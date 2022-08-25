Wendy Rogers spent more than any other Republican State Senate candidate or officeholder in Arizona

Arizona Republican State Senate candidates and officeholders have spent $4.6 million during the 2022 election cycle. Among state senators and candidates, Wendy Rogers has spent more than any other Republican.

Rogers is the representative for Arizona State Senate District 6 and is running to represent Arizona State Senate District 7 in 2022. Rogers raised $3.0 million and spent $2.3 million between Jan. 1, 2021, and June 30, 2022. According to Arizona Secretary of State reports, Rogers spent the most money with the following individual payees and PACs.

Wendy Rogers’s Top 10 Payees, (1/1/2021 – 6/30/2022)

Of the $2.3 million in reported expenditures, $2.2 million went to these 10 payees:

Total Expenditures Name Type

$1,645,560 Go Right Strategies Inc ENTITY

$137,003 Red Fox Strategies LLC ENTITY

$122,475 Anedot Inc ENTITY

$112,983 Rightside Lists LLC ENTITY

$80,182 D-Ploy Dploy It LLC ENTITY

$32,366 Liz Curtis & Associates ENTITY

$24,276 Reach Right LLC ENTITY

$22,550 PAC Management Services LLC ENTITY

$20,805 Thomas Dees INDIVIDUAL

$13,740 Mailchimp ENTITY

The data above are based on campaign finance reports that active Arizona PACs submitted to the Arizona Secretary of State. Political expenditures that are not controlled by candidates or their campaigns, known as satellite spending, are not included in candidate totals. Federal PACs are not required to report to state agencies. Transparency USA publishes campaign finance data following major reporting deadlines. State or federal law may require filers to submit additional reports.

See updates to Wendy Rogers’s campaign finance data after the next reports are available.

Report Name Report Due Date

2021 1/15/2022

2022 Q1 4/15/2022

2022 Q2 7/15/2022

2022 Pre-Primary 7/23/2022

2022 Post-Primary and Q3 10/15/2022

2022 Pre-General 10/29/2022

2022 Post-General and Q4 1/17/2023

This article is a joint publication from Ballotpedia and Transparency USA, who are working together to provide campaign finance information for state-level elections. Learn more about our work here.