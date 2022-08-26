Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Wave 3
Cats will be without Rodriguez for season opener
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - UK head coach Mark Stoops was tight lipped on Monday, but leading rusher Chris Rodriguez was not on the depth chart for Saturday nights season opener against Miami (Ohio). “When I have something to say, we’ll say it,” Stoops said at his weekly news conference. “I...
Wave 3
Pickleball league starts this week at new Downtown Louisville courts
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One of the fastest growing sports across the country continues to expand in Louisville. The new Baird Urban Sports Park features two pickleball courts as well as a whiffle ball court. The space at 615 West Main Street has been home to pop-up shops, but now...
See Inside the Astounding 510-Foot Long Ark Experience in Kentucky
Although the state of Kentucky may be known for its fried chicken, bourbon, Bluegrass music, and horse racing, it is also the home of the largest timber-frame wood structure in the world. Go ahead and add that one to your trivia night repertoire!. Did Someone Say, "Road Trip?" This 510-feet...
Wave 3
Breckinridge County man wins international chainsaw art competition
WEBSTER, Ky. (WAVE) - Some people use paint and brushes to create art. Abby Peterson uses a chainsaw. The Breckinridge County native has been carving for about a decade. He’s been making a living out of it for the last 6 years. “10 years ago I was kind of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wave 3
UofL Health surgeons first in Ky. to perform brain tumor procedure using new radiation tech
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A team of UofL Health neurosurgeons became the first in Kentucky to perform a successful brain tumor surgery using new radiation technology. GammaTile Therapy is a new FDA-cleared, Surgically Targeted Radiation Therapy, designed to delay tumor regrowth for patients with brain tumors while protecting healthy brain tissue, according to the University of Louisville.
Wave 3
KSP wins ‘Best Looking Cruiser’ contest
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky State Police won the ‘Best Looking Cruiser’ contest. All 50 states submitted a picture of their troopers’ cruisers and Kentucky came out on top!. KSP’s picture was of their Chevy Tahoe from Woodford County. The winning picture will be featured on the...
Michigan's "Lost Peninsula" is entirely surrounded by Ohio
There is a small piece of Michigan land that is completely surrounded by Ohio. This small strip of land is called the Lost Peninsula. The peninsula is located in Lake Eerie in the southeasternmost corner of the state. It is a part of Monroe County in Michigan.
Wave 3
Louisville fire captain reprimanded for comments about transgender city employee
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville fire captain is in trouble after making inappropriate comments about a Louisville transgender paramedic. Fire Captain Stephen Patterson was reprimanded in June 2022 and sent to mandatory diversity and inclusion training. According to documents obtained by WAVE News Troubleshooters, Patterson was accused of making...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Wave 3
‘It’s just a real bond:’ Relationship between trainer and show horse key to legendary career together
SHELBY COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - A world champion American Saddlebred show horse has been retired after an illustrious 13-year career. The legendary Don O’Neill was adorned with yellow roses and took one final victory pass Friday night at the Kentucky State Fair. Don O’Neill was accompanied in the arena...
wdrb.com
Longtime southern Indiana craft store going out of business
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – A longtime southern Indiana craft store is closing its doors after over 30 years. The Smith family, who is originally from Milan, Indiana, moved to New Albany to open Ben Franklin Crafts in New Albany Plaza in 1990. The store is currently independently owned by the third generation of the family.
Wave 3
Shively Fire Department unveils new Safe Haven Baby Box
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A new safe location for parents to anonymously surrender babies was unveiled on Tuesday in Shively. The Shively Fire Department debuted the 119th Safe Haven Baby Box in the nation at their fire station on Tuesday morning. The baby box is the 13th in Kentucky since...
McDonald's brings back popular sandwich to Ohio
mcdonalds bagPhoto by Polina Tankelivich (Creative Commons) It's always a bummer when one of your favorite menu items is phased out and is no longer on the menu. Whether it's the McDonald's pizza or the McRib sandwich, McDonalds has had many different menu items available over the years.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Five charming small towns in Indiana that are considered to be a must-visit
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the Touropia website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on visiting Indiana or if you're looking for nice places to live, you might want to consider the following small towns.
wdrb.com
Louisville woman wins $225,000 Cash Ball prize at local Kroger store
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville woman won a $225,000 Cash Ball ticket this week. The woman stopped by her Kroger store last Saturday to check her Cash Ball 225 ticket and learned she won the top prize. She told Kentucky Lottery officials she's been playing the same numbers for years, and it finally paid off.
wdrb.com
7 people shot near Lexington baseball stadium
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are investigating a shooting near Wild Health Field after multiple people were taken to the hospital early Saturday morning, according to a report from Lex 18. A shots fired call came in just before 2 a.m. at 207 Legends Lane, the address for the baseball...
Remains found 37 years ago in Tenn. identified as missing Indiana girl
Thirty-seven years ago, the skeletal remains of a child were found in the Big Wheel Gap area of Elk Valley in Campbell County.
Rescued animals from eastern Kentucky waiting to be adopted
The Lexington Humane Society has just arrived from Floyd County with 23 animals that survived the deadly floods.
cbs4indy.com
Severe storms in Indiana possible Monday
INDIANAPOLIS – The week starts out active with thunderstorm activity on Monday across Indiana. Some storms may pose a severe wind threat with heavy downpours throughout the day, but especially in the evening. Severe storm threat Monday. Timing out the storms. Showers and thunderstorms will be present throughout the...
Wave 3
‘The Big Table’ community potluck dinner returns to Iroquois Park
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville is looking to bring communities together through food as “The Big Table” event returns to Iroquois Park. The potluck dinner event aimed at celebrating Louisville’s diverse culture is scheduled for Sept. 11 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Guests coming to the...
Wave 3
Watching Out for You: Student loan scam warning
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Federal Trade Commission is issuing a warning about a scam involving student loan forgiveness. Also, now that the hot housing market is cooling off, buyers are giving up less than what they did a year ago. Watch the full report above.
Comments / 1