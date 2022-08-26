Queen Elizabeth Makes Historic Move With Appointment of Next Prime Minister Due to Growing Health Concerns

Read full article on original website
Astrollah
10d ago
I really hate to see the end of Queen Elizabeth’s reign. She’s been Queen throughout all our lifetimes.
Liberal
11d ago
Perhaps doing things in a timely manner and doing things according to British Constitution is her passion.
True Voice
10d ago
she went back to favorite home, where she most likely will pass, as only certain members would know what is really happening.. they keep to many secrets...I pray she is doing well, but she did loose the love of her life, but maybe the crown 👑 is more loved? She should be stepping aside..but she knows it will not be safe to do so atm...
This Is How Long Queen Elizabeth Will Lie In State After Her Death
As difficult as it may be to contemplate, the queen potentially doesn't have very long left. The beloved monarch, who recently celebrated her Platinum Jubilee, marking 70 years on the throne, is getting on in years. Likewise, Queen Elizabeth has had a number of highly-publicized health problems recently, too. As People confirmed, Her Majesty notably moved out of Buckingham Palace in March 2020, at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. And, a couple years into her stint in Windsor Castle, it became clear she'd never return.
Queen Elizabeth’s Former Staffer Reveals How She Treats Her Employees: ‘You Feel At Ease’
Some former employees of Queen Elizabeth shared their experiences working for the royal family.
Queen Elizabeth’s Damning Comment About Meghan Markle Attending Prince Philip’s Funeral Will ‘Never Be Discussed’ Claims Royal Author
According to royal author Tom Bower, Queen Elizabeth made a damning comment about Meghan Markle ahead of Prince Philip’s funeral.
The Illicit Affair That Took Place In William And Catherine's New Home
Kensington Palace confirmed Catherine Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge, and Prince William's move to Adelaide Cottage in Windsor — but some people are livid with Catherine and William about their new home. A spokesperson for the U.K. organization Republic called the Cambridge's move to Adelaide Cottage "disgraceful," and Newsweek reported that Graham Smith, Republic's chief executive, roasted Catherine and William in a statement. Smith said, "Adelaide Cottage is a huge house by any standards, and it's attached to another home which we can assume will be for servants and staff." The executive noted that Kate and William's move to Windsor is the couple's fourth home, and added that even if private funds cover some costs, "All these palatial homes require round-the-clock protection, heating, and staffing." The Republic spokesperson raged on, "While ordinary households are struggling with their energy bills and facing crippling inflation, why are we giving yet another home to William and Kate? This is disgraceful."
Prince Harry Called Out Prince William, Kate Middleton For 'Disrespecting' Meghan Markle? Sussex Pair's Upcoming UK Return Is Allegedly 'Commercially Driven'
Prince Harry confronted Prince William in a bizarre face-off accusing Kate Middleton of snubbing Meghan Markle and demanded the Duchess of Cambridge to be “friendlier” to his wife, a new report suggested. Prince Harry Told Prince William That Meghan Markle Deserves To Be Respected. Royal author Tom Bower...
Eye-Opening New Details About Prince Harry's Birth Are Emerging
It's no secret that the marriage of the late Princess Diana and Prince Charles was extremely tumultuous. Following their eventual divorce in 1996, and Diana's tragic death in 1997, the pair's two sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, experienced a period of tremendous pain. Now, decades later, some heartbreaking new details about Harry's birth have emerged.
Meghan Markle Reveals They Left the UK in Such a Hurry They Didn't Even Pack Up Frogmore Cottage
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry spent $3.2 million on renovating Frogmore Cottage to become their cozy home as they pursued their senior royal roles. That sweet start to their newlywed life quickly soured and they barely got a chance to enjoy the residence before they picked up and moved to Canada, and eventually, the US — but just with the belongings they needed. Meghan revealed in her interview with The Cut that they used their Platinum Jubilee visit to pack up the home and the rest of their belongings. “You go back, and you open drawers and you’re like, Oh my gosh....
Anger as new PM is 'set to lose their British-made Jaguar in favour of a German Audi' as Met Police switches vehicles for top ministers
Number 10 today insisted the Prime Minister would always 'promote and champion British companies' - despite the revelation that senior ministers could lose their UK-made Jaguars in favour of German Audis. Both Boris Johnson and top Cabinet ministers currently have use of a fleet of Jaguar XJs and Range Rovers...
