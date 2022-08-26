ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dutchess County, NY

Girl Eats Westchester

Where To Go Apple Picking in Westchester, NY and the Hudson Valley This Fall

It’s that time of year where we are now welcoming all fun things fall, pumpkin spice, sweater weather and apples. And what’s the next question you ask? Where is there to go apple picking in the area? Well, there are plenty of places to go apple picking in the Hudson Valley to get the full fall experience that isn’t only apple picking but pumpkin picking, apple cider doughnuts and hay rides. If you love that kind of autumnal activity, here are a few of my personal favorite apple orchards to visit.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
101.5 WPDH

Has a Popular Hudson Valley Wedding Venue Been Sold for $2+ Million?

Looks like one Hudson Valley wedding venue has hosted its last wedding. The Hudson Valley is full of some amazing venues to say "I do" at, we have not only great scenery as a wedding backdrop but we are lucky to have a ton of choices when it comes to picking the perfect location. Down below we have some of our favorite places to get married at this time of year, but before you scroll down, it looks like one of those places has reportedly been sold.
BLOOMINGBURG, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

5 Hudson Valley Beaches to Visit Before Summer Ends

With summer sadly coming to a close, here are some area beaches to visit one last time. Who doesn't love the beach in the summertime? Many might not realize it, but even though we are surrounded by the Hudson River, and not an ocean here in the Hudson Valley, there are still plenty of great beaches throughout the area.
TRAVEL
Power 93.7 WBLK

Winter Prediction Is Looking Pretty Brutal For New York State

If you were hoping for a mild winter this year in New York State, the chances for that are not looking good. The Old Farmer's Almanac released its predictions for winter 2022-2023. The Almanac says that there will be two winters in the United States. One part of the country will be mild, the other will experience bone-chilling cold.
ENVIRONMENT
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Massive Farmers and Makers Market Coming to the Walkway

One of the many things that I love about the Hudson Valley is the fact that you can “buy local”. We have so many farmers and makers right here in the Hudson Valley. Whiskey makers, beer makers, candle and soap makers, chefs, artists and more. And they’ve all got something to share. Wouldn’t it be great if we could gather all of those local farmers and makers together for a couple of days so we could check it all out at once?
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Popular Chicken Restaurant Planning Move to Village of Wappingers

A wildly popular chicken restaurant chain has its eyes set on an empty storefront in the Village of Wappingers Falls. The Village of Wappingers continues to attract new businesses to Main Street. Two years ago the New York staple, Patsy's Pizzeria, chose the Village of Wappingers as its first outpost beyond the New York City area. After that, Norma's, one of Brooklyn's favorite bakery cafes, opened up their second location in the former Graceland Tattoo storefront. With the addition of Coupe champagne bar and the new construction taking place next to the Ground Hog, the Village of Wappingers appears to be on the move.
WAPPINGERS FALLS, NY
Daily Voice

$2M NY Lottery Ticket Sold At Store In Newburgh

A New York Lottery ticket worth $2 million was sold at a store in the Hudson Valley. The second-prize Mega Millions ticket was purchased in Orange County at Smokes 4 Less in Newburgh, located at 59 N. Plank Rd., the NY Lottery announced Saturday morning, Sept. 3. There were no...
NEWBURGH, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Hudson Valley City Ranked One of 2022’s Best Real-Estate Markets

I'm never getting my own place, am I? Majority of my friends and I are still living at home. Mind you, we did graduate in the pandemic, and many of us lost our jobs and apartments during that time, so that doesn't help. The way that the housing market is right now, it is not in the favor of some post-graduate mid-twenty year olds. We are currently in a selling market right now. According to FreddieMac, mortgage rates have nearly doubled in the past year and according to Zillow, home values having risen nearly 21% on average. My dad is a real estate appraiser, so he has been seeing a lot of work come through currently. So, if I can't move out right now, at least he is profiting off of this.
YONKERS, NY
Poughkeepsie, NY
ABOUT

97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf plays the best new country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

