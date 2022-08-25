ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecentersquare.com

Homicides Are Up This Year in Milwaukee, WI

There was a near 30% surge in homicides in the United States in 2020, the largest one-year increase ever recorded. Homicides increased once again in 2021, but by a smaller, 6% margin. Preliminary data from 2022 suggests that murders may finally be declining. There are a total of 91 U.S....
MILWAUKEE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy