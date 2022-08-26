Read full article on original website
PHOTO ALBUM #4 of 5 - Coleman Bluecats vs Ballinger Bearcats, September 2, 2022
The Bluecats dominated the Ballinger Bearcats on Friday, September 2, 2022. Coleman won 48-0 and now are 2-0 for the season. This is PHOTO ALBUM #4 of 5 of ColemanToday Photos.
#UvaldeStrong - Maroon Tuesday for ALL County Schools
In a show of support for Uvalde CISD, the Coleman, Santa Anna AND Panther Creek administration are asking all students, faculty and staff to please wear maroon on Tuesday. #UvaldeStrong.
Patsy W. Slate, 88
Patsy Inez Whitehead Slate lived by the Girl Scout motto to “Be Prepared.” She was always prepared to drop everything to attend the birth of a grandchild, always prepared to make a home cooked meal when her kids came home, but she was MOST prepared for September 3, 2022, when she finished her lifetime race and met her Lord and Savior.
Drug Arrests Made in Coleman This Week
Coleman, Texas - During the evening of August 31, 2022, the Coleman Police Department assisted by the Coleman County Sheriff’s Office, Coleman Park Police Department, Santa Anna Police Department and the Brownwood Police Department executed a search warrant in the 1100 block of West Mesquite Street in Coleman. A...
Coleman Shuts out Ballinger in Home Opener
The Boys in Blue had Hufford Field rocking as they took care of business against the visiting Ballinger Bearcats by a score of 48-0. This was the largest margin of victory for either side in this historic rivalry since 1951. The eight Bluecat touchdowns were a great answer to any...
