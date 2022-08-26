ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parents Demanded School Check the Gender of Girl Who Beat Their Kids in Sports

The nationwide anti-trans panic overtaking schools is harming transgender kids–but not only transgender kids. Parents at one school in Utah filed a complaint and asked the school to investigate whether a girl who had beaten their daughters “by a wide margin” in competition was transgender, a representative from the state’s high school athletics association told state legislators Wednesday, according to the Deseret News and Salt Lake Tribune.
Discipline in schools: What you should know about corporal punishment

The practice of striking students in public schools has been banned in most states, but some still use corporal punishment as a form of discipline. Corporal punishment uses physical force to cause a child to experience pain to correct misbehavior. In school districts where corporal punishment is legal, a teacher or administrator can use a large wooden board, or paddle, to strike a child’s buttocks as a form of discipline.
