Whether in-store, on the road or through virtual appointments, omnichannel veterinary care provider Petfolk wants to make it all better. To do so, the Charlotte-based direct-to-consumer (D2C) can connect with pet owners through its three (and soon to be eight) specially designed physical locations in three states, a growing fleet of mobile clinics or its 24/7 virtual care hotline. Taken together, the 2-year-old firm’s founders said Petfolk’s new digital service platform was created to disrupt an industry that is often stretched for time and talent and frequently outdated from a technical standpoint.

PET SERVICES ・ 13 HOURS AGO