RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Tonight, we will see lows in the 50s and 60s with mostly clear skies and breezy conditions. Sunday is looking to heat back up into the 90s and 100s for areas across the region. During the afternoon hours we will see the sky starting to become hazy as smoke from fires on the west coast make their way into the region.

RAPID CITY, SD ・ 2 DAYS AGO