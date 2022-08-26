Read full article on original website
1011now.com
10/11 NOW investigates motorcycle crashes in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -In just a matter of days, there have been two deadly motorcycle crashes on Cornhusker Highway in Lincoln. 10/11 NOW wanted to know if that stretch of street is more dangerous than others and if so, why? While the two crashes happened just a few blocks away, they’re also very different.
1011now.com
LSO: Men assault & steal $10,000 from woman traveling to Lincoln to buy car
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office believes two men robbed and assaulted a woman on her way to Lincoln to buy a car. On Saturday around 12:42 p.m. LSO deputies were called to area of S 25th Street, between Wittstruck and Roca Roads, after residents said they heard an argument and gunshots.
klkntv.com
Beatrice woman found in ditch after being robbed of $10,000, sheriff’s office says
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A 33-year-old Beatrice woman was found in a ditch Saturday after she had been robbed of $10,000, the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office said. The woman told deputies that 40-year-old Thomas Angell and a friend were giving her a ride from Beatrice to Lincoln so she could buy a car, Sheriff Terry Wagner said.
News Channel Nebraska
Lincoln crash sends multiple to hospital
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A driver collided with a building after suffering a reported medical episode in Lincoln. The Lincoln Police Department sent police, along with Lincoln Fire and Rescue, to Costco, 1620 Pine Lake Road, for a report of a truck colliding with the building on Sunday around 2:30 p.m.
1011now.com
COVID-19 Risk Dial remains in elevated yellow
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department announced on Tuesday that the COVID-19 Risk Dial will remain in elevated yellow for a second week. The yellow position on the dial indicates that the risk of the virus spreading in the community is moderate. On the color-coded dial, red represents the highest risk of COVID-19 spread, and green represents the lowest risk.
1011now.com
Lincoln Police release name of man killed in Cornhusker Highway crash
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police released the name of a 28-year-old man who died in a crash on N. 35th Street and Cornhusker Highway Monday evening. On Monday at 6:35 p.m., a motorcycle, driven by 28-year-old Pierce White of Lincoln, was traveling westbound on Cornhusker Highway approaching North 35th Street with a green traffic signal. A Hyundai Sonata was eastbound on Cornhusker Highway and was in the left turn lane to turn northbound onto N. 35th Street.
1011now.com
LPD: Motoryclist killed in crash at 35th & Cornhusker
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a crash on N. 35th Street and Cornhusker Highway that killed a 29- year-old Lincoln man on Monday. According to LPD, a motorcycle was traveling westbound on Cornhusker Highway approaching N. 35th Street with the green light at 6:35 p.m. An eastbound sedan was in the left turn lane on Cornhusker Highway at the intersection of N. 35th Street. The sedan, driven by an 18-year-old woman from Lincoln, made the left turn in front of the motorcycle.
1011now.com
LPD investigating robbery at downtown gas station
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Investigators say a man in a mask stole money from a downtown Lincoln gas station. On Tuesday at 1:03 a.m. Lincoln Police Department officers were called to the U-Stop Convenience Store, off 10th Street and Lincoln Mall, on a report of a robbery. LPD said responding...
1011now.com
House fire in Clatonia under investigation
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - At least five volunteer fire departments were called to a Clatonia home late Monday night to extinguish a large house fire. Details are limited, but a 10/11 NOW reporter who arrived at the scene just before 12 a.m. Tuesday saw heavy fire damage to much of the outside of a home. The house that caught fire is located at Jefferson and Oak Streets on the north side of the Clatonia.
1011now.com
10/11 This Morning Featured Pet
The crash happened just after 6:30 p.m. Monday evening, the second deadly motorcycle crash on Cornhusker Highway in less than a week. UNL and student organization help spread awareness of sexual assault. Updated: 17 hours ago. With classes back in full swing, “kNOw More” said this time of the year...
klin.com
Shot Fired Through Floor Of Lincoln Apartment During Party
A resident of an apartment complex in the 300 block of W Charleston called Lincoln Police around 10:20 Sunday morning after finding a bullet hole in the ceiling of their bedroom. “Arriving officers observed the damage to the ceiling and related damage to a clothes dresser. The upstairs apartment reportedly...
1011now.com
Lincoln woman killed in head-on collision with semi near Osceola
OSCEOLA, Neb. (KOLN) - The Polk County Sheriff’s Office has identified the person who died in a head-on crash involving a semi last week. According to Sheriff Dwaine Ladwig, a Lincoln woman was killed in the late-morning crash on Aug. 25. The Sheriff’s Office and Osceola Fire/Ambulance Department were...
1011now.com
More than $8,000 in merchandise stolen from Verizon store in south Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Investigators believe more than $8,000 worth of merchandise was stolen from a Verizon store in south Lincoln. On Sunday, around 9 a.m., officers with the Lincoln Police Department were dispatched to Verizon, off 30th Street and Pine Lake Road, on a report of a burglary. LPD...
1011now.com
Store closure leaves donations, dumped items piling up
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - For years neighbors tell 10/11 NOW the alley behind the Salvation Army Family Store in Lincoln has had problems with an overflow of donations and even junk behind left behind. Lately, things have gotten worse because the location closed down this month, but people have still...
1011now.com
After 13 days on the lam, missing pet tortoise found, returns home
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - As nasty as social media can be, it also has the power to do good. The Carder family, in Lincoln, can attest to that. Their pet tortoise, Cecil, went missing for nearly two weeks, and dozens of people united online to find it. This is a...
News Channel Nebraska
Motorcyclist killed in Cornhusker Highway accident identified
LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Lincoln Police Department has identified the 29-year-old man who died due to a motorcycle accident on Cornhusker Highway Friday. LPD said 29-year-old Erik Calhoun of Lincoln was transported to a local hospital where he died from the injuries he sustained from the crash. Friday night around...
1011now.com
Ada Robinson enjoys first day at namesake elementary school
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - After a two-week delay, school is finally in session at Ada Robinson Elementary School in northeast Lincoln. The namesake, long-time teacher Ada Robinson, was able to attend the first day and was right back in her element. It was a familiar setting for her. Like many...
1011now.com
Woman’s body discovered following Gage County house fire
CLATONIA, Neb. (KOLN) - An investigation is underway after a woman’s body was found inside a home that caught fire Monday. At least five volunteer fire departments were called to a home at Jefferson and Oak Streets on the north side of Clatonia late Monday night for a large house fire.
1011now.com
Dollar General closed following Sunday night fire in Friend
FRIEND, Neb. (KSNB) - A town of a little more than 1,000 people is left without a Dollar General for the time being after a fire Sunday night. Firefighters were called out to a structure fire around 9:45 p.m. in Friend, located at 1418 1st St., on the east side of town.
UPDATE: Lincoln Police identify motorcyclist killed in Monday night crash
The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a fatal crash at N. 35th Street and Cornhusker Highway on Monday.
