ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Wendy Rogers spent more than any other Republican State Senate candidate or officeholder in Arizona

By Kalyn Stralow
Ballotpedia News
Ballotpedia News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RAmRJ_0hVhtUAB00

Arizona Republican State Senate candidates and officeholders have spent $4.6 million during the 2022 election cycle. Among state senators and candidates, Wendy Rogers has spent more than any other Republican.

Rogers is the representative for Arizona State Senate District 6 and is running to represent Arizona State Senate District 7 in 2022. Rogers raised $3.0 million and spent $2.3 million between Jan. 1, 2021, and June 30, 2022. According to Arizona Secretary of State reports, Rogers spent the most money with the following individual payees and PACs.

Wendy Rogers’s Top 10 Payees, (1/1/2021 – 6/30/2022)

Of the $2.3 million in reported expenditures, $2.2 million went to these 10 payees:

Total Expenditures Name Type

$1,645,560 Go Right Strategies Inc ENTITY

$137,003 Red Fox Strategies LLC ENTITY

$122,475 Anedot Inc ENTITY

$112,983 Rightside Lists LLC ENTITY

$80,182 D-Ploy Dploy It LLC ENTITY

$32,366 Liz Curtis & Associates ENTITY

$24,276 Reach Right LLC ENTITY

$22,550 PAC Management Services LLC ENTITY

$20,805 Thomas Dees INDIVIDUAL

$13,740 Mailchimp ENTITY

The data above are based on campaign finance reports that active Arizona PACs submitted to the Arizona Secretary of State. Political expenditures that are not controlled by candidates or their campaigns, known as satellite spending, are not included in candidate totals. Federal PACs are not required to report to state agencies. Transparency USA publishes campaign finance data following major reporting deadlines. State or federal law may require filers to submit additional reports.

See updates to Wendy Rogers’s campaign finance data after the next reports are available.

Report Name Report Due Date

2021 1/15/2022

2022 Q1 4/15/2022

2022 Q2 7/15/2022

2022 Pre-Primary 7/23/2022

2022 Post-Primary and Q3 10/15/2022

2022 Pre-General 10/29/2022

2022 Post-General and Q4 1/17/2023

This article is a joint publication from Ballotpedia and Transparency USA, who are working together to provide campaign finance information for state-level elections. Learn more about our work here.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
Local
Arizona Government
Ballotpedia News

Martin Flynn spent more than any other Democratic State Senate candidate or officeholder in Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania Democratic State Senate candidates and officeholders have spent $4.8 million during the 2022 election cycle. Among state senators and candidates, Martin Flynn has spent more than any other Democrat. Flynn is the representative for Pennsylvania State Senate District 22 and is running for re-election in 2022. Flynn raised $1.1...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Senate#State Senators#Election State#Campaign Finance#Pacs#Republican#Right Strategies Inc#Red Fox Strategies#Anedot Inc Entity#Liz Curtis Associates#Reach Right Llc Entity#Mailchimp Entity
Ballotpedia News

Mallory McMorrow spent more than any other Democratic State Senate candidate or officeholder in Michigan

Michigan Democratic State Senate candidates and officeholders have spent $3.8 million during the 2022 election cycle. Among state senators and candidates, Mallory McMorrow has spent more than any other Democrat. McMorrow is the representative for Michigan State Senate District 13 and is running to represent Michigan State Senate District 8...
MICHIGAN STATE
Ballotpedia News

Whitmer, Dixon, and five others running in Michigan’s gubernatorial contest

Incumbent Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D), Tudor Dixon (R), and five other candidates are running in the general election on November 8, 2022, for governor of Michigan. Whitmer was first elected governor in 2018. She served as a member of the state House from 2001 to 2006 and the state Senate from 2006 to 2015. Whitmer has highlighted her experience as governor, saying she “has created jobs, led the way for business investment, moved dirt to fix the damn roads, and invested in education.”
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Senate
Ballotpedia News

Initiative to change election and voting policies certified for Arizona ballot

Arizonans will decide on a ballot initiative that would change multiple state election and voting policies, including policies related to early voting, automatic and same-day voter registration, campaign contribution limits, and other policy areas. The proposal is the second citizen-initiated measure certified for the ballot in Arizona for November. There are now a total of ten measures on the ballot in Arizona for the general election on Nov. 8.
ARIZONA STATE
Ballotpedia News

Incumbent Gov. Walz (D), Jensen (R), four others running in Nov. 8 general election for Minnesota governor

Incumbent Gov. Tim Walz (D), Scott Jensen (R), and four other candidates are running in the general election on November 8, 2022, for governor of Minnesota. Walz was first elected in 2018, defeating Jeff Johnson (R), 54% to 42%. Walz succeeded Mark Dayton (D), who served as governor from 2011 to 2019. Since 1990, Minnesota has had two Democratic governors, two Republican governors, and one governor who was elected as a member of the Reform Party.
MINNESOTA STATE
Ballotpedia News

Union Station: Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt issues executive order on teachers’ union payroll deduction authorizations

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt issues executive order on teachers’ union payroll deduction authorizations. Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt (R) signed an executive order on Aug. 19 on teachers’ union payroll deduction authorizations. The executive order. On Aug. 19, Stitt issued an executive order “[urging] the State Board of Education...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Ballotpedia News

Gretchen Whitmer raised more than any other Democratic statewide candidate or officeholder in Michigan

Michigan Democratic statewide candidates and officeholders have raised $27.1 million during the 2022 election cycle. Among statewide officials and candidates, Gretchen Whitmer has raised more than any other Democrat. Whitmer is Governor of Michigan and is running for re-election in 2022. Whitmer raised $23.7 million and spent $14.8 million between...
MICHIGAN STATE
Ballotpedia News

Ballotpedia News

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
493K+
Views
ABOUT

Ballotpedia is the digital encyclopedia of American politics and elections, and Ballotpedia News is our hub for breaking news. Our goal is to inform people about politics by providing accurate and objective information about politics at all levels of government. We are firmly committed to neutrality in our content. As a nonprofit, our mission is to educate. We’re here for you when: * You’re considering a run for office. * You’re making decisions about how you’ll vote in an election. * You need the latest political news and analysis from a reliable, nonpartisan source. Ballotpedia's articles are 100% written by our professional staff of more than 50 writers and researchers. Although we have an office in Middleton, Wisconsin, the majority of our staff work from home offices across the United States. Ballotpedia is a 501(c)3 charitable nonprofit organization and is not affiliated with any campaigns or candidates for office.

 http://ballotpedia.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy