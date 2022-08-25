ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steve Glazer spent more than any other Democratic State Senate candidate or officeholder in California

By Kalyn Stralow
 5 days ago

California Democratic State Senate candidates and officeholders have spent $33.3 million during the 2022 election cycle. Among state senators and candidates, Steve Glazer has spent more than any other Democrat.

Glazer is the representative for California State Senate District 7 and ran for California Controller in 2022. Glazer raised $2.8 million and spent $6.2 million between Jan. 1, 2021, and June 30, 2022. According to California Secretary of State reports, Glazer spent the most money with the following individual payees and PACs.

Steve Glazer’s Top 10 Payees, (1/1/2021 – 6/30/2022)

Of the $6.2 million in reported expenditures, $5.9 million went to these 10 payees:

Total Expenditures Name Type

$2,221,000 Steve Glazer Campaign ENTITY

$1,775,960 Cornerstone Printing Inc ENTITY

$1,284,980 United States Postal Service ENTITY

$130,000 Election Digest – a Project of the Coalition for Literacy ENTITY

$111,375 Budget Watchdogs Newsletter ENTITY

$110,000 Cops Voter Guide Inc ENTITY

$80,215 Rough House Productions LLC ENTITY

$66,826 Senior Advocate Project of the Coalition for California ENTITY

$50,000 The Primacy Group Consulting Group Inc ENTITY

$45,016 Educate Your Vote ENTITY

The data above are based on campaign finance reports that active California PACs submitted to the California Secretary of State. Federal PACs are not required to report to state agencies. Transparency USA publishes campaign finance data following major reporting deadlines. State or federal law may require filers to submit additional reports.

See updates to Steve Glazer’s campaign finance data after the next reports are available.

Report Name Due Date

Semiannual 1/31/2022

1st Pre-Election – Primary 4/28/2022

2nd Pre-Election – Primary 5/26/2022

Semiannual 8/1/2022

1st Pre-Election – General 9/29/2022

2nd Pre- Election – General 10/27/2022

Semiannual 1/31/2023

This article is a joint publication from Ballotpedia and Transparency USA, who are working together to provide campaign finance information for state-level elections. Learn more about our work here.

