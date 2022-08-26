Read full article on original website
Montgomery County Deputies arrest Pottawattamie County Man wanted in Adams County
(Red Oak) Montgomery County Deputies arrested a Council Bluffs man early Sunday morning on two Adams County Warrants. Authorities arrested 35-year-old Jessie Bruce Fitzwater on two Adams County warrants for Failure to Appear on charges of Possession of Methamphetamine and OWI. Deputies transported Fitzwater to the Adams County Jail. In...
Red Oak man booked on pair of charges
(Red Oak) -- A Red Oak man is in custody following his Sunday evening arrest. The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office says Clyde Everette Zeigler was arrested shortly after 8:50 p.m. after deputies attempted to stop a white Nissan Altima at the intersection of 110th Street and C Avenue. Authorities say the vehicle began eluding deputies and continued eastbound before stopping near H Avenue and 110th Street.
Clarinda man booked on Mills County drug charges
(Glenwood) -- A suspect faces drug charges in Mills County. The Mills County Sheriff's Office says 23-year-old Cole Joseph Nothwehr of Clarinda was arrested Monday for possession of a controlled substance and two counts of unlawful possession of prescription drugs. The suspect was arrested on Highway 34 shortly before 5:30 p.m.
Page County park disturbance leads to arrest
(Clarinda) -- A Missouri man faces charges following an incident in Page County Monday morning. Page County Sheriff Lyle Palmer says 37-year-old David Duane James of Albany was arrested for disorderly conduct. The arrest took place after sheriff's deputies and Clarinda Police officers were dispatched to Nodaway Valley Park for an alleged disturbance.
Red Oak Man Arrested for Public Intoxication
(Red Oak) This morning around 3 am Officers with the Red Oak Police Department arrested 21 year old Jacob Christopher Cashatt of Red Oak for public intoxication in the 800 block of east Coolbaugh Streets. Cashatt was transported to the Montgomery County Jail and was held on $300 bond.
Sidney woman booked on several charges
(Sidney) -- A Sidney woman faces a bevy of charges following her arrest last Tuesday. The Fremont County Sheriff's Office says 37-year-old Danielle Casey was arrested after deputies were called to the 200 block of Park Street in Hamburg around 10:35 p.m. for a report of a burglary in progress. Authorities say the caller advised the female suspect -- later identified as Casey -- fled the residence and left her eight-year-old child at the scene. Upon arrival, the Sheriff's Office says Casey returned to the scene and allege she had entered three buildings left unoccupied due to natural disaster and attempted to steal items. Authorities say Casey was also found in possession of both methamphetamine and marijuana, and had the eight-year-old child in her care during the crimes.
Police investigating 'suspicious death' in Council Bluffs
(Council Bluffs) -- Law enforcement are investigating a suspicious death after a body was discovered on the Missouri River near Council Bluffs. The Council Bluffs Police Department says the Pottawattamie County Communications Center received a call from an individual traveling by boat northbound on the Missouri River stating he had observed a dead body floating in the river. After the Council Bluffs Police and Fire Departments arrived in the area and recovered the body, Council Bluffs Forensics, through the use of fingerprints, identified the individual as 30-year-old Anthony Anderson of Council Bluffs.
Shenandoah man arrested on felony charge
(Shenandoah) – A Shenandoah man faces charges following an alleged assault Sunday morning. The Shenandoah Police Department says officers were called to the Shenandoah Medical Center Emergency Room around 12:45 a.m. for a male that had been assaulted. Following an investigation, authorities arrested 30-year-old Daniel Dean Archer for willful injury – a Class C Felony – and possession of a controlled substance.
WOWT
Police investigating after body of Council Bluffs man found in Missouri River
Omaha police released two videos of two suspects stealing many guns at Frontier Justice on Aug. 8, 2022. Omaha police released two videos of two suspects stealing many guns at Frontier Justice on Aug. 8, 2022. Staying warm all week. Updated: 6 hours ago. A pleasant evening for the metro,...
Omaha police identify victim of deadly home invasion shooting
OMAHA, Neb. — One person is dead after Omaha police responded to a home invasion call Tuesday morning. Omaha police say they've identified the victim as 19-year-old Alon Reed. Officials say Reed was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics. It happened around 10 a.m. near 52nd and Curtis....