The Queen leaves car passengers in hysterics with quirky nickname for her SatNav
WHEN you are Queen, few people must feel comfortable telling you what to do. However, one person who is able to give her orders is the “woman under the bonnet”, which is the Queen's comical nickname for her car’s SatNav system. According to the Daily Mail, the...
Prince Charles May Not Choose to Be King George After All Because of 1 Move By Queen Elizabeth
Prince Charles has been waiting to be crowned the King of the United Kingdom for most of his life, but what name will he choose when he is finally crowned?
marthastewart.com
Prince William Didn't Watch Kate Middleton Walk Down the Aisle at Their Wedding—Here's Why He Missed This Moment
It's safe to say that a lot goes into planning a royal wedding. From asking permission from the reigning monarch to snapping an official portrait alongside other members of the family in Buckingham Palace, there are certain wedding traditions that the British royals have followed for generations—and that includes Prince William and Kate Middleton.
Princess Diana’s $17 Million Jewelry Mishap Actually Labeled the Princess of Wales a Trendsetter
Princess Diana wore the Delhi Durbar Emerald Choker as a headpiece instead of a necklace because of a simple mishap.
One British Royal Family Member Will Probably Not See Meghan Markle & Prince Harry During Their UK Trip
Ever since Meghan Markle and Prince Harry announced they were returning to the UK for a slew of charity events, people have wondered, “Will they still see the royal family?” While their trip wasn’t meant for a reunion, many believe they’ll still see quite a few royal family members, except for one very important member. Due to conflicting schedules, it seems like Queen Elizabeth II won’t see Meghan and Harry throughout their entire trip. Reports have come out that their chances of seeing each other are slim, per Express. Because when Meghan and Harry come in early Sept, the Queen will...
Why Queen Elizabeth's Stunt Double Was Just Sent To Prison
It's no secret that Queen Elizabeth II has been having a tough year dealing with ongoing health concerns. This year alone, the queen has been diagnosed with COVID-19, as well as struggling with mobility issues that have kept her from some of her favorite annual events, and even part of her Platinum Jubilee celebrations (via Us Weekly). Fortunately, she has been able to make do with her inability to attend some events in person. After the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown, the queen has become seasoned in attending events virtually, something she has had to continue to utilize even as life goes back to normal.
Meghan Markle Revealed She Wasn’t Even Allowed to Open Her Own Mail as a Working Royal
Meghan Markle's life changed when she married Prince Harry, but as a working royal she lost a lot of freedom - including the privilege of opening her own mail.
These Are Some of the Last Princess Diana Photos Taken Before Her Death
25 years since Princess Diana's death, look back on her final summer with some of the last photos taken of the People's Princess leading up to her death in August 1997.
Why Prince Harry's No. 1 Wish Will Never Be Granted
Prince Harry was just 12 years old when Princess Diana died on Aug. 31, 1997, due to injuries she sustained after a car crash in a Paris tunnel, per USA Today. Even more tragically, investigations later showed that Diana's death could have been prevented. In the documentary "The Me You...
The Queen's Final Resting Place After Her Death Will Have A Symbolic Connection To Her Father
When the longest-reigning monarch in British history passes away, it will understandably plunge the country into a state of shock and devastation. Considering all of the code name operations British officials will carry out following the queen's death, it's clear there are strict procedures in place to deal with this eventuality. In fact, The Guardian confirms that certain elements have been set in stone for decades, while others are gradually honed over regular meetings, held annually.
Prince Charles Stuns Brits By Revealing How He Really Feels About Netflix's ‘The Crown’: ‘I’m Nowhere Near How They Portray Me’
Wondering what Prince Charles thinks of The Crown and his real-life counterpart? Look no further. The royal family member, 73, apparently referenced the show in the recent past, according to Scottish politician Anas Sarwar. At the 2022 Edinburgh Festival Fringe, Sarwar revealed that Charles, 73, referenced the acclaimed Netflix show that chronicles his mother, Queen Elizabeth‘s reign, as the prince introduced himself to Parliament members at an event in 2021.
Royal Bombshell: Queen Elizabeth Being Encouraged To Strip Prince Harry Of Royal Titles
When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle officially relinquished their roles within the British monarchy, they were allowed to keep their title as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. However, since the pair have continued to use the titles whilst shading the royal family in multiple public interviews, Queen Elizabeth, 96, may take away the denominations for good.
