ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas County, TX

Comments / 3

Related
CBS DFW

Teen fatally shot, Denton County Sheriff's Office investigating

DENTON (CBSDFW.COM) - The Denton County Sheriff's Office is investigating after Brayan Alvarez, 17, was fatally shot on Aug. 28. It happened at the intersection of Elk Point Drive and Cove Meadow Drive (Hilltown Addition) in Little Elm.When deputies arrived, medics were treating Alvarez for a gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced deceased. Anyone with information is requested to contact Denton County Sheriff's Office CID Lieutenant Kincy Lloyd at 940-349-1677 or kincy.lloyd@dentoncounty.gov. 
DENTON COUNTY, TX
CBS DFW

Cops say accused child predator committed suicide when confronted

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - An investigation is underway after police said a suspected child predator committed suicide in front of officers. It happened on Aug. 30 outside the La Quinta Inn in the 8300 block of John Carpenter Freeway. On that day, the U.S. Marshals Task Force, which includes members of the Dallas Police Department, surrounded the suspect's car where they witnessed him shoot himself.The man was transported to a local hospital where he died from the self-inflicted gunshot. The Dallas Police Department's Special Investigations Unit responded and is investigating. In addition, the Dallas County District Attorney's Office has responded, as well as the Office of Community Police Oversight.The suspect's name wasn't released pending notification of the next of kin.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Denton, TX
County
Dallas County, TX
City
Dallas, TX
Dallas, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Dallas County, TX
Crime & Safety
WFAA

5-year-old shot during gunfire between vehicles, Dallas police say

DALLAS — A 5-year-old child was shot during an apparent exchange of gunfire between vehicles in Dallas on Sunday night, police said. Police said officers got a call about the child suffering from a gunshot wound at around 9 p.m. Officers were dispatched to the 1200 block of Carbona Drive, near Loop 12 and Lake June Road in southeast Dallas.
DALLAS, TX
Blue Ribbon News

Rowlett police seek help identifying credit card thief

ROWLETT, TX (Aug. 30, 2022) The Rowlett Police Department reached out through social media today for the public’s help in identifying a suspect:. Hopefully the overdramatic intro caught some of y’alls attention because we need your help, news team! We had a person steal a mother’s purse while she was taking her child to the restroom while visiting one of our amazing parks and that doesn’t sit well with us.
ROWLETT, TX
fox4news.com

17-year-old killed in Little Elm shooting

LITTLE ELM, Texas - The Denton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting over the weekend that left a 17-year-old dead. The deadly shooting happened around 2 a.m. Sunday near Elk Point Drive and Covemeadow Drive, in Little Elm’s Hilltown neighborhood. When deputies arrived, they found 17-year-old Brayan...
LITTLE ELM, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WFAA

Missing 64-year-old in Fort Worth found safe

FORT WORTH, Texas — A woman who went missing in Fort Worth early Sunday morning has been found safe. According to the police department, the woman was last seen on South Jennings Avenue at about 1:30 a.m. In an update Sunday afternoon, the department said she was safely located....
FORT WORTH, TX
bestsouthwestguide.com

Red Oak man fatally shot, Irving woman charged with murder

Red Oak, TX - An Irving woman has been charged with murder following the shooting death of a Red Oak man on Tuesday. At approximately 3:41 p.m. Tuesday, Ellis County Sheriff’s Department deputies were dispatched to a shooting in the 300 block of Josey Lane in Red Oak. The...
RED OAK, TX
WFAA

Man pleads guilty to robbing $550,000 in Texas robbing spree

SHERMAN, Texas — A man from Fannin County pleaded guilty on Monday to robbing over half a million dollars from banks throughout East Texas, according to United States Attorney’s Office. Kevin Long, 30, was accused of robbing $550,000 collectively from multiple East Texas banks between 2020 and 2021,...
FANNIN COUNTY, TX
WFAA

WFAA

Dallas, TX
46K+
Followers
368
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Dallas local news

 https://www.wfaa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy