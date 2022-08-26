Read full article on original website
WITN
New Bern road closed as crews repair asphalt
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) -Drivers in one Eastern Carolina city may have to alter their routes Tuesday. According to city officials, the 300 block of Bern Street will be closed from 7:45 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Tuesday. The closure comes as crews repair the asphalt following a water sewer cut.
carolinacoastonline.com
Man fatally stabbed in Atlantic Beach
ATLANTIC BEACH - A man is dead after being stabbed in Atlantic Beach Monday morning. Police received a call of a disturbance at 5:45 a.m. at 300 West Atlantic Blvd. When officers arrived, they found 65-year-old Randal Miller of Apex lying in the driveway with neighbors comforting him, according to Atlantic Beach police chief Jeff Harvey.
Craven County puppy injured after being shot on the mend, needs a name
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – This puppy could use some PAW-istive news. You can help her, too. The Craven County Animal Protective Services recently discovered an injured female puppy that was witnessed being shot with a shotgun by two teenage boys in New Bern. The event happened near Saint Delights Church Road in New Bern, […]
carolinacoastonline.com
Area Death Notices - August 28, 29 & 30
Morris Hines, 57, of Newport passed away Sunday August 28, 2022, at his home. Arrangements are pending and will be announced later. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Robert Hancock, Harkers Island. Robert William Hancock, Sr.--85,...
newbernnow.com
New Bern Police Department on the Lookout for Impaired Drivers During Labor Day
If you decide to drink and drive this Labor Day, you could be celebrating the end of summer with a trip to jail, rather than the beach or the pool. Starting Monday, August 29, the New Bern Police Department will be on the lookout for impaired drivers during its Labor Day Booze It & Lose It Enforcement Campaign, which runs until September 11. Driving while impaired is against the law and could result in a DWI charge, thousands of dollars in court costs, serious injuries or even death to you or someone else.
carolinacoastonline.com
Margaret Dixon,80; service September 2
Margaret Lilly Dixon, 80, of Mill Creek, passed away Sunday, August 28, 2022, at her home. Her funeral service will be held at 11:00 am Friday, September 2, 2022, at Graham Memorial Pentecostal Holiness Church, officiated by Rev. Bill Hooper, Rev. James Chadwick and Rev. Chad Graham. Interment will follow at the Lilly Family Cemetery.
Carteret County residents spot waterspout on Monday
MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — You wouldn’t have expected it looking outside where you live, but it’s been a somewhat active Monday morning with the weather. A waterspout was spotted in the Morehead City area along the beach on Monday. Several viewers sent us photos and even a video of the water spout. There was […]
WITN
Deputies search for teens suspected of shooting 14-week-old puppy
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Animal Protective Services deputies in Craven County are looking for two suspects responsible for shooting a puppy. Two teenage boys were seen shooting a 14-week-old dog with a shotgun near Saint Delights Church Road in New Bern. Deputies report that a veterinarian will monitor the...
carolinacoastonline.com
Monnie Norman, 64; no service
Monnie Evans Norman, 65, of South River, passed away Sunday, August 21, 2022, at Transitions Life Care of Raleigh. Monnie was born on May 21, 1957, in Morehead City, to the late Doris and Dartha Norman. He was a member of the Edwards Chapel Free Will Baptist Church. Monnie spent most of his life on the water, making his living as a commercial fisherman. If you wanted a good laugh, he was your man. One of his favorite past times was playing basketball and he enjoyed listening to music. Monnie will be treasured as a loving father and grandfather.
carolinacoastonline.com
Ocracoke passenger ferry season extended through September
OCRACOKE – Due to popular demand, the N.C. Department of Transportation’s Ocracoke Express will extend its operating season through September 30. The season was previously slated to end on Labor Day. Beginning Sept. 6, the passenger ferry will operate on a Tuesday through Friday schedule, the most popular...
Three suspects wanted in Atlantic Beach murder
ATLANTIC BEACH, N.C. (WNCT) — The Atlantic Beach Police Department is searching for three suspects in connection to the murder of a 65-year-old man Monday morning. Officers responded to a report of a possible assault at the 300 block of West Atlantic Boulevard at 5:45 a.m., according to a press release. They found Randal J. […]
carolinacoastonline.com
Sandra Herman, 66; service September 10
Sandra “Sandy” Carroll Herman, 66, passed away on Friday, August 26, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. Her service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, September 10th, at First Baptist Church in Morehead City, officiated by Dr. Nate Leonard. Sandra (Sandy) Carroll Herman was born in Lodi, Ohio,...
carolinacoastonline.com
Weldon Fulcher Jr., 91; service August 31
Weldon Earl Fulcher Jr., 91, of Davis, passed away on Friday, August 26, 2022, at his home. His graveside service will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, August 31st at Bayview Cemetery in Morehead City, officiated by Rev. Daniel Melton. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., Tuesday, August 30th at Munden Funeral Home.
carolinacoastonline.com
Sherry Edwards, 66; service September 3
Sherry Edwards, 66, of Bogue, passed away on Saturday, August 27, 2022, at her home. Her memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, September 3, 2022, at Emerald Isle Baptist Church, officiated by Rev. Freddie Braswell. The family will receive friends following the service. She will be laid to rest at Gethsemane Memorial Park. For those unable to attend, the service can be viewed through her obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. The service will remain on the Funeral Home website for 90 days.
carolinacoastonline.com
Tammy Sanders, 55; no service
Tammy Sanders, 55, passed away on Monday, August 22, 2022, at Carolina East in New Bern. Tammy is survived by her brother, Jeffrey Sanders, as well as several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her life partner Mark Elliott Lewis, son, David Shane Taylor,...
wcti12.com
Heavy police presence startles quiet New Bern neighborhood
NEW BERN, Craven County — People in the Derby Park neighborhood of New Bern were terrified as law enforcement swarmed a home on Saratoga Lane. It happened at around 2 p.m. Friday Aug. 26, 2022. People who live in the neighborhood said officers with the New Bern Police Department...
carolinacoastonline.com
9/11 Memorial Ride scheduled
— The Morehead City-Beaufort Elks Lodge 1710 and the Pet Adoption & Welfare Society (PAWS) of Carteret County are planning their annual 9/11 Memorial Ride on Saturday, Sept 10. Organizer Kent Neal said the event is “to honor first responders and wounded warriors and remind everyone not to forget 9/11,”...
WITN
New Bern police close off neighborhood for arrest
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Armored vehicles and a forensic unit from one Eastern Carolina police department closed off a residential neighborhood this afternoon for an arrest. Multiple units from the New Bern Police Department were outside a home at Saratoga Lane and Fairmount Way in the Elizabeth Downs neighborhood.
carolinacoastonline.com
Fay Neal, 97; service September 3
Fay Smith Neal, 97, of Cape Carteret, formerly of Eden, died Sunday August 28, 2022, at the home of her daughter in Randolph County, N.C. Funeral services will be Saturday, September 3 at 3:00 pm at First Presbyterian Church, Eden, N.C. with Pastor Eric Bartel officiating. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 1:00 until 2:45 pm Saturday, September 3rd at First Presbyterian Church and beginning Friday, September 2nd at her former home at 707 Moncure Street, Eden.
wcti12.com
Update: Coast Guard no longer searching for owner of kayak in Outer Banks
FRISCO, Dare County — UPDATE: The U.S. Coast Guard sector of North Carolina has reported that they have found the owner of the kayak. According to officials, the owner is safe and sound. The Coast Guard also issued a reminder to anyone with personal water crafts, that getting an...
