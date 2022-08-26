Read full article on original website
B2B Procurement Platform Eezee Raises $7.5M in Series A
Eezee, a Singaporean procurement startup, has raised $7.5 million in a Series A round, which will go toward growing its team and developing new B2B online procurement product features. The Eezee digital procurement platform lets businesses shop and search for products like office stationery, safety equipment and industrial supplies, Manila...
UAE’s Pure Health Acquires Equity Investment in US Healthcare Provider Ardent
United Arab Emirates-based healthcare platform Pure Health announced Friday (Sept. 2) that it has entered into an agreement to acquire a minority equity investment in U.S.-based Ardent Health Services. To do so, Pure Health will purchase an interest from the majority owner, Equity Group Investments (EGI). Ardent is the fourth-largest...
SPAC Investors Prepare for Surge in Liquidations
Investors who put funds into blank check companies will likely see a liquidity boost of more than $75 billion in the next six months, as special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs) that went public during the listings boom will probably have to return their cash. The Financial Times wrote Sunday (Sept....
Today in B2B Payments: 2 Banks Announce New Services for Businesses
Today in B2B payments, Live Oak Bank adds 10 lenders to its general Small Business Administration (SBA) lending team, while ACI Worldwide’s former corporate online banking unit becomes an independent company. Plus, everphone raises $32 million for Phone-as-a-Service, while a merger creates an end-to-end digital solution for the lumber industry.
R2 Raises $15M to Promote Latam Small Business Lending
Mexico City-based lending platform R2 has raised $15 million in a Series A funding round. The round, led by Wen-Wen Lam of Google’s venture fund Gradient Ventures, will allow R2 to conduct more hiring in the areas of engineering, product, data and risk, finance, compliance and partnerships, Co-Founders Roger Larach and Roger Teran said in a Friday (Sept. 2) blog post.
Citigroup to Launch Financial Inclusion Initiatives Under OCC’s Project REACh
Citigroup will be launching two pilot programs under the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency’s Project REACh, or Roundtable for Economic Access and Change, to help underserved communities get more access to credit. One of the programs will get credit cards to those without credit scores, and the...
Telehealth 98point6 Secures $20M, Signs First Tech Licensing Deal
Virtual primary care startup 98point6 raised $20 million in a funding round and also signed its first licensing deal for its technology with MultiCare Health System’s hybrid ambulatory care division Indigo Health. “Indigo Health’s strategic partnership is a major milestone toward our vision to make achieving optimal health a...
Digital Lending Firm Biz2X Partners With B2B eCommerce Platform TradeIndia
Digital lending SaaS platform Biz2X has teamed with B2B eCommerce platform TradeIndia, to provide financing solutions for micro-, small- and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs), a press release said Monday (Sept. 5). This will be done through Biz2X’s financial product Maadhyam. Through the arrangement, TradeIndia will provide financing to its MSMEs...
StrideOne, ZipLoan Partner on Financial Inclusivity for Indian SMBs
Saying microbusiness and small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) in India are often overlooked by traditional financial institutions, financial services platform StrideOne and lender ZipLoan have formed a strategic collaboration to reach more of these businesses and grow their product offerings. The partnership will bring together StrideOne’s digital banking for startups...
Fraud Prevention FinTech Alloy Nets $52M on $1.55B Valuation
Alloy, which works on helping banks and FinTechs with identity decisioning and threat selections with API service and SaaS, has a $1.55 billion valuation now after raising $52 million recently, a report said. That comes 11 months after it elevated $100 million at a $1.35 billion valuation. There’s been more...
Fidelity Bank, eco.business Fund Team to Expand Agribusiness Financing in Ghana
The eco.business Fund, an impact investor advised by Finance in Motion, has invested in the West African nation of Ghana by extending $15 million to Fidelity Bank, a press release said Wednesday (Aug. 31). Fidelity Bank will lend to agribusinesses across the value chain, including food production, logistics and supply...
Vbank, Autochek Partner to Offer Quicker Auto Loans in Nigeria
Digital bank Vbank and automotive technology company Autochek have partnered to provide quicker and easier auto loans to customers in Nigeria. With their new loan origination and offtaking partnership, the companies will provide an answer to loan applications within 48 hours and will offer competitive interest rates, according to an Aug. 25 press release.
ByteDance CFO: No Plans to Take Company Public
ByteDance, the Chinese unicorn that owns the popular social media platform TikTok, has no plans to go public, the company’s chief financial officer said this week. As the South China Morning Post reported Friday (Sept. 2), CFO Julia Gao made this announcement during an internal staff meeting Wednesday (Aug. 31) that also included several company executives.
Petfolk’s Omnichannel Vetcare Service Aims to Level Supply-Demand Imbalance
Whether in-store, on the road or through virtual appointments, omnichannel veterinary care provider Petfolk wants to make it all better. To do so, the Charlotte-based direct-to-consumer (D2C) can connect with pet owners through its three (and soon to be eight) specially designed physical locations in three states, a growing fleet of mobile clinics or its 24/7 virtual care hotline. Taken together, the 2-year-old firm’s founders said Petfolk’s new digital service platform was created to disrupt an industry that is often stretched for time and talent and frequently outdated from a technical standpoint.
Chinese eCommerce Firm Pinduoduo Launches US Offshoot
Chinese eCommerce company Pinduodo has launched an online shopping site in the U.S. in its first major overseas expansion. According to published reports Friday (Sept. 2), the site – known as Temu – sells products in various categories, including clothing, pet supplies and home and garden among them.
Commerce Bank, FISPAN Partner on Embedded Commerce Financing
Commerce Bank is rolling out Commerce Connections Direct, which will add embedded banking in ERP systems to automate payments and financial information, a press release said. The platform will be made in partnership with FISPAN, a North America-based fintech. The new platform will add an “enhanced” banking and treasury experience,...
Balance Money Debuts Digital Banking Service
Balance Money has rolled out a digital banking service, to help offer financial insights geared to younger customers, a press release said Thursday (Sept. 1). The digital banking service will offer automated real-time spend management to help people avoid “the mental gymnastics of looking at their bank account to figure out how much money is safe to spend.”
Tech Startup Mickey Merges With B2B Marketplace MaterialsXchange to Form Lumber Exchange
Mickey, a tech startup digitizing the trading of physical commodities, has joined with B2B eCommerce and digital marketplace MaterialsXchange, which matches lumber buyers and sellers across the U.S. and Canada, a press release said Thursday (Sept. 1). This will expand Mickey’s footprint into the commodity lumber verticals. MaterialsXchange Co-Founder...
US Bank’s Elavon Adds POS Platform That Handles Payments, Analytics
U.S. Bank subsidiary Elavon has launched a point-of-sale (POS) platform for small businesses called the talech Register that handles both payments and businesses’ analytics. “The talech platform really is about making it easier for small business owners to get the information they need to make better decisions, especially in a rapidly changing economy,” Elavon CEO Jamie Walker said in a Thursday (Sept. 1) press release.
E.U. Digital Wallets Take On Global Card Networks, Strive For Interoperability
Interoperability has long been a guiding principle for the European payments ecosystem. A kind of mantra that has weathered the rollercoaster of European political (dis)integration, payment systems interoperability promises to deliver smoother cross-border trade and a more frictionless experience for consumers as they travel around the continent. Helping to deliver...
