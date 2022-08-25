Scott Jensen raised more than any other Republican statewide candidate or officeholder in Minnesota

Minnesota Republican statewide candidates and officeholders have raised $6.7 million during the 2022 election cycle. Among statewide officials and candidates, Scott Jensen has raised more than any other Republican.

Jensen is running for Governor of Minnesota in 2022. Jensen raised $2.3 million and spent $1.7 million between Jan. 1, 2021, and July 18, 2022. According to Minnesota Campaign Finance and Public Disclosure Board reports, the following individual donors and PACs gave the most money to Jensen.

Scott Jensen’s Top 10 Donors, (1/1/2021 – 7/18/2022)

Of the $2.3 million in reported donations, $110,363 came from these 10 donors:

Total Donations Name Type

$31,343 Scott Mitchell Jensen Campaign* ENTITY

$20,000 Paul Gazelka Gov Committee (MN PAC #18702) ENTITY

$10,000 Jeff Smiens INDIVIDUAL

$10,000 Lawrence McGough INDIVIDUAL

$10,000 Scott J Newman Campaign ENTITY

$8,000 Joan and Robert P Cummins INDIVIDUAL

$6,920 Karl Anderson INDIVIDUAL

$5,000 John Bigelow INDIVIDUAL

$5,000 Steve Scheel INDIVIDUAL

$4,100 Carroll Brooks INDIVIDUAL

*This $31,343 in donations was reported by one Scott Jensen campaign (Dr Scott Jensen for Governor) from another.

The data above are based on campaign finance reports that active Minnesota PACs submitted to the Minnesota Campaign Finance and Public Disclosure Board. Political expenditures that are not controlled by candidates or their campaigns, known as satellite spending, are not included in candidate totals. Federal PACs are not required to report to state agencies. Transparency USA publishes campaign finance data following major reporting deadlines. State or federal law may require filers to submit additional reports.

See updates to Scott Jensen’s campaign finance data after the next reports are available.

Report Name Report Due Date

2022 Jan Annual 1/31/2022

2022 Q1 4/14/2022

2022 Q2 6/14/2022

2022 Jul Semiannual 7/25/2022

2022 Q3 9/27/2022

2022 Q4 10/31/2022

2022 Jan Annual 1/31/2023

This article is a joint publication from Ballotpedia and Transparency USA, who are working together to provide campaign finance information for state-level elections. Learn more about our work here.