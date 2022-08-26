Read full article on original website
Bacteria in Drinking Water Reported in Hamilton Township Leads to 1 DeathMorristown MinuteHamilton Township, NJ
The Most Unique Hiking Trail in New Jersey Can Be Found Along an Abandoned RailroadTravel MavenMount Holly, NJ
El Toro of Six Flags Great Adventure NJ Sends More Than 12 People To The HospitalBridget MulroyJackson, NJ
Trenton Police Officer Hid Gang Ties, Conspired with Imprisoned Latin Kings MemberMorristown MinuteTrenton, NJ
These New Jersey Towns Were Ranked as Some of the Best Places to Raise a FamilyTravel Maven
‘Sick wildlife’ temporarily closes Ocean County park
Outdoor enthusiasts are being cautioned to stay out of trouble -- by literally staying out of Double Trouble State Park, at least for now.
This New Jersey Boardwalk Is Bringing The Spooky Vibes This October
Spooky Season is approaching soon and this New Jersey beach town knows exactly how to celebrate the season. Personally, I think that Jenkinson’s is the most well-balanced boardwalk experience we have in New Jersey!. They have something for all age groups going on at all times and coming up...
Concrete cubes in middle of N.J. neighborhood hold ties to WWI history
In Jersey, drivers are used to the quirks of the road like jughandles and traffic circles. But in a sprawling bayside community in Ocean County, where backyards border the water and boats are parked in driveways, there’s a different kind of roundabout.
Fascinating Restaurant On A Boat Needs To Come To Monmouth, NJ & Ocean County, NJ
Do I have something sweet for you. We've told you a lot about where to get the best type of food at the Jersey: the best Mexican food, the best Italian restaurants, the juiciest burgers and even the freshest sushi. But I don't believe I have ever told you about...
Actor Kelsey Grammer set to serve beer next month at popular Brick, NJ bar
BRICK — We all have a favorite watering hole where we get together with friends, break bread, clink glasses and celebrate this thing called life. If you’re lucky, that bar is a place where “everybody knows your name,” a popular lyric from the opening song of the NBC sitcom, “Cheers,” which ran from 1982 to 1993.
N.J. state park closes for 2nd day to search for possibly rabid fox
Double Trouble State Park in Ocean County remained closed Tuesday as officials tried to remove a potentially rabid fox that has had “encounters” with visitors, state officials said. The fox was behaving erratically, the state Department of Environmental Protection said in announcing that the park was off limits...
ocscanner.news
BRICK: ACCIDENT WITH DOWNED POLE AND FIRE
Emergency personnel are on the scene of an accident at the intersection of Lanes Mill Rd and Lanes Mill Rd (not a typo) where a utility pole has been taken down in the accident and one car caught fire. We have no information on injuries. Like this:. Rate:. PreviousLAKEWOOD: MOTOR...
Extraordinary hidden gem— pick-your-own farm and preserve in NJ
Earlier this spring I had about an hour to kill waiting for a relative at an appointment and decided to drive down River Road in Cinnaminson in Burlington County. If you come to the light at Taylors Lane, you can turn right into civilization toward Route 130 or make a left onto a gravel road into the wilderness. There are some signs that there is something down that road, but you have to read the signs to be sure what is ahead.
ocscanner.news
TOMS RIVER: BRUSH FIRE ON GSP USE CAUTION
Emergency responders are tending to a brush fire on the Garden State Parkway in Toms River. The brush fire is near the old Chase Bank on Highland Parkway. Use caution driving in this area.
Check out this mega car show in Glassboro, NJ for Labor Day weekend
If you're headed back to school at Rowan University this year, get prepared to witness some pretty epic rides if you're headed back to school prior to the start of Labor Day weekend. The 17th annual Glassboro Car Show takes over the main part of town on Friday, Sept. 2.
News 12
USGS: 2 earthquakes shake homes in parts of northern New Jersey
Two earthquakes rumbled in New Jersey Tuesday evening, leaving some residents shaken up. The first quake struck a little after 5 p.m. The United States Geological Survey says this was a 2.3-magnitude earthquake just west of Morris Plains. It was about 5 km deep. A 1.7-magnitude aftershock hit near Lake...
NJ bear caught on Ring doorbell camera
I've been telling you about the uptick in bear sightings around the Jersey Shore lately. This one in Monmouth County had you guys surprised. But there was another recent sighting, this time in Rockaway, and let's just say it was a little too close to home. This bear was spotted...
Triple Shooting Leaves 29-year-old Man Dead in Toms River, NJ
One man is dead and two others were wounded in a triple shooting at a hookah lounge in Toms River early Saturday morning. Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer says Toms River Township police officers responded to the Silverton Shopping Plaza at 1769 Hooper Avenue at around 1:20 AM for a report of shots fired.
ocscanner.news
MANCHESTER: FLASHING SIGNAL TO BECOME FULL TRAFFIC SIGNAL
On or about August 31, 2022, the flashing signal at the intersection of Commonwealth Boulevard and Northampton Boulevard in Pine Lake Park will be changed to a full traffic signal. Please utilize additional caution while approaching this intersection and follow all traffic controls. Media courtesy Manchester Township. Like this:. Rate:
The Clearest Lake in New Jersey is a Must Visit
New Jersey lakes are picturesque spots where you can cool down, take a swim, and spend some much-needed time outdoors relaxing. NJ is actually home to over 1,500 lakes that each offer something special and unique. Some are known for their sandy shoreline while others are known for their pristine landscape. Atsion Lake is known for having the clearest water.
Introducing A Sweet Treat In Freehold, NJ: Ever Try A Portable Candy Store?
Over this past weekend, I was very lucky to attend the grand opening for Value City Furniture's newest location in Howell. (Same plaza as Target and Lowe's) As a part of the grand opening festivities, I was introduced to a pretty cool business concept that is really taking off at the Shore.
Multiple people injured from ride malfunction at Six Flags Great Adventure in NJ
Multiple people were injured by a malfunctioning ride at Six Flags Great Adventure in Jackson on Thursday. Emergency responders rushed to the park around 7:30 p.m.
Bronx residents say Con Edison vehicles have been taking up limited parking for weeks
Roadside parking is already hard to come by across the city, but residents in a few Bronx neighborhoods say cars claiming to be part of Con-Edison are taking up spaces for days and even weeks.
thelakewoodscoop.com
BREAKING: Multiple people injured in Six Flags Great Adventures in Jackson
Multiple people are reportedly injured in Six Flags Great Adventures this evening, TLS has learned. We are receiving reports the injuries occurred on the El Toro ride. Up to eight people are reportedly injured, six who may need to be hospitalized. None of the injuries are said to be life-threatening.
New Jersey Monthly
Sea Hear Now, Asbury Park’s Giant Beach Bash, Ready to Rock Again
Shortly after New Year’s Day in 2013, Tim Donnelly and Danny Clinch hosted a Hurricane Sandy benefit in Asbury Park. Donnelly, a music journalist turned event promoter, and Clinch, a renowned rock photographer, invited a small group of bands, led by My Morning Jacket, to play. The successful event,...
