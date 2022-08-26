ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

Latest forecast with Chief Meteorologist Heath Morton

By Heath Morton
 11 days ago

LAFAYETTE, La. ( KLFY ) Chief Meteorologist Heath Morton is live with a severe weather update.

A Flash Flood Warning has been issued until 8/25 9:45 PM. Flash flooding is occurring within the warning area.

Do not drive across flooded roadways.

Expect another good chance of rain Friday. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s. Rain chances will be a little lower Saturday then back up some for Sunday.

Highs over the weekend will be in the upper 80s.

Expect a good chance of rain early next week.

