event,...
ASBURY PARK, NJ

