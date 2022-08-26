Police: Convicted peeper caught peeping in Altoona neighborhood

EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire man with previous convictions for child pornography and spying on women in a restroom at an Eau Claire retailer was caught this summer peeping at residences in an Altoona neighborhood, police say.

Trever R. Kuhnert, 37, 2234 11th St., is charged in Eau Claire County Court with two felony counts of stalking, a felony count of invasion of privacy, two misdemeanor counts of invasion of privacy and a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct.