Saints trade fan favorite C.J. Gardner-Johnson to the Philadelphia Eagles.Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
After almost 4 decades, Andrea's Restaurant has a new ownerTina HowellJefferson Parish, LA
3-Year-Old New Orleans Girl Vanished In 1984. She Was Reported Missing In 2018The Vivid Faces of the VanishedNew Orleans, LA
Saints and Pelicans owner Gayle Benson purchases former Chris Owens nightclubTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
New Orleans famous Hubig's Pies finally on track for a returnTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
NOLA.com
These treasured New Orleans area sites might disappear. Landmarks Society raises alarm.
Earlier this year, preservationists with the Louisiana Landmarks Society were so alarmed by the deterioration of the 7th Ward jazz landmark Perseverance Hall that they added it to their 2022 list of the nine most endangered sites in the New Orleans area. The nine notorious sites were unveiled Tuesday at...
NOLA.com
Mikhail Gorbachev visited New Orleans after Hurricane Katrina in 2007: Read the coverage
This story was published in The Times-Picayune on Oct. 6, 2007. Gorbachev died Tuesday at 91. Mikhail Gorbachev drew loud cheers in New Orleans Friday when he promised to lead a local revolution if the Army Corps of Engineers doesn't keep its promise to improve levees by 2011. "We will...
NOLA.com
This weekend's DaBaby concert in New Orleans is canceled following low ticket sales
A concert by controversial rapper DaBaby scheduled for Friday (Sept. 2) at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans has been canceled. The concert's promoters say they are working on putting together a replacement show on a new date, possibly at a different venue, with a beefed-up talent roster that will "likely" still include DaBaby.
NOLA.com
From the Files of The Farmer
New Orleans Saints Head Coach Mike Ditka spun the wheel and pared his roster down to the legal limit Monday. In fact, the Saints are actually one below the 53-man limit, as they are hoping to sign another defensive lineman before the season starts. That lineman won't be Renaldo Turnbull,...
NOLA.com
Gulf Coast Bank buys Minnesota financial services company, expanding into lease-finance business
Gulf Coast Bank & Trust Company has bought another Minnesota financial services company, its second acquisition in the state in the last two years. The New Orleans-based bank said Monday that it has acquired all of the assets of KLC Financial, which is based in Minnetonka, a suburb of Minneapolis. The firm specializes in making loans for rental equipment, a type of lending known as lease finance. The purchase price was not disclosed.
NOLA.com
Ex-NOPD chief Warren Riley and Mayor LaToya Cantrell settle lawsuit over yanked job offer
New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s administration has settled a lawsuit from Warren Riley, the controversial post-Hurricane Katrina police chief who alleged that she wrongfully yanked a job offer to him in 2018. A little more than three weeks before the case was set to go to trial, U.S. District...
NOLA.com
New museum, meeting place celebrate influential New Orleans artist John T. Scott
The late John T. Scott was probably the most influential New Orleans artist of the 20th century. His monumental abstract sculptures can still be found across the cityscape, and the generations of artists he taught, in his 42 years as a Xavier University professor, are carrying his legacy forward. Scott’s...
NOLA.com
Mayor LaToya Cantrell charged more than $29K in flight upgrades, despite strict rules against them
Since January 2021, Mayor LaToya Cantrell has spent roughly $29,000 extra on airfare so she can fly business or first class instead of coach, despite a city policy that forbids employees from doing so, records show. The city’s longstanding travel policy directs employees to pay the difference in price when...
NOLA.com
A Fya in Her Voice
This story was produced in conjunction with JRNOLA, a New Orleans nonprofit which works with high school students interested in becoming journalists and writers. With a voice filled with soul and laced with a twist of bounce, New Orleans native Anjelika “Jelly” Joseph literally sounds like the city she loves.
NOLA.com
Blue Oak BBQ, Frenchmen Street bar Rambler combine to buy Avenue Pub; see what’s next
The news that the New Orleans bar the Avenue Pub was up for sale stirred wide ranging interest. After all, it was the 24-hour dive bar that became a craft beer mecca and introduced many to the finer side of beer connoisseurship as interest in it was exploding. Now, a...
NOLA.com
Mary Zervigon, tireless civic activist and fixture at City Hall for decades, dies at 83
Mary Keller Zervigon, who held posts in two mayoral administrations, worked in a multitude of volunteer activities and reared five children as a divorced mother, died Saturday at her New Orleans home of complications of epilepsy, her son Luis Zervigon said. She was 83. “She did so much good work...
NOLA.com
Wet Leg, Kehlani, Westbank Heritage Festival and more New Orleans events coming up Aug. 30-Sept. 5
Looking for more to do this week? Check out the latest on Gambit's calendar at calendar.gambitweekly.com. British indie pop band Wet Leg made a big splash in the U.K. with the release of bouncy and playful debut single “Chaise Longue” and “Wet Dream.” The band released a self-titled album in the spring and is currently on tour in the U.S. At 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 1, at Tipitina's. Find information at tipitinas.com.
NOLA.com
Quin Hillyer: How to start turning New Orleans' criminal tide
The Crescent City needs a dragnet. It also needs to relearn the combined wisdom of two conservative New Orleanians. And it really, really needs public officials who do their damn jobs. The subject, of course, is crime. No need to overwhelm you with statistics when the situation is so bad...
NOLA.com
Awarding of purse bid means Regis Prograis likely won't fight for title in New Orleans
Upstart MarvNation won a purse bid Tuesday to promote Regis Prograis’ WBC super lightweight title match against Jose Zepeda, apparently denying Prograis the chance to win a second world championship in his hometown of New Orleans. MarvNation president Marvin Rodriguez — whose Los Angeles-based firm’s bid of $2.4 million...
NOLA.com
Southern Decadence celebrates its 50th anniversary on Labor Day weekend with a parade, parties and more
After two years without Southern Decadence, Grand Marshals Rikki Redd and Danny Girl are looking forward to the return of its parade, which starts at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 4, in front of the Golden Lantern bar on Royal Street at the edge of the French Quarter. “Decadence is definitely...
NOLA.com
A splash of vibrant color can wake up drab decor. Here are 5 easy ways to dive in without breaking the bank
You don't have to have a designer's eye to start adding color. Use these pieces as easy inspiration to start experimenting. If you want to breathe new life into a piece of drab furniture, Chalk Paint offers an easy way to give it a fresh look without sanding or priming. Chalk Paint creator Annie Sloan will be in town to host The Big Paint Weekend on Sept. 17-18 at New Orleans Culinary & Hospitality Institute. For more information, visit anniesloan.com/us/about/events.
NOLA.com
Louisiana set to expand medical marijuana business, allow for new pharmacies
Louisiana’s insular medical marijuana industry — which is seeing a flood of new customers and a spike in sales this year after smokable flower became legal — is set to expand further. Earlier this month, the state Pharmacy Board notified seven of the nine legal marijuana pharmacies...
NOLA.com
Ian McNulty: Big changes for two Italian restaurants show the heart of local hospitality
Andrea’s Restaurant and Adolfo’s Restaurant both serve Italian food. After that, it seems there are only differences, at least on the surface. Yet there is more, and it runs deep, as recent news of profound changes at each has revealed. It starts with the roles that each of...
NOLA.com
In one New Orleans family, two life sentences. Here's how the system got both wrong.
Earline Brooks Colbert made the humdrum 2½-hour drive from New Orleans to the Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola once a month, every month, for more than 45 years. At first, Brooks Colbert journeyed to see her brother, Elvis Brooks, who was convicted of first-degree murder and armed robbery after a deadly 1977 melee.
NOLA.com
New Orleans teen slain two days after her 17th birthday
A 17-year-old girl was shot dead outside of a party following a New Orleans high school football jamboree Saturday about 11:30 p.m., according to the New Orleans Police Department and posts circulating on social media. Family members identified the girl Sunday as Haven Lodge, who had just turned 17 on...
