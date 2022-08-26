Gulf Coast Bank & Trust Company has bought another Minnesota financial services company, its second acquisition in the state in the last two years. The New Orleans-based bank said Monday that it has acquired all of the assets of KLC Financial, which is based in Minnetonka, a suburb of Minneapolis. The firm specializes in making loans for rental equipment, a type of lending known as lease finance. The purchase price was not disclosed.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO