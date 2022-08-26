NCAA Football: San Diego State at San Jose State

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Stanford Daily
Stanford women’s soccer defeats UCSB by historic margin
No. 13 Stanford women’s soccer (4-0-0, 0-0 Pac-12) built on its stirring victory over San Francisco on Sunday afternoon, extending its win streak with a 5-1 victory over UC Santa Barbara (1-3-1, 0-0 Big West). At home in Cagan Stadium, Stanford dominated throughout the first half. Within the first...
Oakland A’s get good news on Howard Terminal Project
While the Oakland A’s had received positive news regarding the Howard Terminal Project, they were not out of the woods yet. There had been several lawsuits in an attempt to stop the proposed project from going forward, any of which could derail those plans and lead to the A’s move to Las Vegas.
Stanford tops Cal in latest college rankings
Stanford University is superior to the University of California Berkeley as a valuable stepping stone for students, according to the latest annual rankings by Niche.
sanbenito.com
Hollister High opens the season strong in grounding the Eagles
The scenes were jovial at the away end bleachers during Hollister’s season-opener against Oak Grove on Aug. 27 in San Jose, where the Haybalers claimed a scrappy yet dominating 28-0 victory. Hollister relied heavily on its ground game to gain vital yards throughout, giving the ball to its running...
crescentcitysports.com
De La Salle baseball standout Zach Brisset committed to play at Nunez
De La Salle pitcher Zach Brisset committed this summer to play baseball at Nunez Community College. In his junior season, Brisset went 5-2 with a 2.12 ERA. In 33 innings pitched, Brisset struck out 37 batters. De La Salle head coach Michael Scanlon is very high on Brisset’s future.
In-N-Out's next Bay Area restaurant could be coming to San Jose
If the proposal moves forward, In-N-Out could open near a popular South Bay mall.
Eater
The West Coast’s Legacy Mochi Shops Persevere
When the owners of Benkyodo, the mochi and manju store that stood for 115 years in the heart of San Francisco’s Japantown, announced in May 2021 that they intended to close the shop and retire, newspapers and community members decried the upcoming closure as a cornerstone of the Japanese American community lost.
kalw.org
BART and the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority announce downtown San Jose rail extension
Last Friday, BART and Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority announced the construction plans that will add four new BART stations in the South Bay. The plans will connect two BART lines, one from Richmond and one from Daly City, to the Diridon rail depot. This is big news for public...
Santa Clara wants residents to ditch their cars
Santa Clara residents will soon be able to ditch the car for short distances and zoom around the city on electric scooters and bikes. Micromobility companies Bird and VEO are launching hundreds of electric scooters and bikes in Santa Clara. Bird received an operating permit on Aug. 8 and will start launching a total of 800 electric scooters and 200 electric bikes. VEO is expected to follow later this fall.
Study: This is the rudest city in California
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The City By The Bay is the rudest in California, according to a survey of 1,577 residents of America’s largest 30 metropolitan areas. The survey, conducted by Preply, gave cities an average rudeness score. San Francisco scored a 5.69, making it No. 7 in the nation. The top three rudest were […]
Earthquake strikes outside of San Jose
An earthquake shook things up a bit just outside of San Jose on Saturday afternoon, according to data from the United States Geological Survey.
South Bay travel agent found guilty for stealing $200K, not booking trips to Hawaii
SAN JOSE – A South Bay travel agent has been convicted after she collected $200,000 from customers and failed to book their trips, prosecutors said.According to the Santa Clara District Attorney's Office, Wendy Wong pleaded no contest last week to charges of failing to return money for travel services not provided and illegally withdrawing from client trust accounts.Prosecutors said Wong, a former Milpitas resident, operated a business called House of Aloha Hawaii. The business closed in August of 2019 after what was described as a "long line" of victims came forward to report that their vacation plans were ruined and...
Iron Chef Morimoto to open sixth ramen restaurant nationwide, first in California
There will be ramen, lots of it, but also sushi rolls and Peking duck from Iron Chef Morimoto.
This weekend may be hottest so far this year in Bay Area
ABC7 Meteorologist Mike Nicco says this heat wave is particularly dangerous as warm, uncomfortable nights lead to possible record high temperatures during the day.
Thomas Rhett cancels San Diego concert 2 hours before show time due to ‘vocal irritation’
Fans headed to Thomas Rhett's Saturday evening concert in San Diego County were shocked when the country singer announced that the show was canceled less than two hours before he was expected to hit the stage.
National Cinema Day: $3 movie showings at San Diego theaters
As part of the Cinema Foundation’s National Cinema Day, over 3,000 movie theaters across the U.S. will have showings for the low price of $3 on Saturday, Sept. 3.
crimevoice.com
San Jose PD Arrests Two for Alleged Homicide
Originally Published By: San Jose Police Department Webpage. “On June 5, 2022, at approximately 3:35 AM, Officers responded to the 1500 block of Hamilton Avenue on a call of a person shot. When Officers arrived, they located an adult male victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound. The male was pronounced deceased at the scene.
FOX 5’s Liberty Zabala commissioned into US Navy Reserve
FOX 5 reporter Liberty Zabala was commissioned into the U.S. Navy Reserve Saturday during a ceremony aboard the USS Midway Museum.
athleticbusiness.com
AD Allowed to 'Quietly Resign' After Abusing Athlete
A San Francisco high school athletic director who abused a student for years and groomed other minor was allowed to "quietly resign" without facing criminal consequences according to lawsuit filed Friday. The complaint alleges that George Washington High School athletic director abused a female student from 2012 to 2016, while...
This sauce debuted at Bay Area farmers markets. Now it’s in Williams Sonoma.
They want their sauce in every kitchen in the Bay Area.
