WMUR.com
Boy burned when sunscreen bottle tossed in campfire explodes, officials say
BARNSTEAD, N.H. — A boy who was seriously burned Monday afternoon in Barnstead was injured when a bottle of sunscreen tossed into a campfire exploded, fire officials said. The boy was taken to the burn center at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston with burns on his face and hand.
WMUR.com
Project brings safe, reliable water to 5 towns in New Hampshire
PLAISTOW, N.H. — A project that was just a dream 50 years ago has become a reality in Plaistow, which will now have a reliable source of drinking water. Plaistow is one of five towns that will now get water from Manchester Water Works. State and local officials celebrated the completion of Phase 1 of the project Tuesday.
WMUR.com
Vermont man accused of setting fire to building in Lebanon
LEBANON, N.H. — A Vermont man is awaiting extradition to New Hampshire after he was accused of setting a maintenance building on fire in Lebanon. Lebanon police said crews were called Sunday morning to 5 Meadowbrook Village and found heavy fire coming from a maintenance building. The fire was extinguished, and no one was injured.
WMUR.com
New Hampshire man accused of stealing emergency vehicle in New York
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A Hudson, New Hampshire, man is facing several charges after he allegedly stole an emergency vehicle in New York. The Suffolk County Police Department said Jamie Brayton was involved in a crash Saturday on the Long Island Expressway. When first responders arrived, Brayton allegedly stole a...
WMUR.com
Derry man killed 42 years ago while working at Salem hotel; case still unsolved
SALEM, N.H. — It's been 42 years since a Derry man was killed while working at a Salem hotel and the case is still unsolved. Investigators said Henry Travers Jr., was working as a night clerk at the Fireside Motel on Route 28 which is now the side of the Home Depot.
WMUR.com
Rock climber rescued after fall in Franconia
FRANCONIA, N.H. — New Hampshire Fish and Game officials said a man from Plymouth suffered serious injuries when he fell from the Echo Crags in Franconia Monday night. Officials said they received a 911 call at about 7:50 p.m. about a climber who had fallen. They said Jared Cullen, 22, was climbing with three friends when he fell. Rescuers had to hike up to the base of Echo Crags to get to Cullen. He was carried down in a litter to a waiting ambulance. Cullen was taken to Littleton Regional Hospital for treatment, officials said.
WMUR.com
5 additional arrests made in connection to University of New Hampshire hazing investigation
DURHAM, N.H. — Five more students are facing charges in connection to a hazing investigation at a University of New Hampshire fraternity, Durham police said. >> 46 members of University of New Hampshire fraternity face hazing charges. Their ages range from 19 to 21. Exact details on what members...
WCAX
Vermont man arrested in New Hampshire arson, burglary
WEST LEBANON, N.H. (WCAX) - A Vermont man faces arson and burglary charges in New Hampshire after authorities say he broke into Lou’s Restaurant and Bakery in downtown Hanover and intentionally set a building at an apartment complex on fire. Police say Michah Bouton, 37, of Hartford, Vermont, purposely...
vermontbiz.com
Thousands expected as Bennington transforms into Garlic Town, USA Labor Day weekend
Photos Courtesy of Southwestern Vermont Chamber & Lorianna Weathers Photography. Vermont Business Magazine On Saturday, September 3rd Bennington, Vermont will once again transform into “Garlic Town, USA” in celebration of all things garlic and agriculture! Garlic Town, USA, formerly known as the award-winning Southern Vermont Garlic & Herb Festival and produced by the Southwestern Vermont Chamber of Commerce, announced that the downtown festival would return to Bennington on Labor Day Weekend this year.
WMUR.com
New Hampshire residents love seeing gas prices drop after record average high
MANCHESTER, N.H. — As of Aug. 25, the average gas price in the Granite State dropped below $4. Back in June, New Hampshire hit a record average high of $4.99, so what people are seeing now is a sigh of relief. The most expensive gas average came on June...
mynbc5.com
Community rallies together following barn collapse in Rutland County
CLARENDON, Vt. — Members of the community are rallying together after a devastating storm killed two-dozen animals on a dairy farm in Clarendon, Vermont. Fern Hill Farm was established in 1972. The farm sits on the Clarendon/Wallingford line in Vermont. “It’s God’s country, it’s home,” says one of the...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Kenyan cyclist dies in crash during gravel race in Vermont
WEST WINDSOR, Vt. (AP) — Kenyan cyclist Sule Kangangi died in a crash Saturday while competing in a gravel race in Vermont. Kangangi was riding at a high speed in the Vermont Overland race when he crashed. “Sule is our captain, friend, brother. He is also a father, husband...
WMUR.com
Manchester police seek man in connection with hit-and-run in Draft Kings parking lot
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Police in Manchester said Tuesday they are looking for an unidentified man in connection with a hit-and-run. Manchester police said the crash happened earlier this month in the parking lot of Draft Kings on South Willow Street. Police released an image from a surveillance video showing...
PhillyBite
Best Hot Dog Spots in New Hampshire
NEW HAMPSHIRE - New Hampshire is a hot dog lover's paradise. The state boasts several hot dog sanctuaries. Check out Puppy Love Hot Dogs in Concord, Dog Daze in Walpole, and Pat's World Famous in Hampton Beach. Puppy Love Hot Dogs in Concord. Puppy Love Hot Dogs is a Concord...
WMUR.com
Boy with burns on face, arms flown to Boston for treatment, Barnstead officials say
BARNSTEAD, N.H. — A boy was flown to Boston for burns on his face and arms, according to the Barnstead fire chief. First responders received the call around 2:45 p.m. Monday and they decided the child needed to go to the burn center at Massachusetts General Hospital. The Barnstead...
mynbc5.com
Several cows killed after storm destroys barn on Rutland County farm
CLARENDON, Vt. — Community members helped to pick up the pieces at a Rutland County farm on Saturday after it was damaged during Friday night's storm. Chris Garrow Billings sent NBC5 News photos from the Bromley Farm, after spending the day with community members cleaning up. Billings said the...
WMUR.com
Maryland governor urges Republicans to stay focused on issues, not on past
MANCHESTER, N.H. — During a visit to New Hampshire on Tuesday, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan said Republicans can sweep this year's midterm elections if they stay focused on the right issues. The Maryland governor was at McIntyre Ski Area in Manchester on Tuesday for a fundraiser to help New...
WMUR.com
Worker seriously injured after falling 10 feet at Greenfield construction site
GREENFIELD, N.H. — A worker at a construction site in Greenfield is recovering from serious injuries after falling more than 10 feet. The accident happened Saturday on East Road. Officials said the worker was transported by helicopter to a local hospital. The cause of the fall is still under...
WCAX
Mass. man faces 15 counts of torturing sheep in Vermont
POWNAL, Vt. (WCAX) - A Massachusetts man is facing 15 counts of torturing sheep in Vermont after several animals were found dead at a solar field in Pownal. According to the Bennington Banner, Benjamin Cumbie, 50, of Boxborough, Massachusetts, is accused of leaving his sheep for over two months without water.
WMUR.com
2 people jump from second floor building during fire in Concord, officials say
CONCORD, N.H. — Two people jumped from a second-floor window during a fire early Saturday morning in Concord, officials said. The Concord Fire Department said shortly after midnight, they responded to 54 Rumford St. for a report of a building fire. The two people jumped before they arrived and when they arrived at the scene, they found heavy fire on the back of the building.
