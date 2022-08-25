Brian Dahle spent more than any other Republican State Senate candidate or officeholder in California

California Republican State Senate candidates and officeholders have spent $11.6 million during the 2022 election cycle. Among state senators and candidates, Brian Dahle has spent more than any other Republican.

Dahle is the representative for California State Senate District 1 and is running for Governor of California in 2022. Dahle raised $1.6 million and spent $2.0 million between Jan. 1, 2021, and June 30, 2022. According to California Secretary of State reports, Dahle spent the most money with the following individual payees and PACs.

Brian Dahle’s Top 10 Payees, (1/1/2021 – 6/30/2022)

Of the $2.0 million in reported expenditures, $1.1 million went to these 10 payees:

Total Expenditures Name Type

$256,000 Landslide Communications Inc ENTITY

$208,297 Chase Card Services ENTITY

$128,333 Jfw Cook Corporation ENTITY

$115,746 Facebook Inc ENTITY

$103,781 Abundant Digital LLC ENTITY

$69,195 Alive Broadcasts ENTITY

$67,515 Bedrock Markets ENTITY

$56,075 Brian Dahle Campaign ENTITY

$50,064 Battin Group ENTITY

$46,080 California Public Safety Voter Guide a Project of Policy Issues Institute ENTITY

The data above are based on campaign finance reports that active California PACs submitted to the California Secretary of State. Political expenditures that are not controlled by candidates or their campaigns, known as satellite spending, are not included in candidate totals. Federal PACs are not required to report to state agencies. Transparency USA publishes campaign finance data following major reporting deadlines. State or federal law may require filers to submit additional reports.

See updates to Brian Dahle’s campaign finance data after the next reports are available.

Report Name Due Date

Semiannual 1/31/2022

1st Pre-Election – Primary 4/28/2022

2nd Pre-Election – Primary 5/26/2022

Semiannual 8/1/2022

1st Pre-Election – General 9/29/2022

2nd Pre- Election – General 10/27/2022

Semiannual 1/31/2023

This article is a joint publication from Ballotpedia and Transparency USA, who are working together to provide campaign finance information for state-level elections. Learn more about our work here.