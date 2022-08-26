Update: Two fires remain small near Pinecrest Lake and popular forest campgrounds

Two small fires were reported Thursday afternoon near Pinecrest Lake, one of Tuolumne County’s most visited spots.

Each had reached just a quarter-acre as of about 5 p.m., with no threat to structures, mymotherlode.com reported. They totaled 1.8 acres and were close to containment Friday morning, an update said.

The fires were spotted along Dodge Ridge Road near Crabtree Road, about a mile southeast of the lake, the local news site said. It added that the Stanislaus National Forest called in help from the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

The general area has several national forest campgrounds, along with private sites such as Camp Sylvester , used by Stanislaus County 4-H and other visitors.

It also has the Experimental Forest off Crabtree, which had its wildfire fuel thinned in a research project a few years back.