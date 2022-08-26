Read full article on original website
Calling all gearheads out to Kartona Electric Speedway
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Kartona Electric Speedway is hosting it’s first ever Coffee, Cookies, Cars, and Karts event. Kartona Electric Speedway is the only indoor electric go kart track in Northwest Florida. And they promise good times and fast rides. “We offer the fastest go karts in all...
Celebrating National Beach Day in Panama City Beach
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Tuesday is National Beach Day, a holiday created to help raise awareness for the beaches and why it’s so important we keep them clean. Panama City Beach is known for its white sands and clear water, and over the past few years, the beautiful beaches have brought in some record-breaking tourism numbers. Last year, more than 18 million people visited the area, which is one of the reasons why some city officials are now referring to PCB as the “All-American Beach Town.”
Tuesday Evening Forecast
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be a warm and humid night tonight after the evening storms wind down. Lows will fall into the mid 70s. On Wednesday rain chances will be on the increase as highs reach into the low 90s. Rain chances will be 50%. The rain chances increase to 60-70% Thursday and Friday as a cold front stalls over NWFL. That will keep rain chances high through the weekend. The rain chances start to decrease some as we head toward Labor Day.
Monday Evening Forecast
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be a warm and humid night tonight. Lows will fall into the mid 70s. On Tuesday it will be relatively dry. Rain chances will be 40%. Highs will reach close to 90 w/feels like temps near 100. As we move through the week the rain chances will increase to 60% Thursday and up to 70% Friday and Saturday. Highs will reach the upper 80s to near 90 each day. Over the next 7 days expect 1-3″ of rain over most of the panhandle.
Blountstown motorcyclist killed in crash on Hwy. 231
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Blountstown man is dead after a two vehicle crash on Hwy. 231 in Bay County. Florida. Highway Patrol officials say a vehicle was stopped at a stop sign eastbound on Pipeline Rd at the intersection of Hwy. 231. That’s when troopers say the vehicle attempted to turn on Hwy. 231, failed to yield, and ended up colliding with a motorcycle traveling southbound on Hwy. 231.
Victim identified in Tuesday motorcycle accident
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A victim has been identified in the motorcycle accident that took place Tuesday afternoon. Houston County Coroner Robert Byrd told News 4 that the victim is Dwight Birge, 69, of Chipley, Florida. The accident occurred on U.S. Highway 231 South and South Oates Street in Dothan,...
Gator in Destin’s East Pass
Sorry about the delay on getting this morning’s newsletter sent out. It was a bit of a hectic morning at our house! Nevertheless, we have news to get your day started (somewhat). Let’s get to it…. PUBLIC SAFETY. Crestview Mayor talks about the rise of opioid deaths as...
PCB Public Library could be closing an extra day to save money
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Running a city isn’t easy and it isn’t cheap. Panama City Beach leaders have been combing through next year’s proposed budget plans, figuring out what needs a little extra funding and what things could do with a little less money. It seems they’re taking the Panama City Beach Public Library on Hutchison Blvd. into consideration for some cuts.
School bus crash in Okaloosa County
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A school bus with Okaloosa County Schools was involved in a crash on Tuesday. According to Florida Highway Patrol, the school bus was traveling west on Eden Square when the driver failed to maintain a single lane while going around the curve. Officials say the...
Demolition for bridge on Okaloosa Island
I hope everyone had a great (but somewhat rainy) weekend. Check out this cool video of a Manta spotted near Miramar Beach late last week!. Gulfarium C.A.R.E. Center successfully releases final Cold Stunned New England Sea Turtle. The Gulfarium C.A.R.E. Center has released the final cold-stunned Kemp’s ridley sea turtle...
Motorcycle crash in Panama City Beach
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A motorcycle crash shut down the eastbound lanes of Back Beach Road in Panama City Beach Saturday afternoon. We’re told the crash happened around 5:30 p.m. at the intersection of R Jackson Boulevard and Beach Beach Road. Authorities with Panama City Beach Police said the motorcyclist was heading east, and was wearing a helmet.
Two die in car crash in Gulf County
GULF COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A car crash in Gulf County left two people dead Sunday morning. Florida High Way Patrol Troopers said it was a head-on crash involving a sedan and a pickup truck off CR-386. Troopers told NewsChannel 7 that both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene.
Local coffee shop invites you out for a fun night
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Press coffee shop in Downtown Panama City is hosting a End of Summer Hangout. The event kicks off at 7:00 p.m. on Friday and goes until 10:00 p.m. “We wanted to do something for our staff and our customers,” Kevin Mitchell, owner of The...
Bay District Schools Need for Mentors
Rain chances will be on the increase in the days ahead. In this week's Time Travel Tuesday, Donna sits down with local historian to visit a blast from the past.
Stay at this (allegedly) haunted Holiday Inn Resort in Panama City Beach, Florida
A glimpse at a Holiday Resort in Bali. Can't find a photo of the one in Panama City Beach, Florida"Holiday Inn Resort, Baruna, Bali" by eGuide Travel is licensed under CC BY 2.0.
South Walton Dee claims this week’s “Player of the Week” honors
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Now to what is going to a weekly installment on Newschannel 7 Sports every Monday nights at six o’clock, our Manuel and Thompson Player of the Week. And in most cases, we’re going to focus in on a single player who put in an outstanding effort to help his team win. But here in the wake of week one of the season, we’re dishing out our “Player of the Week” honor to a group of players! The entire defensive unit for the Seahawks of South Walton. Remember last year, the young Seahawks defense was gashed by 1A powerhouse Baker to the tune of 49 points. And junior tailback Kayleb Wagner set the new single game rushing record with 535 yards in that win. Well Friday night, the Seahawks shut Wagner down for the most part, holding him to just 88 yards rushing on 22 carries. More importantly, that defense kept the Gators off the scoreboard entirely, helping South Walton post a 38-0 win. A loud statement indeed for the Seahawks as they start the season 1-0!
Northwest Florida fair returns with $5 entry
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The Northwest Florida Fair Association will hold its fair from Sept. 27 to Oct. 7 at the Northwest Florida Fairgrounds in Fort Walton Beach. Fair operations manager Brian Sparling told WKRG News 5 that the 2022 fair will not be a free entry like 2021. Entry will cost a […]
UPDATE: Silver Alert cancelled for 70-year-old Freeport man
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. -- The Silver Alert issued for 70-year-old Herbert Wayne Hampton has been cancelled. Hampton has been located, according to the Walton County Sheriff's Office. The sheriff's office thanks the community for their help. --------- ORIGINAL STORY:. WALTON COUNTY, Fla. -- A Silver Alert has been issued for...
Semi vs semi crash in Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Highway Patrol responded to a crash late Monday morning on County Road 162 and Bumpnose Road that involved two semi-trucks. The first semi-truck that was driven by a 30-year-old man was traveling eastbound on County Road 162 around 11 a.m., according to FHP. The second semi-truck that was being driven by a 72-year-old man was “attempting to back” westbound on County Road 162 onto Bumpnose Road.
Family adopts longtime foster child
CALLAWAY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - One family got a gift of a lifetime Sunday morning. The Phipps family welcomed the community to join in their foster daughter’s official adoption ceremony at One Life Church in Callaway. 3-year-old Bella came to the family more than two years ago. An attempt was...
