Geneva, NE

1011now.com

10/11 NOW investigates motorcycle crashes in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -In just a matter of days, there have been two deadly motorcycle crashes on Cornhusker Highway in Lincoln. 10/11 NOW wanted to know if that stretch of street is more dangerous than others and if so, why? While the two crashes happened just a few blocks away, they’re also very different.
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

LSO: Men assault & steal $10,000 from woman traveling to Lincoln to buy car

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office believes two men robbed and assaulted a woman on her way to Lincoln to buy a car. On Saturday around 12:42 p.m. LSO deputies were called to area of S 25th Street, between Wittstruck and Roca Roads, after residents said they heard an argument and gunshots.
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Lincoln crash sends multiple to hospital

LINCOLN, Neb. -- A driver collided with a building after suffering a reported medical episode in Lincoln. The Lincoln Police Department sent police, along with Lincoln Fire and Rescue, to Costco, 1620 Pine Lake Road, for a report of a truck colliding with the building on Sunday around 2:30 p.m.
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

COVID-19 Risk Dial remains in elevated yellow

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department announced on Tuesday that the COVID-19 Risk Dial will remain in elevated yellow for a second week. The yellow position on the dial indicates that the risk of the virus spreading in the community is moderate. On the color-coded dial, red represents the highest risk of COVID-19 spread, and green represents the lowest risk.
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Lincoln Police release name of man killed in Cornhusker Highway crash

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police released the name of a 28-year-old man who died in a crash on N. 35th Street and Cornhusker Highway Monday evening. On Monday at 6:35 p.m., a motorcycle, driven by 28-year-old Pierce White of Lincoln, was traveling westbound on Cornhusker Highway approaching North 35th Street with a green traffic signal. A Hyundai Sonata was eastbound on Cornhusker Highway and was in the left turn lane to turn northbound onto N. 35th Street.
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

LPD: Motoryclist killed in crash at 35th & Cornhusker

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a crash on N. 35th Street and Cornhusker Highway that killed a 29- year-old Lincoln man on Monday. According to LPD, a motorcycle was traveling westbound on Cornhusker Highway approaching N. 35th Street with the green light at 6:35 p.m. An eastbound sedan was in the left turn lane on Cornhusker Highway at the intersection of N. 35th Street. The sedan, driven by an 18-year-old woman from Lincoln, made the left turn in front of the motorcycle.
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

LPD investigating robbery at downtown gas station

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Investigators say a man in a mask stole money from a downtown Lincoln gas station. On Tuesday at 1:03 a.m. Lincoln Police Department officers were called to the U-Stop Convenience Store, off 10th Street and Lincoln Mall, on a report of a robbery. LPD said responding...
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

House fire in Clatonia under investigation

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - At least five volunteer fire departments were called to a Clatonia home late Monday night to extinguish a large house fire. Details are limited, but a 10/11 NOW reporter who arrived at the scene just before 12 a.m. Tuesday saw heavy fire damage to much of the outside of a home. The house that caught fire is located at Jefferson and Oak Streets on the north side of the Clatonia.
CLATONIA, NE
1011now.com

10/11 This Morning Featured Pet

The crash happened just after 6:30 p.m. Monday evening, the second deadly motorcycle crash on Cornhusker Highway in less than a week. UNL and student organization help spread awareness of sexual assault. Updated: 17 hours ago. With classes back in full swing, “kNOw More” said this time of the year...
LINCOLN, NE
klin.com

Shot Fired Through Floor Of Lincoln Apartment During Party

A resident of an apartment complex in the 300 block of W Charleston called Lincoln Police around 10:20 Sunday morning after finding a bullet hole in the ceiling of their bedroom. “Arriving officers observed the damage to the ceiling and related damage to a clothes dresser. The upstairs apartment reportedly...
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Lincoln woman killed in head-on collision with semi near Osceola

OSCEOLA, Neb. (KOLN) - The Polk County Sheriff’s Office has identified the person who died in a head-on crash involving a semi last week. According to Sheriff Dwaine Ladwig, a Lincoln woman was killed in the late-morning crash on Aug. 25. The Sheriff’s Office and Osceola Fire/Ambulance Department were...
OSCEOLA, NE
1011now.com

Store closure leaves donations, dumped items piling up

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - For years neighbors tell 10/11 NOW the alley behind the Salvation Army Family Store in Lincoln has had problems with an overflow of donations and even junk behind left behind. Lately, things have gotten worse because the location closed down this month, but people have still...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Motorcyclist killed in Cornhusker Highway accident identified

LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Lincoln Police Department has identified the 29-year-old man who died due to a motorcycle accident on Cornhusker Highway Friday. LPD said 29-year-old Erik Calhoun of Lincoln was transported to a local hospital where he died from the injuries he sustained from the crash. Friday night around...
1011now.com

Ada Robinson enjoys first day at namesake elementary school

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - After a two-week delay, school is finally in session at Ada Robinson Elementary School in northeast Lincoln. The namesake, long-time teacher Ada Robinson, was able to attend the first day and was right back in her element. It was a familiar setting for her. Like many...
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Woman’s body discovered following Gage County house fire

CLATONIA, Neb. (KOLN) - An investigation is underway after a woman’s body was found inside a home that caught fire Monday. At least five volunteer fire departments were called to a home at Jefferson and Oak Streets on the north side of Clatonia late Monday night for a large house fire.
GAGE COUNTY, NE
1011now.com

Dollar General closed following Sunday night fire in Friend

FRIEND, Neb. (KSNB) - A town of a little more than 1,000 people is left without a Dollar General for the time being after a fire Sunday night. Firefighters were called out to a structure fire around 9:45 p.m. in Friend, located at 1418 1st St., on the east side of town.
FRIEND, NE

