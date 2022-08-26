ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WSMV

Man confesses to fatally shooting 25-year-old, police say

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police say a man has been charged in connection to a murder last week in North Nashville. Melvin Waters, 48, showed up to Metro Police headquarters Monday and admitted to his involvement in the fatal shooting of 25-year-old Kendrick Frazier, police said. The shooting happened at Paul’s Market on Jefferson Street on Aug. 31.
WSMV

Man arrested for alleged shooting at Speedway parking lot in June

MOUNT JULIET, Tenn. (WSMV) - Mount Juliet Police arrested a man who was allegedly wanted for attempted homicide back in June. On June 11, around 11 p.m. officers responded to 1975 Murfreesboro Pike for reports of a shooting in the parking lot of Speedway. When officers arrived, they found Giljuan...
WSMV

Body found in Midtown, homicide investigation underway

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police began conducting a homicide investigation after a body was found in Midtown. Police said a man’s body was found in the 1200 block of 14th Ave South in the Edgehill neighborhood at 1:56 a.m. Monday morning. Officers on the scene said the body...
WSMV

1 dead in head-on collision on Hobson Pike

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - One person died Sunday morning after a head-on collision on Hobson Pike, Metro Police said. Police said the crash occurred just before 5:30 a.m. when a Saturn Aura traveling northeast crossed the double line into the oncoming lanes of traffic and struck a Nissan Murano head on just past the Ole Nottingham Drive intersection.
WSMV

Affidavit: Man accused of tresspassing at Vanderbilt, charged

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man was charged after attempting to gain access to a dorm on Vanderbilt University’s campus Saturday. According to an affidavit from WSMV4, Security officials at Warren College on Vanderbilt’s campus contacted the police Saturday at 4:02 a.m. regarding an individual attempting to access the dorm without an ID.
WSMV

Arkansas woman killed in I-65 crash

ROBERTSON CO., Tenn. (WSMV) - An Arkansas woman was killed Monday morning on I-65 in Robertson County. Tennessee Highway Patrol said 53-year-old Sharyl Lynn Radabaugh of Hope, Arkansas, was traveling south on I-65 around the 111-mile marker when her front tire blew out. After the tire blew out, she lost control of the vehicle.
WSMV

Cumberland University shares reaction following fatal crash involving football players

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Cumberland University spoke out Monday after a car crash seriously injured one football player and claimed the life of another over the weekend. Police said football players Jamir Johnson, Lamar Childress, Jeremiah Matthews, Brandon Pace Jr., and Marcus Webb were driving a red Dodge Charger that had failed to maintain the traffic lane Sunday. The car left the right side of the road and hit a tree. Witnesses told police the driver was speeding, and the car did not have its headlights on. An open bottle of alcohol was found in the car.
WSMV

MNPD evacuates movie theater after reports of a shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Metro Nashville Police Department evacuated the Regal Hollywood movie theater at 719 Thompson Lane after there were reports of a possible shooting on Saturday. Officials heard that there were reports of a shooting around 8:20 p.m. which caused the movie theater to be evacuated. During...
WSMV

TSU community remembers student killed in car crash

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee State University community celebrated the life of a student who lost her life in a car crash in late August. Saturday, family and friends got the chance to say goodbye. On August 20th, 20-year-old Kelona Hudson of Memphis was in the front passenger seat...
WSMV

Franklin Fire Department investigating commercial building fire

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Franklin Fire Department is investigating the cause of a fire that damaged a commercial building under construction last night on the Ramsey Solutions campus. Firefighters were dispatched at 9:21p.m. to the event center being built at 1011 Reams Fleming Boulevard, after a motorist spotted the...
WSMV

Davidson County Judge Phillip Smith dies overnight

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Davidson County Circuit Court Judge Phil Smith died on Saturday, judicial officials confirmed Sunday. He was 62. Smith was appointed judge of the Circuit Court Division IV in March 2019 by Gov. Phil Bredesen upon the retirement of Muriel Robinson. In August 2010 he was elected to complete Robinson’s term. He was re-elected to his seat in 2014 and recently was sworn in for his second full term after winning in the 2022 election.
WSMV

Clarksville looks at offering COVID-19 hazard pay

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Clarksville’s city council has agreed to study COVID-19 hazard pay for former city employees. Only people who worked for the city in March of 2022 received checks. Now there’s a debate about how the American Rescue Plan Act funds were allocated. Some former workers,...
WSMV

Home repairs get a woman in trouble with her HOA

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Nashville woman paid thousands of dollars for a home repair, and she said after it was supposedly completed, the work landed her in hot water with her Homeowners Association. She turned to WSMV 4 for help. When you look at the flooring at Cassandra Tormes...
