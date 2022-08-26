ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

'Gilmore Girls' star Scott Patterson says he felt objectified and like a 'meat stick' during a 'disturbing' scene on the show

By Keyaira Boone
Insider
Insider
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BlNKg_0hVhpiQd00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tALtV_0hVhpiQd00
Luke Danes had to spend an afternoon listening to his friends discuss his butt in an episode of "Gilmore Girls."

Photo by J. Merritt/FilmMagic

  • Scott Patterson said he felt objectified during a "Gilmore Girls" episode on his podcast.
  • His character's butt became the subject of a series of jokes in season three's episode 19 (2003).
  • Patterson revealed the comments about his body continued off-camera as well.

Scott Patterson said he felt objectified during the "Gilmore Girls" episode "Keg! Max!" on his podcast "I Am All In with Scott Patterson."

"Objectifying somebody's body part — that was disturbing," Patterson told co-hosts Amy Sugarman and Danielle Romo about the scene (starting around the 40:30-minute mark of the podcast).

Patterson played diner owner Luke Danes in the series. In 2003, during season three, episode 19, characters Lorelai Gilmore ( Lauren Graham ) and Sookie St. James ( Melissa McCarthy ) discuss his character's backside at length after Sookie accidentally grazes it. The scene begins with an extended shot of Patterson at the 8:20-minute mark in the show.

"I realized it wasn't OK, and it didn't make me feel comfortable at all. It made me feel really embarrassed, actually," Patterson said.

His character protests their comments, saying they are "in bad taste." Patterson in real life said he was also upset about the dialogue.

"It's infuriating because you're being treated like an object. And it's disturbing and it's disgusting and I had to endure that through that entire scene and many takes," he said. "It was all about the butt, the butt, the butt, the butt."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42rWtF_0hVhpiQd00
Scott Patterson played Luke Danes on "Gilmore Girls" for seven seasons and in four movies.

Warner Bros

Patterson said the comments about his backside did not pause when the cameras stopped rolling.

"When we weren't filming, we were sitting down — people were still talking about the butt, the butt, the butt," he added.

He saw the scene as reflective of the series creator's ideas about his role. "Gilmore Girls" was created by Amy Sherman-Palladino, and both she and her husband and collaborator Dan Palladino co-wrote the episode.

"This is how the creator of that show sees that character that you can humiliate him and take away his dignity that entire scene and that's OK and that wasn't OK with me," said Patterson.

He said he also felt uncomfortable during rehearsals and at the table read where the scene was read in front of the crew, cast, and network executives.

"Just because it was 2003 didn't mean it was OK," he said. "It's never OK. And I didn't feel comfortable doing it and it pissed me off. I never said anything, so I was angry at myself for never saying anything. But, you know, I had this job and I didn't want to make waves and all that."

Patterson said he felt "incredibly small" and like "some kind of meat stick."

He told his cohosts he was relieved when the experience was through.

"I couldn't wait for that day to be over," he concluded.

Listen to the full episode below.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 3

FamilyFarmLife
3d ago

Oh the irony. Every woman I know has felt this same way but we're told "it's just how men are, get over it." Interesting how it's a big deal when men feel this way.

Reply
2
Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Patterson
Person
Lauren Graham
Person
Melissa Mccarthy
survivornet.com

Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer

Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
CELEBRITIES
Fox News

Is Sandra Bullock in a relationship? A look at the actresses' popular partners and blockbuster movies

Sandra Bullock is currently in a relationship with photographer Bryan Randall, who she has been dating since 2015. Bullock has been in quite a few relationships over the years before meeting Randall. She was married to Jesse James from 2005 until 2010. Before James, Bullock dated Don Padilla, Matthew McConaughey and Ryan Gosling. She also was linked to Troy Aikman in 1995 and then again in 2014. She was also linked to Captain America himself, Chris Evans in 2014.
NFL
Page Six

Christina Ricci says Johnny Depp ‘explained homosexuality’ to her as a child

Christina Ricci learned what being gay meant over a phone call with none other than Johnny Depp when she was nine years old. “The Addams Family” star opened up about discovering “what homosexuality was” while filming 1990’s “Mermaids” alongside Cher and Depp’s then-girlfriend, Winona Ryder. Appearing on SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live on Thursday, Ricci revealed her unlikely conversation with the “Pirates of the Caribbean” star. “Johnny [Depp] is actually the person who explained to me what homosexuality was when I was nine,” she explained. Ricci said her curiosity sparked after witnessing a homophobic incident on the set of her “first movie.” “There was something going...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

LOOK: Clint Eastwood’s Daughter Stuns in Rare Selfie

On Friday (August 19th), Clint Eastwood’s daughter Francesca took to her Instagram account to share a rare and absolutely stunning selfie. “What r u streaming,” the younger Eastwood declared in the post’s caption. The post features Clint Eastwood’s daughter as she poses for the snapshot. Eastwood...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Gilmore Girls#Warner Bros#Objectified
Outsider.com

Ron Howard’s Daughter, Bryce Dallas Howard, Says She Made ‘So Much Less’ Than Chris Pratt in the ‘Jurassic World’ Series

Once helmed by famed director Steven Spielberg, the Jurassic Park franchise received a revival thanks to Jurassic World releasing in 2015. Starring both Bryce Dallas Howard and Chris Pratt, the film gained praise for expanding on the original idea. It didn’t hurt that there were more than a few easter eggs hinting at the original movie. But while both Pratt and Howard acted in the movie, helping it gross almost $2 billion, apparently their compensation was drastically different. Although they starred in all three films of the Jurassic World trilogy, Howard revealed she received $2 million less than her co-star Chris Pratt who made $10 million.
MOVIES
DoYouRemember?

The Most Hated Character In ‘The Golden Girls’

The Golden Girls is an American TV sitcom that was created by Susan Harris, having seven seasons in all, and aired from September 14, 1985, to May 9, 1992. The show centers on four older women, Dorothy Zbornak, Rose Nylund, Blanche Devereaux, and Sophia Petrillo, who live in the same house in Miami, Florida.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Celebrities
TVOvermind

Tom Cruise to Marry Again Following Highly Publicized Divorce from Katie Holmes?

The internet loves to speculate, and one thing it loves to focus on is Tom Cruise. Is Tom Cruise to marry again in the near future? Despite many inaccurate online reports that Tom Cruise is set to marry Hayley Atwell, his long-term girlfriend, the rumors are simply rumors. However, it’s not uncommon to see headlines such as “Tom Cruise to Marry,” because he has an active dating life and has since he began his career in Hollywood in the middle of the 1980s. He’s a tabloid golden child, but he seems to have no plans to marry again following his divorce from Katie Holmes. That also begs the question, what happened to his previous marriages?
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Sylvester Stallone’s children: Meet his five sons and daughters

The world ain’t all sunshine and rainbows. That’s what Sylvester Stallone learned when his wife of 25 years, Jennifer Flavin, filed for divorce from the actor in August 2022. The estranged pair share three daughters: Sophia, Sistine and Scarlet. He also shares two sons — Sage and Seargeoh — with first wife Sasha Czack, to whom he was married from 1974 to 1985. The “Rocky” actor was also married to Brigitte Nielsen from 1985 to 1987, though they don’t share any children. Here is a look at all five of Stallone’s grown kids. Sage Moonblood Stallone Stallone and Czack welcomed their first child, son Sage, on...
CELEBRITIES
Insider

Insider

565K+
Followers
33K+
Post
302M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy