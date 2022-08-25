Morgan Abraham spent more than any other Democratic State Senate candidate or officeholder in Arizona

Arizona Democratic State Senate candidates and officeholders have spent $1.3 million during the 2022 election cycle. Among state senators and candidates, Morgan Abraham has spent more than any other Democrat.

Abraham is the representative for Arizona Senate District 10 and ran to represent Arizona State Senate District 18 in 2022. Abraham raised $246,697 and spent $243,368 between Jan. 1, 2021, and June 30, 2022. According to Arizona Secretary of State reports, Abraham spent the most money with the following individual payees and PACs.

Morgan Abraham’s Top 10 Payees, (1/1/2021 – 6/30/2022)

Of the $243,368 in reported expenditures, $242,288 went to these 10 payees:

Total Expenditures Name Type

$156,371 Uplift ENTITY

$32,981 Fieldcorps LLC ENTITY

$32,488 Sexton Group ENTITY

$5,000 Heath Butrum INDIVIDUAL

$4,063 Focus HR ENTITY

$3,745 Vantiv Ecommerce ENTITY

$3,398 Saguaro Strategies LLC ENTITY

$3,348 Gloo Factory Inc ENTITY

$700 Field Corps ENTITY

$196 Act Blue* CONDUIT

*A PAC is a group that spends money on elections. Conduit PACs, such as ActBlue, are a subset of non-candidate PACs through which individuals can donate to candidate PACs. The data above are based on campaign finance reports that active Arizona PACs submitted to the Arizona Secretary of State. Political expenditures that are not controlled by candidates or their campaigns, known as satellite spending, are not included in candidate totals.

Federal PACs are not required to report to state agencies. Transparency USA publishes campaign finance data following major reporting deadlines. State or federal law may require filers to submit additional reports.

See updates to Morgan Abraham’s campaign finance data after the next reports are available.

Report Name Report Due Date

2021 1/15/2022

2022 Q1 4/15/2022

2022 Q2 7/15/2022

2022 Pre-Primary 7/23/2022

2022 Post-Primary and Q3 10/15/2022

2022 Pre-General 10/29/2022

2022 Post-General and Q4 1/17/2023

This article is a joint publication from Ballotpedia and Transparency USA, who are working together to provide campaign finance information for state-level elections. Learn more about our work here.