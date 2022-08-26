ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, TX

Niblo Murder Trial: Victim’s sister talks about fight for power with family business & money in day 3, cart full of seized electronics wheeled into court

By Karley Cross, Erica Garner
BigCountryHomepage
BigCountryHomepage
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40xcJa_0hVhoww000

TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas ( KTAB/KRBC ) ― Day three of testimony in the trial for the murder of Abilene realtor, Tom Niblo was still largely centered around the family business and estate, with the victim’s sister taking the stand and revealing her attempts to get more power. Abilene police detectives also went over some of their evidence, including a cart full of electronic devices seized from the suspect’s home.

Follow the trial:

Trial day 3: Co-worker presents new dispute between Niblo, suspect… And where’s the missing key only the suspect knew about? Trial day 2 end: Details of family dispute surface as testimony gets personal, suspect tells police he ‘does not have an alibi’ Trial day 2: 9-1-1 call from wife plays in court, ‘I just heard so many shots, please help’ Trial day 1 end: No evidence presented connects suspect to crime… And what’s with the machete? Trial day 1: Opening statements describe wife’s ‘fight for her life,’ claim teen found murder weapon 2 years later

Testimony began with attorney Thomas Choate, who was the representation for Niblo patriarch, Syd, as well as the Niblo Management LLC and the Niblo Family Partnership.

Choate said Syd formed both the LLC and partnership in July 2006. The LLC was comprised of Syd, his wife Evelyn, and his children, Tom and Ellouise – all with a 25% interest. Syd and Evelyn had control of the vast majority of the partnership, but did give their children each a small but equal share, later giving more shares to their grandchildren as well.

Originally, Syd was the sole manager of the LLC when it was formed in 2006, but Tom was named as a co-manager of the LLC in 2009 by a unanimous vote from all members of the LLC, including Ellouise.

Syd Niblo died in June 2016, leaving Tom as the executor of his will and estate, but not Evelyn or Ellouise. He also took over as sole manager of the family LLC by default.

Tom was shot and killed inside his home on Woodridge Drive the morning of December 12, 2016, rendering him unable to fulfill either of those duties. Syd’s will named First Financial Bank as the successor if anything were to happen to Tom, but no successor for the management of the LLC was named.

A meeting was held in February 2017 to decide how to move forward. Evelyn and Ellouise were there, as well as Cheryl Niblo, who was representing the estate of her late husband, Tom. A member of First Financial Bank, who was representing the estate of Syd Niblo, and attorneys – including Choate – were also present.

During the meeting, all members of the LLC voted to make First Financial Bank in charge of Niblo Family Management, in Tom’s place.

Choate also testified that no one knew who the manager would be until this meeting, so that knowledge was not known at the time of the murder, meaning Ellouise could have been named the new manager.

Wrapping up his testimony, Choate mentioned that Syd would allow his children to have large amounts of money from the LLC, but that slowed down when Tom was named manager and stopped completely after Syd’s death. He also said Ellouise was not very involved or interested in the LLC when it was formed in 2006, but started asking a lot of questions in 2016.

Where was husband the night of the crime? Victim’s sister/ suspect’s wife takes the stand, details struggle to get power in family business & money

An Abilene police detective was called to the stand next, but before those highlights are detailed, let’s jump ahead to the testimony of Anne “Ellouise” Campbell (née Niblo, and previously Sweetser) – the sister of victim Tom Niblo, and also wife of suspect Luke Sweetser.

Campbell testified that her father, Syd was always impartial to she and Tom, and she had a good relationship with him.

She did mention that she and her husband-at-the-time, Luke Sweetser, were sort of estranged from Tom and Cheryl Niblo, never really interacting with each other.

After introductory questions, prosecutors asked Campbell where Luke was the early morning hours of the murder, and she said she didn’t know. Campbell said she left a message on his cell phone around 3:45 a.m., asking him where he was. She didn’t make contact with him until 9:18 a.m., which was hours after Tom was shot and killed around 6:00 that morning.

Campbell told the jury she broke the news of Tom’s death to Luke and he was “stunned.” She then instructed him to get the children from school.

Next, Campbell began to testify about her struggles with the family LLC. She said she was trying to get she and her mother, Evelyn, named as signers on the family’s checking account. But even though Evelyn was on board, Tom was not receptive to the idea.

Ellouise Campbell even said she began consulting with attorneys in other parts of Texas about the family interests, which she learned were set in stone, including Tom’s capacity as manager.

When asked if she was trying to dissolve the family partnership in order to sell one of the biggest assets, a 14,000 acre ranch in King Country, Campbell replied that it would have been nice for that to happen, but the attorneys told her the only hope she had was to become a co-signer.

She and Luke discussed the family business extensively and even drafted documents together in their attempt to get Ellouise more control.

