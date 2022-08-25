Read full article on original website
Related
28 Fugitives are Still at Large in Texas Including 1 from East Texas
Being on the run from police does not seem like fun to me. Constantly ducking every time you hear a siren. Wondering if that acquaintance who's hiding you will turn you in for the reward money. Not being able to get out and enjoy some time with friends in a public setting. Yeah, I would not want any of that. I'm not saying that's what these 28 individuals are having to do but they are having to hide from Texas law enforcement so they don't go to, or back to, jail.
Tyler Police: Pedestrian dies after train severs leg near downtown Tyler
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A man is dead after being hit by a train Monday morning at 9:04 in Tyler, officials reported. Officials reported that the pedestrian was lying on the track when struck near N. Bonner Avenue and W. Locust Street. One leg was severed but the pedestrian was still alive when emergency crews […]
Man injured in Troup was planning mass shooting, police say
UPDATE- A man suffered non-life-threatening injuries during an officer-involved shooting on Wednesday. Troup police said said they received a “credible report” that a man with mental health issues was planning a mass shooting at a local business. Law enforcement tried to call the man around 1:20 p.m., but he did not respond so officers went […]
KLTV
Troup police say suspect shot after mass shooting threat
TROUP, Texas (KLTV) - On Wednesday, a shot was fired by police in an incident on South Railroad Street, leaving one man injured. Now, more information about what happened has been released. Officials with Troup Police Department say they received a credible report of a suspect with documented mental health...
Comments / 0