Where To Go Apple Picking in Westchester, NY and the Hudson Valley This Fall
It’s that time of year where we are now welcoming all fun things fall, pumpkin spice, sweater weather and apples. And what’s the next question you ask? Where is there to go apple picking in the area? Well, there are plenty of places to go apple picking in the Hudson Valley to get the full fall experience that isn’t only apple picking but pumpkin picking, apple cider doughnuts and hay rides. If you love that kind of autumnal activity, here are a few of my personal favorite apple orchards to visit.
4 Popular Hudson Valley Locations That Always Have Someone Asking for Money
Have you noticed people asking for money at these locations?. Last weekend I spent a lot of driving time in the Fishkill, Beacon, and Newburgh areas and was asked at least four times for money by four different people at four different intersections. Honestly, I don't remember this ever happening before, once maybe, but never four times in one day.
Has a Popular Hudson Valley Wedding Venue Been Sold for $2+ Million?
Looks like one Hudson Valley wedding venue has hosted its last wedding. The Hudson Valley is full of some amazing venues to say "I do" at, we have not only great scenery as a wedding backdrop but we are lucky to have a ton of choices when it comes to picking the perfect location. Down below we have some of our favorite places to get married at this time of year, but before you scroll down, it looks like one of those places has reportedly been sold.
New York Gun Owners May Be Visited by Law Enforcement
Some gun owners or friends of gun owners in New York may be getting a knock on their door from local law enforcement for an interview about purchasing a firearm. Will giving them a copy of the Constitution be enough?. Gun laws in New York changed on September 1. With...
Huge Car Show in Poughkeepsie to Benefit Local Veterans
If there is one group of people that deserve our respect and gratitude, I think we can all agree that group is our veterans. Men and women who have put their lives on the line to make sure that our lives are better. In my opinion, veterans deserve way more...
Useful: Who Actually Uses a Small Regional Airport In Wappingers, New York?
Did you know that there is a small regional airport in the Hudson Valley? It is located in Wappingers Falls, New York. Ok, but who uses it? Is it for certain people? Do you have to pay a fee?. So what happens at this airport? Is it available to everyone...
5 Hudson Valley Beaches to Visit Before Summer Ends
With summer sadly coming to a close, here are some area beaches to visit one last time. Who doesn't love the beach in the summertime? Many might not realize it, but even though we are surrounded by the Hudson River, and not an ocean here in the Hudson Valley, there are still plenty of great beaches throughout the area.
New York State Makes This Big Change in How You Can Hunt Turkeys
Have you already started to make plans for New York State Turkey Season? The Fall 2022 season begins on either October 1, October 15, or November 1, depending on where you are located in New York. Are you up-to-date on the changes that have been implemented for the 2022 season?
These 4 Hudson Valley Prisons Have a Puppies Behind Bars Program
Have you ever found yourself scrolling channels on the weekend and stumbled across the show "Pitbulls and Parolees?" In that TV show, there are former prisoners that are out on parole, and the show cornicles the work that the parolees do with the dogs. Would it be great to have...
Winter Prediction Is Looking Pretty Brutal For New York State
If you were hoping for a mild winter this year in New York State, the chances for that are not looking good. The Old Farmer's Almanac released its predictions for winter 2022-2023. The Almanac says that there will be two winters in the United States. One part of the country will be mild, the other will experience bone-chilling cold.
Massive Farmers and Makers Market Coming to the Walkway
One of the many things that I love about the Hudson Valley is the fact that you can “buy local”. We have so many farmers and makers right here in the Hudson Valley. Whiskey makers, beer makers, candle and soap makers, chefs, artists and more. And they’ve all got something to share. Wouldn’t it be great if we could gather all of those local farmers and makers together for a couple of days so we could check it all out at once?
Popular Chicken Restaurant Planning Move to Village of Wappingers
A wildly popular chicken restaurant chain has its eyes set on an empty storefront in the Village of Wappingers Falls. The Village of Wappingers continues to attract new businesses to Main Street. Two years ago the New York staple, Patsy's Pizzeria, chose the Village of Wappingers as its first outpost beyond the New York City area. After that, Norma's, one of Brooklyn's favorite bakery cafes, opened up their second location in the former Graceland Tattoo storefront. With the addition of Coupe champagne bar and the new construction taking place next to the Ground Hog, the Village of Wappingers appears to be on the move.
What Events are Happening In September Hudson Valley New York
The calendar has flipped and we are also flipping seasons in September. The fall fun is rolling into the Hudson Valley at full steam. Before you know it our calendars will be full of all things chilly and pumpkin spice. I decided to get the ball rolling by finding a...
Which Fairgrounds is Rated the Best in the Mid-Huson Valley?
This weekend, I met up with my girlfriend and a couple of her friends at the Dutchess County Fair. It was my girlfriend's first time at the Dutchess County Fair. She was not much of a fair person growing up, so the fair experience is something still relatively new to her.
$2M NY Lottery Ticket Sold At Store In Newburgh
A New York Lottery ticket worth $2 million was sold at a store in the Hudson Valley. The second-prize Mega Millions ticket was purchased in Orange County at Smokes 4 Less in Newburgh, located at 59 N. Plank Rd., the NY Lottery announced Saturday morning, Sept. 3. There were no...
8 Top Rated Local Ice Cream Shops in Dutchess County, NY
Labor Day is the unofficial start of fall. Most people are phasing out of summer habits like going to the beach and grilling up food because they're gearing up for apple orchards and pumpkin spice. That's fine but there are still several days left of summer and there's no tastier way too cool off on a hot day than with some ice cream.
Hudson Valley City Ranked One of 2022’s Best Real-Estate Markets
I'm never getting my own place, am I? Majority of my friends and I are still living at home. Mind you, we did graduate in the pandemic, and many of us lost our jobs and apartments during that time, so that doesn't help. The way that the housing market is right now, it is not in the favor of some post-graduate mid-twenty year olds. We are currently in a selling market right now. According to FreddieMac, mortgage rates have nearly doubled in the past year and according to Zillow, home values having risen nearly 21% on average. My dad is a real estate appraiser, so he has been seeing a lot of work come through currently. So, if I can't move out right now, at least he is profiting off of this.
‘Climate Change’ Blamed For Fires Burning Across Hudson Valley
"Climate change" is to blame for a number of fires that are burning across the Hudson Valley. That's according to New York's top lawmaker. On Thursday, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul provided an update on the coordinated effort to contain the Napanoch Point wildland fire burning in Minnewaska State Park Preserve.
Is New York One of America’s Hardest Working States?
Americans put in a lot of work hours every year. In fact, the World Economic Fund says that we average 1,791 hours of work per year. But if you want to look at where the hardest Americans live, you have to factor in a lot of data. WalletHub has put together a study on America's hardest working states, and New York's rank may surprise some.
