ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Kelli Giddish Isn’t Leaving ‘Law & Order: SVU’ by Choice: Report

By AJ McDougall
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Csmxl_0hVhsF8J00
Peter Kramber/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Kelli Giddish announced earlier this week that, after starring in Law & Order: SVU for 12 years, the upcoming 24th season of the hit NBC series will be her last. But, multiple sources told Variety on Thursday, the exit wasn’t her idea. Nor was it showrunner David Graziano’s, the trade publication said. Instead, the “shake-up was a call made from above,” Variety reported, with one person close to the production saying “that the company is always looking to keep the show as up to date and current as possible.” Giddish’s bow was also reportedly cemented over the objections of SVU star Mariska Hargitay and at least one other heavyweight on the show. On Wednesday, Graziano, who became the target for many irate fans in the wake of the initial announcement, addressed the “complex” situation without going into detail. “You might take a moment to entertain the idea that things are more complex than they appear in a world of emojis and tweets,” the showrunner wrote on Instagram. “All I’ll say is Kelli has handled this with the most incredibly classy comportment.”

Read it at Variety

Comments / 61

Colleen Mayotte
4d ago

Am sooooo mad! Her and Carissi finally get together, and she's out! Unbelievable! Hope the powers that be change their minds! The fans don't want this! Why can't there ever be a happy couple on any series!??

Reply(10)
48
Melissa Hess
4d ago

I hate it when power from the higher ups think they know what is best for the show. Kelli has good chemistry with all the cast and making this change is a huge mistake! She is another strong female role model on the show. This is a huge mistake, huge!!!!😡

Reply
28
Rhonda Seigler Blackwell
4d ago

I won't watch it anymore there taking away to much from the show next I hear ICE T is leaving to do other things but that hasn't come out yet Kelli you truly will be missed

Reply(1)
27
Related
ComicBook

Law & Order: SVU Star Kelli Giddish Was Reportedly Pushed Out of New Season

Law & Order: SVU fans were disappointed to learn that Kelli Giddish would be exiting the show during season 24, and Giddish would confirm the news later in the day. Since then SVU's new showrunner also addressed Giddish's upcoming exit after the announcement received substantial backlash, hinting that this whole thing is more complex than it might seem, and now a new report from Variety seems to confirm that. According to the report, multiple sources say the exit was not Giddish's choice and was also not a decision made by new showrunner David Graziano, but was a call made from above.
TV SERIES
FanSided

How old is Elliot Stabler on Law & Order?

Elliot Stabler (Christopher Meloni) is a Law & Order staple. The character thrilled us during his decade plus on Law & Order: SVU, and his premature exit only made his return on Law & Order: Organized Crime more exciting. Stabler’s veteran status is a point of discussion among fans, especially...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kelli Giddish
Person
Mariska Hargitay
International Business Times

Four Beloved TV Actors Died Over The Weekend

Hollywood has yet again lost four beloved television and film actors who made fans from across the globe laugh, cry and fall in love with their relatable characters. Below is the list of the actors and actresses whose legacies will never be forgotten even beyond their lifetimes. 1. Robyn Griggs.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Chicago PD’ Alum Lisseth Chavez Lands Big New Role

ABC’s The Rookie is recruiting a new rookie. Season five is shaping up and the new cast member comes in the form of Chicago P.D. alum Lisseth Chavez. Chavez will be appearing as a guest star in multiple season five episodes. She’ll be playing the role of Celina, a new and overconfident rookie with high marks at the Academy. Her unconventional approach to police work will pose a unique challenge for her training officer.
TV SERIES
FanSided

Chicago PD: Why does Jason Beghe have a raspy voice?

Nobody intimidates like Hank Voight. The Chicago PD mainstay manages to scare most everyone he encounters, whether it be through his determination or his willingness to cut corners to ensure justice is served. Then there’s the voice. Voight’s raspy delivery is instantly recognizable, and this is all due to the...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Svu#Getty Images#Nbc#Variety
Popculture

Blake Shelton Reportedly Fighting With Gwen Stefani Over Her Latest 'Obsession' But Here's What to Know

Blake Shelton is allegedly angry with Gwen Stefani because of her new "obsession" with plastic surgery. This is part of a long-running National Enquirer storyline about Stefani supposedly being addicted to getting work done on her face. The idea that there is any tension between Stefani and Shelton, who will be coaches on the upcoming season of The Voice together, is false.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Cheryl E Preston

Will General Hospital reveal Mac as Cody's dad and Esme as Felicia's daughter?

Mac and FeliciaYoutube General Hospital screenshot. General Hospital has been giving viewers mixed signals related to Esme Prince ( Avery Krisan Poh)land now Cody Bell (Josh Kelly). Fans are trying to figure out who sired Cody and who is Esme's birth mother. Spoilers have teased that Felicia Scorpio( Kristina Wagoner) and Ryan Chamberlain (Jon Lindstrom) are the parents of the demented Ms. Prince and now some suggest that Mac Scorpio (John J York) might be the bio dad of both Cody and Esme.
realitytitbit.com

Where is Kyle Chrisley now? Todd's son turned things around for himself

Todd Chrisley and his family have been the focus of their own show, Chrisley Knows Best, since 2014. The series premiered on USA Network and follows Todd, his wife, Julie, his mother, Nanny Faye, and Todd and Julie’s children, Chase and Savannah. Todd and Julie’s granddaughter, Chloe, is also in their care on the show.
MENTAL HEALTH
FanSided

When does Dawson leave Chicago Fire?

We all remember Gabby Dawson (Monica Raymund). She was at the center of Chicago Fire during its early years, and her romance with Casey (Jesse Spencer) resulted in her being part of the most notable relationships in the whole cast. Then, she was gone. Dawson’s exit was a shock to...
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘Law & Order: SVU’s Mariska Hargitay To Be Honored With Major Humanitarian Award

Going beyond the screen, most actors and actresses use their star status to help create change in their communities. One celebrity who continues to use her career for good is Mariska Hargitay, best known for her role as Captain Olivia Benson on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit. Back in 2004, the actress founded the Joyful Heart Foundation, a non-profit that supports survivors of sexual assault, child abuse, and domestic violence. Just this year, the foundation launched EndtheBacklog.org, a web resource to help keep track of rape kit numbers and backlogs. With such a great deal of dedication, Hargitay will be honored with the 2022 Dick Cavett Artistic Champion Award.
CELEBRITIES
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
46K+
Followers
30K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy