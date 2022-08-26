Read full article on original website
foxla.com
Some LA County beaches closed after reaching capacity
MALIBU, Calif. - If you're looking to cool down amid the California heat wave, make sure to double-check the beach you're headed to is open this Labor Day. Officials announced Sunday Zuma and westward beaches in Malibu were at capacity and closed. SUGGESTED:. Traffic was backed up on the Pacific...
foxla.com
LA County outdoor watering ban begins Tuesday
LOS ANGELES - Starting Tuesday, Sept. 6, Metropolitan Water District customers in portions of LA County must stop outdoor watering for 15 days as a critical imported water pipeline is shut down for emergency repairs. According to officials, the 36-mile Upper Feeder pipeline, which delivers Colorado River water into Southern...
foxla.com
Anaheim man shot to death at engagement party in Northridge
NORTHRIDGE, Calif. - An argument between two men at an engagement party in Northridge late Sunday turned deadly, with one of those men being shot to death, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. It happened just after 11 p.m. in the parking lot of the party rental hall in...
foxla.com
Gas prices in LA and Orange counties set Labor Day records
LOS ANGELES - The average prices of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles and Orange counties were at record highs for Labor Day Monday for the second consecutive year thanks to increases earlier in the year related to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The Los Angeles County average...
foxla.com
1 shot near Pacoima fair; police searching for suspects
LOS ANGELES - At least one person was shot near a fair in Pacoima Sunday night, and police are searching for the suspected shooter, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Reports of the shooting came in around 10 p.m. Sunday, near the intersection of Glenoaks and Van Nuys boulevards...
foxla.com
New bodycam footage released of man shot, killed by Riverside County deputies
MORENO VALLEY, Calif. - Deputies in Riverside County have released new body camera and cell phone footage from a July incident in which they shot and killed a man allegedly threatening to shoot people in Moreno Valley. The shooting happened back on July 22, when Riverside County Sheriff's Department deputies...
foxla.com
Heavy rains pound Santa Clarita
Heavy rains and winds blew through Santa Clarita Sunday, with patio furniture getting blown into one family's pool. Video courtesy of @ChristyRN_ via Twitter.
foxla.com
1 killed in Malibu crash; officials investigating
MALIBU, Calif. - One person was killed in a crash in Malibu Sunday afternoon, according to city officials, and the crash closed traffic in the area for most of the evening. Reports of the crash came in shortly before 5 p.m. Sunday on Malibu Canyon Road. Officials didn't provide any details on what led to the crash, but images from SkyFOX showed a yellow vehicle with its roof, windshield and windows severely damaged.
foxla.com
More than 100 teens gather at Howard Hughes Center in Westchester; security guard injured: LAPD
LOS ANGELES - More than 100 kids without adult supervision converged Saturday night on The Promenade at Howard Hughes Center in Westchester, injuring a security guard before police arrived. The incident was reported around 10 p.m. at the entertainment, restaurant and retail center at 6081 Center Drive, the Los Angeles...
foxla.com
In Depth: Old Los Angeles
Hal is joined by author Mimi Slawoff, who wrote the book "Oldest Los Angeles." They discuss some of LA's oldest treasured spaces such as the oldest sanitarium and the oldest pharmacy in LA County.
foxla.com
Massive fire burns through at least 5 Boyle Heights buildings
LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles city firefighters with an assist from the L.A. County Fire Department knocked down a major emergency blaze that burned at least five businesses in a one-story row of commercial units in the Boyle Heights area Monday and left four firefighters injured. The fire started around...
foxla.com
Man appears to try to get into Watts home
Jojo Ramirez says she had just gotten home around when she heard someone trying to turn the knob of her door. Then she looked at her Ring camera.
foxla.com
California heat wave: Flex Alert extended through Labor Day
LOS ANGELES - The California Independent System Operator extended a statewide Flex Alert through Labor Day in an effort to conserve energy and prevent blackouts as a scorching heat wave continues through Southern California. The ISO — which manages the state's power grid — originally issued the Flex Alert back...
foxla.com
Riverside man arrested after pursuit, driving wrong way on freeway
FONTANA, Calif. - A man was arrested early Sunday morning after leading police on a chase through the Fontana area after he allegedly drove the wrong way on the freeway, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. Cesar Rojo, 29, of Riverside, was arrested after a short police chase...
foxla.com
Some beaches close as people try to stay cool over Labor Day Weekend
Many Californians flocked to the beach in an effort to stay cool during this heat wave. Some beaches in the Malibu area were closed over the weekend because some beaches reached capacity.
foxla.com
Bear enters home, swims in pool in Simi Valley
SIMI VALLEY, Calif. - A black bear is making himself comfortable in a Simi Valley neighborhood this Labor Day weekend. Police say a black bear was spotted swimming in a pool and rummaging through yards in a section of northeast Simi. "I just happened to look over the window and...
foxla.com
Man shot to death on Pacoima sidewalk; police searching for suspect
LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles police asked for the public's help to identify the person who fatally shot a 39-year-old man on a Pacoima sidewalk Sunday. Daniel Garcia of Pacoima was shot to death around 1 a.m. on a sidewalk in the 10300 block of Rincon Avenue. Responding officers found...
foxla.com
Suspect drags Riverside County deputy; chase ends in shooting: Sheriff
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. - A suspect was arrested in Jurupa Valley Saturday after allegedly dragging a Riverside County sheriff's deputy when he tried to drive away during a traffic stop, according to authorities. It happened Saturday just before 5:30 p.m. in the area near Dodd and 48th streets. Authorities said...
foxla.com
8-year-old boy hit by truck in Orange County taken off life support, parents say
An 8-year-old boy seriously injured when he was struck by a pickup truck while riding his bicycle in Coto de Caza has been taken off life support, his parents announced. Bradley Rofer was passing the crosswalk at Coto de Caza Drive at about 7:25 a.m. Thursday when he was struck by a 1999 Ford F-150 going eastbound on Oso Parkway and turning left onto Coto de Caza, according to Officer Rafael Reynoso of the California Highway Patrol.
foxla.com
Helicopter crashes in Mount Baldy; pilot hospitalized
A pilot was rushed to a hospital from a helicopter crash Sunday in Mount Baldy, authorities said. The condition of the pilot, the lone occupant inside the helicopter, was not immediately known, according to a Los Angeles County Fire Department dispatcher. Firefighters and paramedics were sent to Mount Baldy and...
