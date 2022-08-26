ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coleman County, TX

Comments / 0

Related
colemantoday.com

Patsy W. Slate, 88

Patsy Inez Whitehead Slate lived by the Girl Scout motto to “Be Prepared.” She was always prepared to drop everything to attend the birth of a grandchild, always prepared to make a home cooked meal when her kids came home, but she was MOST prepared for September 3, 2022, when she finished her lifetime race and met her Lord and Savior.
COLEMAN, TX
colemantoday.com

Drug Arrests Made in Coleman This Week

Coleman, Texas - During the evening of August 31, 2022, the Coleman Police Department assisted by the Coleman County Sheriff’s Office, Coleman Park Police Department, Santa Anna Police Department and the Brownwood Police Department executed a search warrant in the 1100 block of West Mesquite Street in Coleman. A...
COLEMAN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Industry
Local
Texas Business
County
Coleman County, TX
colemantoday.com

Coleman Shuts out Ballinger in Home Opener

The Boys in Blue had Hufford Field rocking as they took care of business against the visiting Ballinger Bearcats by a score of 48-0. This was the largest margin of victory for either side in this historic rivalry since 1951. The eight Bluecat touchdowns were a great answer to any...
BALLINGER, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy