Connecticut State

wshu.org

A hot, dry summer

How drought conditions continue to impact our region, Connecticut democrats tout their legislative accomplishments, and recent deaths in Waterbury bring attention to overdue fire inspections. Sabrina is host and producer of WSHU’s daily podcast After All Things. She also produces the climate podcast Higher Ground and other long-form news and...
wshu.org

Connecticut punitive damages law could limit what Sandy Hook plaintiffs get from Alex Jones

A cap on punitive damages looms over the Sandy Hook defamation trial in Waterbury Superior Court that’s set to begin on Sept. 13. Infowars host Alex Jones was sued in Connecticut by a first responder and families of Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting victims after he repeatedly said the massacre was a hoax. He lost the defamation case by default last November, so jurors in the trial are only deciding how much he must pay the plaintiffs for claims that they were “profoundly harmed” by Jones.
wshu.org

Worsening drought conditions hit eastern Connecticut

The hot summer weather is taking its toll on eastern Connecticut. U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Thomas Vilsack has designated New London and Windham counties in the state as natural disaster areas due to the ongoing drought conditions. Hannah Tripp, the owner of Provider Farm in Salem, said the drought has...
wshu.org

Connecticut multi-family homes need more fire inspections — and more fire marshals

Recent fires in Connecticut multi-family homes are exposing a systemic problem: there are not enough fire marshals to inspect the buildings yearly. WSHU’s Ebong Udoma spoke with CT Mirror’s Dave Altimari to discuss his article written with Andrew Brown and Katy Golvala, “Overdue fire inspections: Waterbury fatal blazes highlight statewide problem,” as part of the collaborative podcast Long Story Short.