Montgomery County receives pipeline project input
(Red Oak) -- Proposed carbon dioxide pipeline projects was a hot topic of discussion at a recent statewide event. Montgomery County officials were among those in attendance at last week's Iowa State Association of Counties' annual convention in Des Moines. Some of the convention's meetings included those organized by Shelby County Supervisor Steve Kenkel, who outlined his county's ordinance governing carbon sequestration projects, such as Summit Carbon Solution's proposed Midwest Express pipeline planned for a good portion of western Iowa. Supervisor Donna Robinson says numerous counties are modeling Shelby County's ordinance. In addition, Robinson received input from officials in other counties about the need for pipeline regulations.
Shenandoah drivers license station closed Wednesday
(Shenandoah) -- Page County Treasurer Angie Dow reports the Shenandoah driver's license station is closed Wednesday. Anyone with questions should contact Dow's office at 712-542-5322.
Bellevue woman booked for drug offense
(Glenwood) -- A Bellevue woman faces charges following her weekend arrest. The Glenwood Police Department says 36-year-old Michelle Taylor-Kruntorad was arrested Saturday for possession of a controlled substance. Taylor-Kruntorad was taken to the Mills County Jail and later released after posting $1,000 cash or surety bond.
Clarinda woman arrested on a FTA warrant
Deputies with the Page County Sheriff’s Office, Wednesday, arrested 35-year-old Amy Noelle Hudson, of Clarinda. Hudson was taken into custody on a Page County Warrant for Failure to Appear on original charges of Public Intoxication and Interference with Official Acts. Hudson was arrested at her residence in Clarinda. Hudson...
US Marshals Service Says Homicide Suspect Has Ties To Iowa
(Kearney, NE) — The US Marshals Service says a homicide suspect it is searching for has ties to Iowa. Authorities say 25-year-old Romeo Chambers is wanted for a homicide in Kearney, Nebraska, and a robbery in Omaha. KETV reports evidence has led investigators to Des Moines and Kansas City. The US Marshals say Chambers should be considered armed and dangerous – and anyone with information about his whereabouts should contact them as soon as possible. A 10-thousand dollars reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest.
Omaha men sentenced to federal prison for selling Methamphetamine
(Omaha, NE) -- Two Omaha men are going to prison for selling methamphetamine to an undercover cop. 23-year-old Jesse Neri will spend more than 17 years in prison. The U.S. Attorney's Office reports Neri was convicted of working with his 30 year old brother, and were in possession of more than six pounds of meth.
Man injured in Motorcycle Crash in Cass County
(Atlantic) A motorcycle driver suffered serious injuries in a three-vehicle crash on Interstate 80 in Cass County. The Iowa State Patrol says the accident happened at 6:00 a.m. in the eastbound lanes near the 59.6-mile marker. Authorities identified the injured motorist as 26-year-old Carolos Alberto Espinosa Herrera. The State Police...
Stabbing Victim Found In Cass County
(KFOR NEWS August 26, 2022) An autopsy is being conducted today (Friday) on the body of a 55 year old woman found stabbed to death in a house near Plattsmouth. Cass County Sheriff Wm. C. Brueggemann says Thursday afternoon, deputies were dispatched to 9301 Highway 75, a residence south of Plattsmouth for a possible disturbance. The 911 caller, a short time later, reported a small fire in the living room and an adult female was laying on the floor.
$10,000 reward offered as search for Nebraska homicide suspect intensifies
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The search for a fugitive is intensifying in Nebraska following a major announcement from the U.S. Marshals Service. Its Metro Fugitive Task Force in Omaha is now offering up to $10,000 for information that leads to the arrest of Romeo Chambers. The 25-year-old is wanted...
Red Oak man arrested for Child Endangerment
(Red Oak) The Red Oak Police Department arrested 23-year-old Andrew Michael Nagunst, of Red Oak, on Monday in the 100 block of N 5th Street for Child Endangerment-Bodily Injury. Nagunst was transported to the Montgomery County Jail where he was held on $5,000 bond.
