ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Scott Jensen raised more than any other Republican statewide candidate or officeholder in Minnesota

By Kalyn Stralow
Ballotpedia News
Ballotpedia News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IlkHQ_0hVhuHyB00

Minnesota Republican statewide candidates and officeholders have raised $6.7 million during the 2022 election cycle. Among statewide officials and candidates, Scott Jensen has raised more than any other Republican.

Jensen is running for Governor of Minnesota in 2022. Jensen raised $2.3 million and spent $1.7 million between Jan. 1, 2021, and July 18, 2022. According to Minnesota Campaign Finance and Public Disclosure Board reports, the following individual donors and PACs gave the most money to Jensen.

Scott Jensen’s Top 10 Donors, (1/1/2021 – 7/18/2022)

Of the $2.3 million in reported donations, $110,363 came from these 10 donors:

Total Donations Name Type

$31,343 Scott Mitchell Jensen Campaign* ENTITY

$20,000 Paul Gazelka Gov Committee (MN PAC #18702) ENTITY

$10,000 Jeff Smiens INDIVIDUAL

$10,000 Lawrence McGough INDIVIDUAL

$10,000 Scott J Newman Campaign ENTITY

$8,000 Joan and Robert P Cummins INDIVIDUAL

$6,920 Karl Anderson INDIVIDUAL

$5,000 John Bigelow INDIVIDUAL

$5,000 Steve Scheel INDIVIDUAL

$4,100 Carroll Brooks INDIVIDUAL

*This $31,343 in donations was reported by one Scott Jensen campaign (Dr Scott Jensen for Governor) from another.

The data above are based on campaign finance reports that active Minnesota PACs submitted to the Minnesota Campaign Finance and Public Disclosure Board. Political expenditures that are not controlled by candidates or their campaigns, known as satellite spending, are not included in candidate totals. Federal PACs are not required to report to state agencies. Transparency USA publishes campaign finance data following major reporting deadlines. State or federal law may require filers to submit additional reports.

See updates to Scott Jensen’s campaign finance data after the next reports are available.

Report Name Report Due Date

2022 Jan Annual 1/31/2022

2022 Q1 4/14/2022

2022 Q2 6/14/2022

2022 Jul Semiannual 7/25/2022

2022 Q3 9/27/2022

2022 Q4 10/31/2022

2022 Jan Annual 1/31/2023

This article is a joint publication from Ballotpedia and Transparency USA, who are working together to provide campaign finance information for state-level elections. Learn more about our work here.

Comments / 0

Related
Ballotpedia News

Kelly Morrison spent more than any other Democratic State Senate candidate or officeholder in Minnesota

Minnesota Democratic State Senate candidates and officeholders have spent $1.6 million during the 2022 election cycle. Among state senators and candidates, Kelly Morrison has spent more than any other Democrat. Morrison is the representative for Minnesota Senate District 33B and is running to represent Minnesota State Senate District 45 in...
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Elections
Local
Minnesota Government
State
Minnesota State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Karl Anderson
Person
John Bigelow
Ballotpedia News

Incumbent Gov. Walz (D), Jensen (R), four others running in Nov. 8 general election for Minnesota governor

Incumbent Gov. Tim Walz (D), Scott Jensen (R), and four other candidates are running in the general election on November 8, 2022, for governor of Minnesota. Walz was first elected in 2018, defeating Jeff Johnson (R), 54% to 42%. Walz succeeded Mark Dayton (D), who served as governor from 2011 to 2019. Since 1990, Minnesota has had two Democratic governors, two Republican governors, and one governor who was elected as a member of the Reform Party.
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#Pacs#Scott Mitchell#Election State#Public Disclosure Board#Mn
Ballotpedia News

Martin Flynn spent more than any other Democratic State Senate candidate or officeholder in Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania Democratic State Senate candidates and officeholders have spent $4.8 million during the 2022 election cycle. Among state senators and candidates, Martin Flynn has spent more than any other Democrat. Flynn is the representative for Pennsylvania State Senate District 22 and is running for re-election in 2022. Flynn raised $1.1...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Ballotpedia News

Steve Glazer spent more than any other Democratic State Senate candidate or officeholder in California

California Democratic State Senate candidates and officeholders have spent $33.3 million during the 2022 election cycle. Among state senators and candidates, Steve Glazer has spent more than any other Democrat. Glazer is the representative for California State Senate District 7 and ran for California Controller in 2022. Glazer raised $2.8...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Ballotpedia News

Union Station: Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt issues executive order on teachers’ union payroll deduction authorizations

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt issues executive order on teachers’ union payroll deduction authorizations. Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt (R) signed an executive order on Aug. 19 on teachers’ union payroll deduction authorizations. The executive order. On Aug. 19, Stitt issued an executive order “[urging] the State Board of Education...
OKLAHOMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Ballotpedia News

Josh Shapiro raised more than any other Democratic statewide candidate or officeholder in Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania Democratic statewide candidates and officeholders have raised $21.5 million during the 2022 election cycle. Among statewide officials and candidates, Josh Shapiro has raised more than any other Democrat. Shapiro is Attorney General of Pennsylvania and is running for Governor of Pennsylvania in 2022. Shapiro raised $20.5 million and spent...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Ballotpedia News

Economy and Society, August 30, 2022: Texas lists 10 funds ineligible for business with state over ESG policies

Economy and Society is Ballotpedia’s weekly review of the developments in corporate activism; corporate political engagement; and the Environmental, Social, and Corporate Governance (ESG) trends and events that characterize the growing intersection between business and politics. ESG Developments This Week. In the States. Texas issues list of funds ineligible...
TEXAS STATE
Ballotpedia News

John Wood (I) drops out of race for U.S. Senate in Missouri

John Wood (I), a former senior investigator for the January 6th Select Committee, announced that he was suspending his campaign for U.S. Senate in Missouri. Wood qualified for the ballot on August 1, one day before the state’s Republican primary. On August 23, Wood said that he saw no path to victory in the general election following Eric Greitens’ loss to Eric Schmitt in the Republican primary.
MISSOURI STATE
Ballotpedia News

Ballotpedia News

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
493K+
Views
ABOUT

Ballotpedia is the digital encyclopedia of American politics and elections, and Ballotpedia News is our hub for breaking news. Our goal is to inform people about politics by providing accurate and objective information about politics at all levels of government. We are firmly committed to neutrality in our content. As a nonprofit, our mission is to educate. We’re here for you when: * You’re considering a run for office. * You’re making decisions about how you’ll vote in an election. * You need the latest political news and analysis from a reliable, nonpartisan source. Ballotpedia's articles are 100% written by our professional staff of more than 50 writers and researchers. Although we have an office in Middleton, Wisconsin, the majority of our staff work from home offices across the United States. Ballotpedia is a 501(c)3 charitable nonprofit organization and is not affiliated with any campaigns or candidates for office.

 http://ballotpedia.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy