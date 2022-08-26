ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Putin signs decree to increase size of Russian military

By Catherine Garcia
The Week
The Week
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OglQW_0hVhszIN00
Olga Maltseva/AFP via Getty Images

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday signed a decree increasing the size of his military by 137,000, boosting the active-duty ranks to 1.15 million.

The order was posted on the Kremlin's website, and sets a target date of January for the new service members to be in place. The decree also states the government will need to set aside money to pay for these additions.

The Pentagon estimates that as many as 80,000 Russian troops have been killed and injured in Ukraine since the Russian invasion began on Feb. 24, and many experts see the decree as a sign that Putin is not letting heavy battlefield losses deter him from continuing the war. Putin, who last changed the number of combat personnel five years ago, and Russian officials did not reveal what prompted the order.

"This is not a move that you make when you are anticipating a rapid end to your war," Dara Massicot, a senior policy researcher at the RAND Corporation, told The New York Times. "This is something you do when you are making some kind of plan for a protracted conflict."

Comments / 3

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine War#Russian#Kremlin#Pentagon#The Rand Corporation#The New York Times
International Business Times

Russian Bombers Crossed Into Belarus Airspace, Fired Five Rockets Into Ukraine: Report

As Russian missiles continue to rain down on Ukraine, a report from a Belarusian monitoring agency has claimed that at least five rockets that pummeled Ukraine on Sunday came from Belarusian territory. According to Belaruski Hajun, an independent military monitoring media outlet, the missiles were launched between 7:29 and 7:39...
MILITARY
TheDailyBeast

Russia Just Pushed Us One Step Closer to Nuclear Catastrophe

Russian military trucks emblazoned with the ominous “Z” that has come to symbolize Vladimir Putin’s deadly intentions in Ukraine have been spotted right inside the turbine halls of the Ukrainian nuclear power plant Zaporizhzhia. But Russia—on Friday—dismissed calls to demilitarize the most dangerous nuclear power plant in Europe.Pleas for help from Ukrainian workers held hostage inside the Russian-controlled plant are ominous. “What is happening is horrific and beyond common sense and morality,” they wrote on Telegram. Constant shelling ricochets off the reactors, causing untold damage, they say, warning that if the attacks don’t stop soon, “nuclear fuel will begin melting,...
EUROPE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Country
Russia
The Week

The Week

New York City, NY
45K+
Followers
22K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

The Week brings the most relevant and important news from more than 200 trusted local and global sources to readers in one concise, informative and entertaining read.

 https://theweek.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy