From the Files of The Farmer

New Orleans Saints Head Coach Mike Ditka spun the wheel and pared his roster down to the legal limit Monday. In fact, the Saints are actually one below the 53-man limit, as they are hoping to sign another defensive lineman before the season starts. That lineman won't be Renaldo Turnbull,...
NOLA.com

Gulf Coast Bank buys Minnesota financial services company, expanding into lease-finance business

Gulf Coast Bank & Trust Company has bought another Minnesota financial services company, its second acquisition in the state in the last two years. The New Orleans-based bank said Monday that it has acquired all of the assets of KLC Financial, which is based in Minnetonka, a suburb of Minneapolis. The firm specializes in making loans for rental equipment, a type of lending known as lease finance. The purchase price was not disclosed.
NOLA.com

A Fya in Her Voice

This story was produced in conjunction with JRNOLA, a New Orleans nonprofit which works with high school students interested in becoming journalists and writers. With a voice filled with soul and laced with a twist of bounce, New Orleans native Anjelika “Jelly” Joseph literally sounds like the city she loves.
NOLA.com

Wet Leg, Kehlani, Westbank Heritage Festival and more New Orleans events coming up Aug. 30-Sept. 5

Looking for more to do this week? Check out the latest on Gambit's calendar at calendar.gambitweekly.com. British indie pop band Wet Leg made a big splash in the U.K. with the release of bouncy and playful debut single “Chaise Longue” and “Wet Dream.” The band released a self-titled album in the spring and is currently on tour in the U.S. At 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 1, at Tipitina's. Find information at tipitinas.com.
NOLA.com

Quin Hillyer: How to start turning New Orleans' criminal tide

The Crescent City needs a dragnet. It also needs to relearn the combined wisdom of two conservative New Orleanians. And it really, really needs public officials who do their damn jobs. The subject, of course, is crime. No need to overwhelm you with statistics when the situation is so bad...
NOLA.com

A splash of vibrant color can wake up drab decor. Here are 5 easy ways to dive in without breaking the bank

You don't have to have a designer's eye to start adding color. Use these pieces as easy inspiration to start experimenting. If you want to breathe new life into a piece of drab furniture, Chalk Paint offers an easy way to give it a fresh look without sanding or priming. Chalk Paint creator Annie Sloan will be in town to host The Big Paint Weekend on Sept. 17-18 at New Orleans Culinary & Hospitality Institute. For more information, visit anniesloan.com/us/about/events.
NOLA.com

New Orleans teen slain two days after her 17th birthday

A 17-year-old girl was shot dead outside of a party following a New Orleans high school football jamboree Saturday about 11:30 p.m., according to the New Orleans Police Department and posts circulating on social media. Family members identified the girl Sunday as Haven Lodge, who had just turned 17 on...
