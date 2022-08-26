Patsy Inez Whitehead Slate lived by the Girl Scout motto to “Be Prepared.” She was always prepared to drop everything to attend the birth of a grandchild, always prepared to make a home cooked meal when her kids came home, but she was MOST prepared for September 3, 2022, when she finished her lifetime race and met her Lord and Savior.

COLEMAN, TX ・ 13 HOURS AGO