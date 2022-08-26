Read full article on original website
Related
Teen fatally shot, Denton County Sheriff's Office investigating
DENTON (CBSDFW.COM) - The Denton County Sheriff's Office is investigating after Brayan Alvarez, 17, was fatally shot on Aug. 28. It happened at the intersection of Elk Point Drive and Cove Meadow Drive (Hilltown Addition) in Little Elm.When deputies arrived, medics were treating Alvarez for a gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced deceased. Anyone with information is requested to contact Denton County Sheriff's Office CID Lieutenant Kincy Lloyd at 940-349-1677 or kincy.lloyd@dentoncounty.gov.
17-year-old boy shot and killed in Denton County, officials say
LITTLE ELM, Texas — A 17-year-old boy was shot and killed early Sunday morning in Denton County, authorities said. Brayan Alvarez was identified as the victim, according to the Denton County Sheriff's Office. Deputies had responded around 2 a.m. to the intersection of Elk Point Drive and Cove Meadow...
Two arrested after firing at officers during pursuit through Fort Worth and Haltom City, officials say
FORT WORTH, Texas — Two suspects are in custody after shooting at officers during a pursuit, eventually leading to a crash in Haltom City, officials say. Two suspects fled Tuesday morning after Fort Worth police officers tried to perform a traffic stop on a stolen vehicle, Haltom City police said.
Cops say accused child predator committed suicide when confronted
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - An investigation is underway after police said a suspected child predator committed suicide in front of officers. It happened on Aug. 30 outside the La Quinta Inn in the 8300 block of John Carpenter Freeway. On that day, the U.S. Marshals Task Force, which includes members of the Dallas Police Department, surrounded the suspect's car where they witnessed him shoot himself.The man was transported to a local hospital where he died from the self-inflicted gunshot. The Dallas Police Department's Special Investigations Unit responded and is investigating. In addition, the Dallas County District Attorney's Office has responded, as well as the Office of Community Police Oversight.The suspect's name wasn't released pending notification of the next of kin.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
5-year-old shot during gunfire between vehicles, Dallas police say
DALLAS — A 5-year-old child was shot during an apparent exchange of gunfire between vehicles in Dallas on Sunday night, police said. Police said officers got a call about the child suffering from a gunshot wound at around 9 p.m. Officers were dispatched to the 1200 block of Carbona Drive, near Loop 12 and Lake June Road in southeast Dallas.
Rowlett police seek help identifying credit card thief
ROWLETT, TX (Aug. 30, 2022) The Rowlett Police Department reached out through social media today for the public’s help in identifying a suspect:. Hopefully the overdramatic intro caught some of y’alls attention because we need your help, news team! We had a person steal a mother’s purse while she was taking her child to the restroom while visiting one of our amazing parks and that doesn’t sit well with us.
fox4news.com
17-year-old killed in Little Elm shooting
LITTLE ELM, Texas - The Denton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting over the weekend that left a 17-year-old dead. The deadly shooting happened around 2 a.m. Sunday near Elk Point Drive and Covemeadow Drive, in Little Elm’s Hilltown neighborhood. When deputies arrived, they found 17-year-old Brayan...
Fort Worth police find 67-year-old man who went missing
Mohammed Ibrahim Salih went missing around 8:30 a.m. Sunday driving his 1995 Toyota Camry in the 1800 block of Woodhall Way in Fort Worth. Salih’s family told police that they feared he may be lost and in danger.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WFAA
Police chase ends with hostage, suspect dead in Fort Worth: Latest update
Police are still working to piece together what happened. An officer killed the suspect.
3 juveniles killed, 2 others shot in less than 24 hours in North Texas
DALLAS — Three juveniles were killed and two others were shot in separate shootings across North Texas on Sunday, officials said. Two victims who died were 17, and one other was 5. Two children who were wounded but expected to survive are 18 months old and 5 years old.
5-year-old, teen killed in Fort Worth drive-by shooting identified
FORT WORTH, Texas — A 5-year-old boy and a teenager have been identified as the victims who died in a drive-by shooting in a Fort Worth neighborhood Sunday afternoon, according to officials. An 18-month-old boy was also injured in the incident but is expected to survive, police said. The...
Man accused of killing friend of estranged wife, Fort Worth police say
FORT WORTH, Texas — Police have arrested a man who is accused of killing a friend of his estranged wife in Fort Worth. Police said they got a call about a shooting shortly after 11 p.m. Sunday. Officers were dispatched to the scene on 5200 block of Village Lane, near Southeast Loop 820 and U.S. 287.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Missing 64-year-old in Fort Worth found safe
FORT WORTH, Texas — A woman who went missing in Fort Worth early Sunday morning has been found safe. According to the police department, the woman was last seen on South Jennings Avenue at about 1:30 a.m. In an update Sunday afternoon, the department said she was safely located....
Former Arlington officer found not guilty of criminally negligent homicide in shooting death of woman
ARLINGTON, Texas — A former Arlington police officer has been found not guilty after he was accused of criminally negligent homicide in the shooting death of a 31-year-old woman in August 2019. Ravi Singh was on trial after he shot and killed Margarita "Maggie" Brooks while responding to a...
bestsouthwestguide.com
Red Oak man fatally shot, Irving woman charged with murder
Red Oak, TX - An Irving woman has been charged with murder following the shooting death of a Red Oak man on Tuesday. At approximately 3:41 p.m. Tuesday, Ellis County Sheriff’s Department deputies were dispatched to a shooting in the 300 block of Josey Lane in Red Oak. The...
Ex-North Texas officer acquitted of crime in woman’s death
A jury has acquitted a former Texas police officer of criminally negligent homicide after a gunshot meant for a menacing dog killed a woman he was conducting a welfare check on.
Man pleads guilty to robbing $550,000 in Texas robbing spree
SHERMAN, Texas — A man from Fannin County pleaded guilty on Monday to robbing over half a million dollars from banks throughout East Texas, according to United States Attorney’s Office. Kevin Long, 30, was accused of robbing $550,000 collectively from multiple East Texas banks between 2020 and 2021,...
Suspect, hostage identified after deadly chase, crash and shooting in Fort Worth
FORT WORTH, Texas — A suspect was shot and killed by a Fort Worth officer after the suspect fatally shot a hostage following a police chase out of Central Texas on Sunday night, officials said. Officials on Tuesday identified the suspect as J'Quinnton D. Hopson, 38, and the victim...
More families coming forward with abuse allegations against Prosper ISD bus driver, attorneys say
PROSPER, Texas — Attorneys for two young girls who alleged they were repeatedly sexually assaulted by a Prosper ISD bus driver say that more possible victims are now coming forward. "The family is so concerned about confidentiality and specifically further damage to their kids that they debated for a...
WFAA
Dallas, TX
46K+
Followers
368
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
Dallas local newshttps://www.wfaa.com/
Comments / 3