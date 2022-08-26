Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dinner and a Show in Shelbyville: Shelby County Community TheatreJC PhelpsShelbyville, KY
Two haunted places in the United States: The Waverly Hills Sanatorium and The Whaley HouseFareeha ArshadLouisville, KY
Why Have Walmart Locations Closed in 2022, and What Are Expectations For the Future?Joel EisenbergLouisville, KY
How This Louisville Food Magnate Became An Education Non-Profit FounderJeryl BrunnerLouisville, KY
Popular restaurant chain set to open another new location in Kentucky this weekKristen WaltersJeffersontown, KY
Related
Wave 3
Louisville hosts 18th Hike Bike and Paddle event; Mayor Fisher’s last in office
The woman's house and barn were wiped out by the flood, leaving nothing but the foundation behind. Flash flooding in Southern Indiana washes away homes. Officials in Jefferson County, Ind. confirmed one death and multiple homes damaged in Saturday night’s flash flooding.
Wave 3
Ask WAVE: How did Wolf Pen Branch Road get its name?
Louisville hosts 18th Hike Bike and Paddle event; Mayor Fisher’s last in office. The Mayor’s Hike Bike and Paddle event is a Labor Day tradition. Hundreds of people lined up to cruise through the streets and waterways of Louisville every year. Flash flooding in Southern Indiana washes away...
Wave 3
Family remembers woman killed in Jefferson County, Ind. flash flooding
Louisville hosts 18th Hike Bike and Paddle event; Mayor Fisher’s last in office. The Mayor’s Hike Bike and Paddle event is a Labor Day tradition. Hundreds of people lined up to cruise through the streets and waterways of Louisville every year. Flash flooding in Southern Indiana washes away...
Wave 3
‘It hurts’: Families deal with gun violence aftermath as Louisville faces another deadly year
The woman's house and barn were wiped out by the flood, leaving nothing but the foundation behind. Louisville hosts 18th Hike Bike and Paddle event; Mayor Fisher’s last in office. Updated: 8 hours ago. The Mayor’s Hike Bike and Paddle event is a Labor Day tradition. Hundreds of people...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wave 3
Officials attempt to locate missing 83-year-old Louisville man
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are searching for a missing 83-year-old man last seen on Monday afternoon. On Monday, a Golden Alert was issued for David Miller, who officials said suffers from dementia and could be confused. Miller was last seen leaving his home in the 10000 block...
Wave 3
Bardstown City School donates to Eastern Kentucky elementary school
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Bardstown City Schools donated classroom furniture Saturday to an Eastern Kentucky elementary school that was devastated by the flooding. According to Kelly Bedtelyon, Director of Communications at Bardstown City Schools, students and staff worked together to fill a semi-truck of classroom furniture to donate to Hindman Elementary School.
Wave 3
Man dies at hospital following shooting in Newburg
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man previously listed in critical condition following a shooting in the Newburg neighborhood has died, according to police. Around 3 p.m., Louisville Metro Police officers responded to calls of a shooting in the 1200 block of Dahl Road, just off Poplar Level Road, according to LMPD spokeswoman Beth Ruoff.
Wave 3
Victim in critical condition after Newburg neighborhood shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating after a man was shot in the Newburg neighborhood on Monday afternoon. Around 3 p.m., LMPD officers responded to calls of a shooting in the 1200 block of Dahl Road, just off Poplar Level Road, according to LMPD spokeswoman Beth Ruoff.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Wave 3
LMPD: Man found shot, killed in Russell neighborhood alleyway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating after a man was found shot and killed in an alleyway in the Russell neighborhood on Monday morning. According to LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell, officers responded to reports of a person down in an alleyway at the intersection of South 26th Street and Magazine Street around 3 a.m. on Monday.
Wave 3
Police locate child’s parents after being found alone in Shively
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The attempt to locate the parents of a child that was found alone in Shively has been cancelled. According to the Shively Police Department, a parent/guardian of the child has been located Sunday evening. Shively police want to thank the community and media partners for the...
Wave 3
Road closures begin ahead of Louisville music festivals at Ky. Expo Center
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - With Louisville only weeks away from welcoming various music and entertainment acts for Bourbon & Beyond and Louder Than Life, a section of Phillips Lane has been closed in preparation for the events. According to Louisville Metro Police, Phillips Lane will be closed from Preston Highway...
Wave 3
Louisville mother starts nonprofit dedicated to gun violence solutions after daughter shot
Tasers and guns have already made their way onto local school campuses. It brings up the question, how safe are schools in Kentucky?. Watch UofL Football Head Coach Scott Satterfield and WAVE News Sports Director Kent Taylor talk the latest football highlights and updates. Shelby Park neighbors upset after multiple...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Wave 3
Report: Almost all Kentucky schools are following safety law
Louisville mother starts nonprofit dedicated to gun violence solutions after daughter shot. Kenya Wade launched a nonprofit in 2020 called Cyclebreakers Breaking Chains Inc., with the mission to find solutions to stop gun violence in the city. Inside the Cards: Sept. 3 2022. Updated: Sep. 3, 2022 at 12:00 PM...
Wave 3
Flash flooding in Southern Indiana washes away homes
The woman's house and barn were wiped out by the flood, leaving nothing but the foundation behind. Louisville hosts 18th Hike Bike and Paddle event; Mayor Fisher’s last in office. Updated: 8 hours ago. The Mayor’s Hike Bike and Paddle event is a Labor Day tradition. Hundreds of people...
Wave 3
Man charged in connection to suspicious device found in downtown Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Kentucky man has been charged with terroristic threatening in connection to an “explosive device hoax” in downtown Louisville, according to Louisville Metro Police. Jimmy Smith Jr., 49, was arrested on Friday in connection to an investigation into a suspicious device that was found...
Wave 3
Officer involved crash on Westport Road
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An off-duty officer was involved in an accident Saturday afternoon on Westport Road near Ahland. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, the off-duty officer was traveling westbound on Westport Road and was hit by a woman traveling eastbound. The woman crossed the center median on...
Wave 3
Zoneton Fire to appear in scenes of movie filmed in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Zoneton Fire Protection District could soon be on the big screen as crews participated as background actors in a movie filmed in Louisville. Officials with Zoneton Fire said they were asked to be part of the film, titled “Muzzle,” in early August. Their role was to extinguish a vehicle fire for a scene in the film, according to a post on social media.
Wave 3
Flash flooding in Southern Indiana washes away homes; woman’s body found downstream
MADISON, Ind. (WAVE) - Officials in Jefferson County, Ind. confirmed one death and multiple homes damaged in Saturday night’s flash flooding. According to the Jefferson County Emergency Manager, reports came in around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday for homes that had been washed away in Madison on East Brushy Fork Road.
Wave 3
Indiana man seriously injured in off-road vehicle accident
MADISON, Ind. (WAVE) - A 31-year-old man was seriously injured following an off-road vehicle accident in Jefferson County, Ind., according to officials. Indiana Department of Natural Resources conservation officers said the incident happened around 10:55 p.m. on Sunday night in the 1900 block of Dugan Hollow Road in Madison. Investigation...
Wave 3
Louisville on track for third-highest year of homicides, anti-gun violence advocate says
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An advocate against gun violence said the city is on track to break the record for the third highest year of homicides. In the month of August, Louisville Metro Police data said there were 10 total homicides, bringing the city’s total for 2022 to 111.
Comments / 0