Tim Walz raised more than any other Democratic statewide candidate or officeholder in Minnesota

By Kalyn Stralow
Ballotpedia News
 5 days ago
Minnesota Democratic statewide candidates and officeholders have raised $8.2 million during the 2022 election cycle. Among statewide officials and candidates, Tim Walz has raised more than any other Democrat.

Walz is Governor of Minnesota and is running for re-election in 2022. Walz raised $6.3 million and spent $2.6 million between Jan. 1, 2021, and July 18, 2022. According to Minnesota Campaign Finance and Public Disclosure Board reports, the following individual donors and PACs gave the most money to Walz.

Tim Walz’s Top 10 Donors, (1/1/2021 – 7/18/2022)

Of the $6.3 million in reported donations, $72,500 came from these 10 donors:

Total Donations Name Type

$8,000 Brenda and Charles Kratsch INDIVIDUAL

$8,000 Ibew Minnesota State Council PAC ENTITY

$8,000 Justine and Robert E Haselow INDIVIDUAL

$8,000 Ruth and Alvin J Huss Jr INDIVIDUAL

$8,000 Sara and Josh Tuchscherer INDIVIDUAL

$8,000 Sara Kacey Pohlad INDIVIDUAL

$7,500 Jon Olson Campaign ENTITY

$6,400 Sita Kalpana Dash INDIVIDUAL

$6,000 Margaret J Skold INDIVIDUAL

$4,600 Jacob R Jagdfeld INDIVIDUAL

The data above are based on campaign finance reports that active Minnesota PACs submitted to the Minnesota Campaign Finance and Public Disclosure Board. Political expenditures that are not controlled by candidates or their campaigns, known as satellite spending, are not included in candidate totals. Federal PACs are not required to report to state agencies. Transparency USA publishes campaign finance data following major reporting deadlines. State or federal law may require filers to submit additional reports.

See updates to Tim Walz’s campaign finance data after the next reports are available.

Report Name Report Due Date

2022 Jan Annual 1/31/2022

2022 Q1 4/14/2022

2022 Q2 6/14/2022

2022 Jul Semiannual 7/25/2022

2022 Q3 9/27/2022

2022 Q4 10/31/2022

2022 Jan Annual 1/31/2023

This article is a joint publication from Ballotpedia and Transparency USA, who are working together to provide campaign finance information for state-level elections. Learn more about our work here.

Comments / 0

