KEVN
Labor union presence in Rapid City, stronger than you may think
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Every first Monday of September, America celebrates the strides and achievements of workers in every industry. There are several organizations right here in the Black Hills that negotiate contracts and benefits with many of those workers. At the time of the Industrial Revolution, Labor Unions...
KEVN
Archaeologist digs up answers to laundry mystery at Old Fort Meade
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - An archaeological excavation began Saturday to explore an area once used by the laundresses at Old Fort Meade. The area was referred to as “Soap Suds Row,” which was the general term used at frontier forts where hired laundresses cleaned the soldiers’ uniforms.
KEVN
Keep an eye on air quality today if you plan on being outdoors.
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - We can expect to see sweltering summer like temperatures and hazy conditions as wildfire smoke from the west coast continues to make its way into the region. The heaviest pockets of smoke will be North of Rapid City as well as portions of Montana and Wyoming so if you plan on being outdoors keep an eye out for any air quality alerts.
KEVN
Wagging tails take over the Jimmy Hilton Pool
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Whether it was the strains of ‘Hound Dog’ or ‘Who Let the Dogs Out’ it was a ‘hot doggin’ Sunday at Rapid City’s Jimmy Hilton Pool. The Humane Society of the Black Hills hosted the 7th Annual Wags and Waves fundraiser. But this year’s event was a little different with Black Hills Energy and Modern Woodmen Fraternal Financial matching donations. According to the Humane Society, the matching donations contributed immensely to their goal.
KEVN
Vale family masters art of growing sweet corn
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A common summer favorite is sweet corn. Now you probably have memories of shucking sweet corn in the yard or over the trash, but the owners of Cox’s Farmstand remember planting the seeds. Cox’s Farmstand sells a variety of fruits and vegetables, mostly grown...
KEVN
Friday Night Hike, September 2, Part 2
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - After winning their season openers, St. Thomas More and Rapid City Christian faced off against each other in a Rapid City rumble. Plus, the Rapid City Central Cobblers had a tough task of taking on Sioux Falls Lincoln after losing to Sturgis last week. Vic Quick and Ben Burns breaks down those highlights and more in this edition of the Friday Night Hike.
KEVN
Hot and hazy for your Sunday and Monday
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Tonight, we will see lows in the 50s and 60s with mostly clear skies and breezy conditions. Sunday is looking to heat back up into the 90s and 100s for areas across the region. During the afternoon hours we will see the sky starting to become hazy as smoke from fires on the west coast make their way into the region.
KEVN
Stevens Raiders go on scoring spree against Sturgis
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Rapid City Stevens soccer teams were on a roll Saturday morning in their doubleheader against the Sturgis Scoopers. Ben Burns has the highlights from their shutout victories.
KEVN
Spearfish girls soccer showing improvement
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Spearfish girls soccer team has shaken off a bumpy start to the season as their arrow appears to be pointing upwards. Ben Burns spoke to their head coach and a senior leader to find out what it will take to get more wins on the board.
KEVN
Lady Comets on track for state tourney run
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Rapid City Christian volleyball team preaches team chemistry and working together as one unit, and they hope that mindset will help them reach the State Tournament at the end of the season. Ben Burns caught up with head coach Elizabeth Kieffer and senior Olivia Kieffer to see how their season has gone so far.
