LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Zoneton Fire Protection District could soon be on the big screen as crews participated as background actors in a movie filmed in Louisville. Officials with Zoneton Fire said they were asked to be part of the film, titled “Muzzle,” in early August. Their role was to extinguish a vehicle fire for a scene in the film, according to a post on social media.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 8 HOURS AGO