During a meeting around Thanksgiving with Tom, Ellouise, and Evelyn, things became heated regarding the LLC. Campbell said Tom called her names like ugly and stupid , and said Syd would never want her to have more control.

Three days before the murder, which would have been December 9, Tom allegedly emailed his sister to apologize for the things he said.

Campbell also gave information that went against some previous testimony, saying there was no way Luke had a key to Tom and Cheryl’s home, and that the Sweetser family never, ever entered the Niblo home while they were away.

Cart full of seized electronics wheeled into court, firearms and accessories pile up in evidence: Two Abilene police detectives testify

Ending the wrap up of Day three in court, was testimony from two Abilene police detectives who talked about the extensive amount of potential evidence and investigating connected to this crime.

First to testify was Detective Tim Pipes, who seized all electronics at the Sweetser home on Sylvan Drive during a second search warrant execution.

Those items included three laptops, a desktop computer, two computer towers, hard drives, flash drives, SD cards and more. The larger items were wheeled into court in a cart to be admitted into evidence.

Det. Pipes said more electronic items were seized from offices Sweetser had access to in the Alexander Building, owned by the Niblo family downtown, and he took even more from the Sweetser house when a third search warrant was executed for some journals and any additional electronics.

Sweetser got more phones, according to Det. Pipes, so those were also seized.

The electronic evidence was so voluminous, it took months to investigate and Det. Pipes said APD had to enlist the help of the FBI. He was not aware of the results from that FBI investigation.

Finally, Detective Jeff Cowan testified, saying his first task the day of the homicide was to interview Cheryl Niblo. He said he interviewed her twice and her story remained consistent.

Det. Cowan said he performed a gunshot residue swab of her hands but was unaware of the results from that testing.

Also assisting in a search of the Niblo Family warehouse on Mesquite Street, Det. Cowan said around 10 people had access to the facility – including the Niblos and Sweetsers.

In a box containing identifying information for Luke Sweetser, Det. Cowan testified to finding a handgun.

Additional discoveries from the warehouse yielded another hand gun, knives, machetes and axes – all in a box full of camping gear. A gun safe was also produced, which Det. Cowan said he learned contained documents belonging to Sweetser. The detective said he had to execute a separate search warrant to review its contents.

Dozens of rounds of ammunition, magazines, and more firearm accessories were seized from the warehouse as well.

Testimony resumes for Day four, Friday morning. Check back with BigCountryHomepage.com for any additional details.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTAB - BigCountryHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
BigCountryHomepage

Niblo Murder Trial: Suspect’s phone pings around victim’s property while on vacation 2 weeks before crime, strange internet searches highlighted in court

TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The afternoon session of day five in the trial for the murder of Abilene realtor Tom Niblo was largely dedicated to data, which showed the suspect was at various places around Niblo’s home while he was on vacation two weeks prior to the crime, and strange internet searches that were […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

NEW DETAILS: Abilene Animal Services burglary suspect steals shelter van, leaves wallet with ID in vehicle

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Friday morning investigation into a burglary at the Abilene Animal Services building resulted in the release of multiple dogs, harming several and killing one. The suspect, George Jones, 38, of Abilene was arrested that afternoon. Through weekend police reports, it was discovered that officers were able to locate the culprit […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Crime Reports: Abilene man arrested for ‘swinging knives’ while fighting with La Quinta housekeepers, Public Intoxication

Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 3200 block of Russell Avenue – Theft of PropertyA victim reported the theft of a […]
ABILENE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Abilene, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Abilene, TX
Crime & Safety
San Angelo LIVE!

Fiery Head-On Crash Kills Two Teens in the Big Country

ROBY, TX – Two teenagers from Snyder were killed in a fiery crash outside of Roby on Saturday morning. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, on Aug. 27 at around 6:06 a.m., troopers with the DPS were dispatched to US Highway 180, about 7.6 miles west of Roby, for the report of a major crash. When the troopers arrived they discovered a 2021 Nissan Sentra and a 2017 Dodge Durango SUV that had crash in the middle of the roadway and had caught on fire. The trooper's report confirmed that both vehicles completely burned in the crash. There were two occupants in the Sentra. Through…
ROBY, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Niblo Murder Trial: Co-worker presents new dispute between Niblo, suspect in day 3… And where’s the missing key only the suspect knew about?

TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) ― Testimony continued Thursday in the trial for the murder of Abilene realtor Tom Niblo, as jurors heard from several witnesses, including a former co-worker who presented a new dispute between Niblo and the suspect, an APD detective, and Niblo’s mother and daughter, who painted a picture of financial and power […]
ABILENE, TX
FOX West Texas

Two teens killed in fiery head-on crash near Roby

FISHER COUNTY, Texas — Two teenage boys were killed Saturday morning in a two-vehicle crash that caused both vehicles to catch fire near Roby. The Texas Department of Public Safety said Javier Jakob Dominguez, 17, of Snyder, was driving a sedan east on US Hwy 180 at milepost 381 and Jeremiah Scott Morgan, 28, of Hamlin, was driving an SUV west. The sedan crossed the center dividing stripe and hit the SUV head-on.
ROBY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Family Business#Electronic Devices#Fbi Investigation#Violent Crime#Ktab#The Niblo Management Llc
BigCountryHomepage

Crime Reports: Abilene man arrested for assaulting elderly father, interfering with his call to 9-1-1 for help

Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 900 block of South 25th Street – Burglary of BuildingThe Abilene Animal Services building was […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Niblo Murder Trial: Day 4 reveals suspect’s phone off during murder, pings near victim’s family warehouse when turned on

TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) ― Two Abilene police detectives who investigated the murder of Abilene realtor, Tom Niblo testified during Day four of the trial, revealing the suspect’s phone was off during the murder, then pinged at a suspicious location when it was turned on, and the wife of the suspect was not cooperative with […]
ABILENE, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Suspect wanted for Shooting a Sweetwater Man in the Head Has Been Arrested in Odessa

SWEETWATER – A Sweetwater man wanted for an attempted capital murder was arrested in the Permian Basin last Wednesday. According to the Sweetwater Police Department, on Wednesday, August 15, 2022, 26-year-old Joshua Coronado was arrested by the Odessa Police Department on an Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon warrant issued by the Sweetwater Police Department. The warrant was issued after an Attempted Capital Murder that occurred in July of 2022.
ODESSA, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
colemantoday.com

Texas Ranger Motel & RV Park Under New Owners

Todd and Vicki Virden have purchased the Texas Ranger Motel & RV Park in Santa Anna, Texas. The Virdens have already made a few changes in the rooms, one being the addition of large TVs. Todd and Vicki are excited about the history of the property and look forward to keeping the legacy going for the community, travelers, hunters and visitors to the area. They are working to install a new computer system for online reservations through their website, and will announce on their Facebook page when that particular method is available. There is also a laundromat available and an RV park on the property. (Read more below...)
SANTA ANNA, TX
BigCountryHomepage

APD locates Abilene Animal Shelter burglary suspect hours after break-in, adds Animal Cruelty & Theft charges to rap sheet

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The man who broke into the Abilene Animal Shelter, resulting in 10 missing dogs and killing one, was arrested just hours after the break-in. The arrest was made through the Abilene Police Department’s (APD) Major Investigations Property Crimes Unit. 38-year-old George Jones was arrested through a matching description of the burglary […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Niblo Murder Trial day 3 wrap: Family, finance & a missing house key

TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) ― Day three of the Murder trial of well-known Abilene realtor, Tom Niblo, closed out Thursday. Luke Sweetser, Niblo’s brother-in-law is accused of killing Niblo in his home in December 2016. Latest out of trial: Thursday’s trial consisted mainly of testimony from family. Witnesses took the stand as follows: Chris Tucker […]
ABILENE, TX
KCBD

Crash on IH-20 near Roscoe results in fatality

Nolan County (NEWS RELEASE) - The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) investigated several crashes on Interstate 20 (IH-20) in the area of the 232 milepost, west of Roscoe, Texas between 3 to 4 p.m. during the heavy rain storm and severe winds that occurred today. Around 4:30 p.m. today,...
ROSCOE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

REPORT: Abilene woman arrested for causing ‘3 deep scratches’ to boyfriend’s adult son

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) ― An Abilene woman was arrested Wednesday for harming her boyfriend’s teenaged son, while having prior charges of Family Violence. According to incident and arrest reports from the Abilene Police Department (APD), an 18-year-old reported that his father’s girlfriend, Amber Harvey, physically harmed him Tuesday afternoon. Police reports say officers confirmed three […]
ABILENE, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Fatality in 18-Wheeler Rollover Near Roscoe

ROSCOE, TX — Tragedy struck as a truck tractor pulling a semi-trailer apparently hydroplaned in pouring rain in Interstate 20. The driver lost control and ended up rolling over. Inside the cab, the driver and co-driver were victims. The co-driver was in the sleeper berth when the crash happened. Texas DPS said there was one fatality in that crash.    The 18-wheeler rollover happened on I-20 in Nolan County near mile marker 232, just west of Roscoe. The semi was traveling eastbound.     Meanwhile, in the westbound lanes near the same mile marker, there was a second roll-over crash. Few details…
ROSCOE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

BigCountryHomepage

10K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

www.bigcountryhomepage.com is dedicated to providing local news, weather, and sports for Abilene and the Big Country.

 https://www.bigcountryhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy