ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Wave 3

Ask WAVE: How did Wolf Pen Branch Road get its name?

Louisville hosts 18th Hike Bike and Paddle event; Mayor Fisher’s last in office. The Mayor’s Hike Bike and Paddle event is a Labor Day tradition. Hundreds of people lined up to cruise through the streets and waterways of Louisville every year. Flash flooding in Southern Indiana washes away...
LOUISVILLE, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
Local
Kentucky Health
Louisville, KY
Government
Louisville, KY
Health
City
Louisville, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
Wave 3

Officials attempt to locate missing 83-year-old Louisville man

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are searching for a missing 83-year-old man last seen on Monday afternoon. On Monday, a Golden Alert was issued for David Miller, who officials said suffers from dementia and could be confused. Miller was last seen leaving his home in the 10000 block...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Bardstown City School donates to Eastern Kentucky elementary school

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Bardstown City Schools donated classroom furniture Saturday to an Eastern Kentucky elementary school that was devastated by the flooding. According to Kelly Bedtelyon, Director of Communications at Bardstown City Schools, students and staff worked together to fill a semi-truck of classroom furniture to donate to Hindman Elementary School.
BARDSTOWN, KY
Wave 3

Man dies at hospital following shooting in Newburg

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man previously listed in critical condition following a shooting in the Newburg neighborhood has died, according to police. Around 3 p.m., Louisville Metro Police officers responded to calls of a shooting in the 1200 block of Dahl Road, just off Poplar Level Road, according to LMPD spokeswoman Beth Ruoff.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Victim in critical condition after Newburg neighborhood shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating after a man was shot in the Newburg neighborhood on Monday afternoon. Around 3 p.m., LMPD officers responded to calls of a shooting in the 1200 block of Dahl Road, just off Poplar Level Road, according to LMPD spokeswoman Beth Ruoff.
LOUISVILLE, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hospital#Electronic Devices#Healthcare Construction#Medical Services#Construction Maintenance#General Health#Uofl Health#Lmpd#Jewish
Wave 3

LMPD: Man found shot, killed in Russell neighborhood alleyway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating after a man was found shot and killed in an alleyway in the Russell neighborhood on Monday morning. According to LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell, officers responded to reports of a person down in an alleyway at the intersection of South 26th Street and Magazine Street around 3 a.m. on Monday.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Police locate child’s parents after being found alone in Shively

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The attempt to locate the parents of a child that was found alone in Shively has been cancelled. According to the Shively Police Department, a parent/guardian of the child has been located Sunday evening. Shively police want to thank the community and media partners for the...
SHIVELY, KY
Wave 3

Road closures begin ahead of Louisville music festivals at Ky. Expo Center

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - With Louisville only weeks away from welcoming various music and entertainment acts for Bourbon & Beyond and Louder Than Life, a section of Phillips Lane has been closed in preparation for the events. According to Louisville Metro Police, Phillips Lane will be closed from Preston Highway...
LOUISVILLE, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Recycling
Wave 3

Report: Almost all Kentucky schools are following safety law

Louisville mother starts nonprofit dedicated to gun violence solutions after daughter shot. Kenya Wade launched a nonprofit in 2020 called Cyclebreakers Breaking Chains Inc., with the mission to find solutions to stop gun violence in the city. Inside the Cards: Sept. 3 2022. Updated: Sep. 3, 2022 at 12:00 PM...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Flash flooding in Southern Indiana washes away homes

The woman's house and barn were wiped out by the flood, leaving nothing but the foundation behind. Louisville hosts 18th Hike Bike and Paddle event; Mayor Fisher’s last in office. Updated: 8 hours ago. The Mayor’s Hike Bike and Paddle event is a Labor Day tradition. Hundreds of people...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Officer involved crash on Westport Road

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An off-duty officer was involved in an accident Saturday afternoon on Westport Road near Ahland. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, the off-duty officer was traveling westbound on Westport Road and was hit by a woman traveling eastbound. The woman crossed the center median on...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Zoneton Fire to appear in scenes of movie filmed in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Zoneton Fire Protection District could soon be on the big screen as crews participated as background actors in a movie filmed in Louisville. Officials with Zoneton Fire said they were asked to be part of the film, titled “Muzzle,” in early August. Their role was to extinguish a vehicle fire for a scene in the film, according to a post on social media.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Indiana man seriously injured in off-road vehicle accident

MADISON, Ind. (WAVE) - A 31-year-old man was seriously injured following an off-road vehicle accident in Jefferson County, Ind., according to officials. Indiana Department of Natural Resources conservation officers said the incident happened around 10:55 p.m. on Sunday night in the 1900 block of Dugan Hollow Road in Madison. Investigation...
MADISON, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy