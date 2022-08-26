Phillies Place Zack Wheeler on Injured List With Forearm Injury

Philadelphia’s starting pitcher was placed on the 15-day list with right forearm tendinitis.

Phillies pitcher Zack Wheeler was placed on the 15-day injured list with right forearm tendinitis, the team announced Thursday.

In Wheeler’s absence, Philadelphia plans to start left-handed pitcher, Bailey Falter, in the first of a three-game series against the Pirates on Friday. The 2021 All-Star had struggled in his recent two outings on the mound, giving up 10 runs through 11-plus innings.

Since Wheeler missed nearly two seasons with Tommy John surgery in the past, the 32-year-old had been free of the injury bug and ranks third in innings pitched since ’18. This season, Wheeler has thrown 138 innings with a 3.07 ERA, 148 strikeouts and 33 walks.

The earliest the 32-year-old can be activated from the IL is Sept. 6. The Phillies (69–55) entered Thursday 9.5 games behind the Mets in the NL East and eight games behind the Braves but two games ahead of the Padres and three and a half games ahead of the Brewers in the wild-card race.

More Baseball Coverage:

• The Little League World Series Is 75 and Still Growing

• Good Riddance, Arte Moreno. Thanks for Wasting Trout and Ohtani

• Yankees Searching for Superstitious Solutions Amid Skid

• Players Are Miked Up and Having a Blast on ‘Sunday Night Baseball’