U.S. News ranks CT, New England states in top 10 for gender equality. But it's complicated.
A US News report ranks Connecticut as the 7th best state in the country for gender equality, based on factors related to economics, education, health, family planning and care, and representation in politics. Connecticut ranked in the top 10 behind three other New England states: Maine, Rhode Island, and Vermont.
A hot, dry summer
How drought conditions continue to impact our region, Connecticut democrats tout their legislative accomplishments, and recent deaths in Waterbury bring attention to overdue fire inspections. Sabrina is host and producer of WSHU’s daily podcast After All Things. She also produces the climate podcast Higher Ground and other long-form news and...
Connecticut launches tech talent accelerator to better prepare students for available jobs
Connecticut has launched a partnership with seven public and private colleges and universities to provide students with the tech skills needed to fill high quality, good paying jobs. It's called the Connecticut Tech Talent Accelerator, which aims for the schools to collaborate with business groups to train the workforce needed...
New York attorney general fines Long Island real estate companies for housing discrimination
New York Attorney General Letitia James has ordered three Long Island real estate companies to pay $115,000 to settle claims of housing discrimination. The attorney general’s investigation was launched after Newsday reported in 2019 that Long Island real estate brokers routinely steered prospective homebuyers to neighborhoods based on their race.
Connecticut punitive damages law could limit what Sandy Hook plaintiffs get from Alex Jones
A cap on punitive damages looms over the Sandy Hook defamation trial in Waterbury Superior Court that’s set to begin on Sept. 13. Infowars host Alex Jones was sued in Connecticut by a first responder and families of Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting victims after he repeatedly said the massacre was a hoax. He lost the defamation case by default last November, so jurors in the trial are only deciding how much he must pay the plaintiffs for claims that they were “profoundly harmed” by Jones.
Operation Fuel reports record number of Connecticut residents seeking help paying utility bills
It may still be August, but the number of Connecticut residents seeking help paying their utility bills is already on a record pace, the executive director of a Hartford-based nonprofit said. "We're hoping that we do not have to turn people away. Or we might have to lower the grant...
Connecticut Democrats try to sell Inflation Reduction Act to senior voters
Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont is helping the state’s Congressional Democrats sell their legislative accomplishments ahead of the 2022 midterm elections. He sees the recently passed Inflation Reduction Act as a win for senior voters. “This is going to represent real savings to each and every one of you. Over...
Worsening drought conditions hit eastern Connecticut
The hot summer weather is taking its toll on eastern Connecticut. U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Thomas Vilsack has designated New London and Windham counties in the state as natural disaster areas due to the ongoing drought conditions. Hannah Tripp, the owner of Provider Farm in Salem, said the drought has...
Eric Lesser carries the western Massachusetts banner into lieutenant governor primary
Not many candidates for statewide office usually hail from western Massachusetts. And those that do run don't usually have success. But state Sen. Eric Lesser of Longmeadow is trying to change that. Lesser is running against Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll and Acton state Rep. Tami Gouveia for the Democratic nomination...
Connecticut multi-family homes need more fire inspections — and more fire marshals
Recent fires in Connecticut multi-family homes are exposing a systemic problem: there are not enough fire marshals to inspect the buildings yearly. WSHU’s Ebong Udoma spoke with CT Mirror’s Dave Altimari to discuss his article written with Andrew Brown and Katy Golvala, “Overdue fire inspections: Waterbury fatal blazes highlight statewide problem,” as part of the collaborative podcast Long Story Short.
Owner of western Mass. music venues settles labor law citations brought by state attorney general
The state attorney general's office and the owner of several entertainment venues in western Massachusetts have reached a settlement over accusations of labor law violations. Among other properties, Eric Suher owns the Calvin Theatre and the Iron Horse Music Hall in Northampton. In June of 2021, the office of Attorney...
Connecticut Democrats approve $79 million for low-income heating assistance. GOP says it's not enough
A special Connecticut legislative committee has approved Democratic Governor Ned Lamont’s request to allocate $79 million in federal funds to help low-income residents cover heating and electricity costs this winter. A Republican amendment to add more money failed. The GOP legislative minority had complained that Lamont’s request would not...
Ongoing drought could make Connecticut's fall foliage less vibrant this year
If you're driving along the highways in Connecticut, you might have already noticed some trees, like birches, changing color. Trees change color when their leaves stop receiving water and stop producing chlorophyll. That's part of what gives leaves the yellow, reds and oranges of fall. When colder weather arrives and...
