Los Angeles, CA

Driver opens fire on family of 4 in South Los Angeles in possible road-rage case

By Sandra Mitchell, Mary Beth McDade
KTLA
KTLA
 11 days ago

A mother of three is shaken up after multiple shots were fired at her vehicle on the 110 Freeway in South Los Angeles Tuesday evening.

“Laquisha,” who did not want her identity revealed due to safety concerns, said the bullet holes in her car are a constant reminder of her violent encounter.

“It was about three or four shots to my car. It was like ‘pow, pow, pow,'” she told KTLA.

The gunman, who was driving a white Mazda sedan, left Laquisha’s son bloodied.

“I thought he got shot in the face. It was from shattered glass,” she said.

Her son wasn’t seriously injured, and her two daughters, just 9 and 4 years old, were in the backseat and were unharmed.

Laquisha suspects road rage. She said she was driving the speed limit in the No. 1 lane when a car started tailgating. Suddenly, the car passed on her right, and that’s when she saw the flash from a gun.

“These incidents of highway violence, they can be random acts, they can be road rage, they can be people who do know each other,” said Officer Alicia Kolter of the California Highway Patrol.

The CHP said road rage incidents are increasing in California, more than doubling from 210 in 2019 to 471 last year.

Just last month, a 48-year-old man was killed in a car-to-car shooting on the 105 Freeway in South L.A. and in April, there were three freeway shootings in less than 24 hours in the Carson and Cudahy areas.

Now, Laquisha tells KTLA she is afraid to put her children in the car and afraid to get back on the freeways.

“I was freaked out. I was crying, I was yelling, I was screaming. I was scared,” she said.

The gunman remained at large Thursday evening.

just@guy
10d ago

Find him and prosecute him . Life sentence . We the people will not tolerate such acts of violence .

