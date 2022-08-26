ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Phillies Place Zack Wheeler on Injured List With Forearm Injury

By Wilton Jackson
 11 days ago

Philadelphia’s starting pitcher was placed on the 15-day list with right forearm tendinitis.

Phillies pitcher Zack Wheeler was placed on the 15-day injured list with right forearm tendinitis, the team announced Thursday.

In Wheeler’s absence, Philadelphia plans to start left-handed pitcher, Bailey Falter, in the first of a three-game series against the Pirates on Friday. The 2021 All-Star had struggled in his recent two outings on the mound, giving up 10 runs through 11-plus innings.

Since Wheeler missed nearly two seasons with Tommy John surgery in the past, the 32-year-old had been free of the injury bug and ranks third in innings pitched since ’18. This season, Wheeler has thrown 138 innings with a 3.07 ERA, 148 strikeouts and 33 walks.

The earliest the 32-year-old can be activated from the IL is Sept. 6. The Phillies (69–55) entered Thursday 9.5 games behind the Mets in the NL East and eight games behind the Braves but two games ahead of the Padres and three and a half games ahead of the Brewers in the wild-card race.

